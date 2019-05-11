MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians, two most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) , will fight for supremacy in the final to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Mumbai Indians, who outplayed Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier, will go into IPL 2019 final as favourites. Chennai Super Kings , who will be locking horns with Mumbai Indians for the fourth time in the ongoing IPL, are yet to beat their familiar foes this season. Mumbai Indians can certainly take confidence out of the fact that they have won three out of the four finals they have been part of, including the two against CSK, in 2013 and 2015. Whatever the outcome may be, the final in Hyderabad will add another memorable chapter to this long-time rivalry. Going into the Qualifier 2, the lack of runs from Shane Watson's bat was a concern but he regained his touch with a 32-ball 50 against Delhi Capitals. Mumbai, on the other hand, will be well rested following a four-day break and backing themselves for a fourth win over Dhoni's side this season and fourth IPL title.

When is the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match will be played on May 12, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match be played?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time does the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match begin?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match?

The live streaming of the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)