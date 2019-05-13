 
IPL 2019 Final: Ravindra Jadeja Faces Fans' Ire For Shane Watson Run Out

Updated: 13 May 2019 13:22 IST

Ravindra Jadeja was at the other end when Shane Watson was run out at a critical juncture of the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 final.

Ravindra Jadeja scored 5 runs off 5 balls in the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 final. © AFP

Ravindra Jadeja had the ideal opportunity to etch his name in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) folklore but ended up doing the complete opposite in the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 final. MS Dhoni surprisingly gave Jadeja just two overs to bowl despite the all-rounder giving away only 12 runs at an economy rate of 6. Ravindra Jadeja's next contribution to CSK's cause was when he walked out to bat in the 19th over with his team needing 17 runs to win off the final 10 balls. Jadeja played five of those remaining 10 balls and managed only 5 runs from them. But more importantly, Ravindra Jadeja was involved in a game-changing run-out that ended up costing Shane Watson's wicket in the final over.

Shane Watson had looked set to get CSK over the line but the Australian veteran, in a bid to take a double, was run out for 80 off 59 balls -- leaving CSK needing four runs off the final two balls.

CSK failed to score the required runs and lost the match by a run as Mumbai Indians clinched a record fourth IPL title.

After the match, fans took to Twitter and trained their guns at Ravindra Jadeja, blaming the Indian all-rounder for running out Shane Watson. Many fans took the opportunity to remind others of how Jadeja had played a part in Hardik Pandya's run out in the final of the Champions Trophy 2017 against Pakistan.

Despite watching the replays, it is still not clear whether it was Ravindra Jadeja who called Shane Watson for the second run that ended up costing him his wicket.

Watson, though, did his best to keep CSK in the chase and till the time he was at the crease, the Chennai outfit were the favourites to win the title.

Watson batted through the CSK innings until he was run out in the final over, smashing four sixes and eight fours.

However, Lasith Malinga, who had leaked 37 runs in his previous three overs in the final, proved to be the unlikely hero for Mumbai Indians.

After Shane Watson had hit a fierce 80, CSK needed two runs off the final ball to overtake Mumbai Indians' 149/8 but Malinga dismissed Shardul Thakur with a perfect yorker to clinch the landmark win.

