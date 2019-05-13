 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Watch: MS Dhoni's Dramatic Run Out Causes Stir On Twitter, CSK Fans Fume

Updated: 13 May 2019 10:14 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

MS Dhoni's stay at the crease was brought to a premature end courtesy a rocket throw from Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan.

Watch: MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni was given out by third umpire Nigel Llong. © BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by a solitary run to clinch a record fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Sunday night. But the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 final was not short of some controversial moments -- the biggest being MS Dhoni's game-changing run out. The CSK skipper came into bat with Shane Watson going great guns at the other end but steadily running out of partners. The need of the hour for CSK was what MS Dhoni does best -- bat patiently and chase the total down one run at a time. MS Dhoni made his usual slow start to the innings but after scoring just 2 runs, his stay at the crease was brought to a premature end courtesy a rocket throw from Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan.

However, what followed next was the nerviest few minutes for both sets of fans. As the on-field umpire signalled for the third umpire, replays started playing on TV screens. Nigel Llong, the third umpire, must have immediately known he had a task on his hands and further viewing of replays from different angles only served to increase the confusion.

See for yourself and decide. Was MS Dhoni out or not out?

While commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, based on one angle, vehemently called for MS Dhoni to be given out, other commentators were not so sure and thought the benefit of the doubt and the inconclusive nature of the replays would see the third umpire rule in the batsman's favour.

But it wasn't to be for Chennai and their fans as MS Dhoni was given out as Mumbai Indians sniffed a way back into the game.

After the match many CSK fans took to Twitter to vent their anger at the third umpire's decision even as some defended the dismissal.

After Shane Watson had hit a fierce 80, CSK needed two runs off the final ball to overtake Mumbai Indians' 149/8 but Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga dismissed Shardul Thakur with a perfect yorker to claim the landmark win.

Windies all-rounder Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 41 off 25 balls to set up what turned out to be the winning total for Mumbai Indians.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Shane Robert Watson Shane Watson Ishan Kishan Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Final Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni run out causes massive stir on Twitter
  • Fans debate over MS Dhoni's close run out
  • Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2019 final
Related Articles
"Hopefully, Yes": MS Dhoni Reacts To His IPL Return Next Season
"Hopefully, Yes": MS Dhoni Reacts To His IPL Return Next Season
MS Dhoni Becomes Most Successful Wicket-Keeper In IPL History
MS Dhoni Becomes Most Successful Wicket-Keeper In IPL History
IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings By 1 Run, Win 4th IPL Title
IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings By 1 Run, Win 4th IPL Title
Ex-IPL Auctioneer Richard Madley Shares "Rare Cricket Memorabilia" Ahead Of MI vs CSK Final
Ex-IPL Auctioneer Richard Madley Shares "Rare Cricket Memorabilia" Ahead Of MI vs CSK Final
MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final: How The Numbers Stack Up
MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final: How The Numbers Stack Up
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.