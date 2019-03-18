The IPL 2019 is on its way to adding more value to Twenty20 cricket in a few days. While we wait for the numerous sixes, boundaries and wickets fill the air with excitement, taking time out to revisit the past of the Indian Premier League will certainly do no harm. Instead, it will help refresh our memory and recall the moments that serve as building blocks of the Indian Premier League.

2008 - A Royal Affair

Teams Participating: 8

Champions: Rajasthan Royals

Player of the series: Shane Watson

Most wickets: Sohail Tanvir (22)

Most runs: Shaun Marsh (616)

The first season drew the world's attention, with big names such as Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Anil Kumble, Shane Warne, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid switching to a league far removed from conventional cricket.

2009 - Red Flag For Pakistan

Teams Participating: 8

Champions: Deccan Chargers

Player of the series: Adam Gilchrist

Most wickets: RP Singh (23)

Most runs: Matthew Hayden (572)

In the wake of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, things went downhill for Pakistani cricketers in the IPL. Big names such as Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah Ul Haq and Umar Gul weren't seen in their IPL franchise colours.

2010 - Year Of The Master Blaster

Teams Participating: 8

Champions: Chennai Super Kings

Player of the series: Sachin Tendulkar

Most wickets: Pragyan Ojha (21)

Most runs: Sachin Tendulkar (618)

For those who thought Sachin Tendulkar wasn't cut out for T20 cricket, he had an answer ready. Sachin Tendulkar clinched the man of the series award and won the Orange Cap. Unfortunately, Mumbai Indians finished runners-up, with Chennai Super Kings winning their first title.

2011 - Expansion to 10 teams

Teams Participating: 10

Champions: Chennai Super Kings (2nd Title)

Player of the series: Chris Gayle

Most wickets: Lasith Malinga (28)

Most runs: Chris Gayle (608)

The Indian Premier League went into its fourth season with ten teams, a season that saw as many as 74 matches being played. The two teams added were Pune Warriors India and Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

2012 - Sunil Narine takes KKR home

Teams Participating: 9

Champions: Kolkata Knight Riders

Player of the series: Sunil Narine

Most wickets: Morne Morkel (25)

Most runs: Chris Gayle (733)

The teams were reduced from 10 to 9, with the termination of Kochi Tuskers Kerala due to a breach in BCCI's terms of conditions. But on the brighter side, Sunil Narine took KKR, under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, to their first IPL title.

2013 - Controversially Yours

Teams Participating: 9

Champions: Mumbai Indians

Player of the series: Shane Watson

Most wickets: Dwayne Bravo (32)

Most runs: Michael Hussey (733)

Controversy was the highlight of the 2013 season, with the spot-fixing scandal rocking T20 cricket. In May 2013, Rajasthan Royals players S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan were arrested on charges of spot-fixing. Plus, Deccan Chargers also saw its end as a franchise, and was replaced by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

2014 - Gautam Gambhir's Dubai Double

Teams Participating: 8

Champions: Kolkata Knight Riders

Player of the series: Glenn Maxwell

Most wickets: Mohit Sharma (23)

Most runs: Robin Uthappa (660)

The Indian Premier League was back to eight teams with Pune Warriors India pulling out. And 2014 turned out to be a successful year for Gautam Gambhir, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their second IPL title on the bounce in Dubai.

2015 - Mumbai Grabs Second Title

Teams Participating: 8

Champions: Mumbai Indians

Player of the series: Andre Russell

Most wickets: Dwayne Bravo (26)

Most runs: David Warner (562)

2015 saw the return of the Indian Premier League to India, with Mumbai Indians winning their second IPL title under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. The runners-up were Chennai Super Kings, who lost the final by 41 runs.

2016 - No Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals

Teams Participating: 8

Champions: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Player of the series: Virat Kohli

Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23)

Most runs: Virat Kohli (973)

Sunrisers Hyderabad finally ended the domination of Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders with a spectacular final victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Following the spot-fixing and betting scandal, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were suspended from the Indian Premier League. Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Supergiant were brought roped in.

2017 - The Mumbai Indians Treble

Teams Participating: 8

Champions: Mumbai Indians

Player of the series: Ben Stokes

Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26)

Most runs: David Warner (841)

The final was a thrilling one, as Rohit Sharma led the Mumbai Indians to a third IPL title. This was the last season of the two franchises - Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions - which replaced Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

2018 - Return of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings

Teams Participating: 8

Champions: Chennai Super Kings

Player of the series: Sunil Narine

Most wickets: Andrew Tye (24)

Most runs: Kane Williamson (735)

After a two-year suspension, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals returned to action, with CSK clinching their third IPL title. 2018 also saw the infamous ball-tampering scandal involving Steve Smith and David Warner, the ripple effect of which also affected Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.