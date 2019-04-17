 
Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Trolls For Taking A Dig At Husband Stuart Binny

Updated: 17 April 2019 14:17 IST

Stuart Binny scored a rapid-fire 33 not out against Kings XI Punjab but could not guide Rajasthan Royals to a win.

Mayanti Langer is married to cricketer Stuart Binny. © Instagram

Mayanti Langer, one of the most popular sports presenters in India, has often become a target for trolls on social media. Mayanti, who is married to cricketer Stuart Binny, was once again pelted with criticism when Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) locked horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Mohali on Tuesday. Stuart Binny, batting for the first time in IPL 2019, hit three massive sixes and two fours during his unbeaten knock of 33 but it was not enough for Rajasthan Royals to seal a victory against Kings XI Punjab. Chasing 183 to win, the visitors could only manage 170 runs to finish 12 runs short.

Following Stuart Binny's blistering knock, Mayanti Langer took to Twitter to hit back at a troll who inquired about the whereabouts of her husband.

Mayanti came up with a befitting reply and said that she is sorry that the troll missed Binny's splendid innings against KXIP.

Mayanti also had a stunning reply for another troll who took a dig at Binny not being in her display picture.

As far as the match is concerned, put in to bat by Ajinkya Rahane, Kings XI Punjab rode on a half-century by KL Rahul and a couple of sixes by skipper Ravichandran Ashwin to post a competitive 182 for six.

Rajasthan Royals managed to score 170 for seven in their allotted 20 overs and suffered a 12-runs defeat in Mohali.

With this, KXIP registered a season double triumph over Rajasthan Royals as the latter were thrashed by 14 runs earlier in the home-leg in Jaipur.

After this win, KXIP Punjab grabbed the fourth spot in the points table with 10 points to keep play-off hopes alive.

However, it was Rajasthan's sixth loss and they will need to pull up their socks if they have to salvage any hopes of making it to the knockout stage.

