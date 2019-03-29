 
IPL Live Score, SRH vs RR IPL Score: Rashid Khan Removes Jos Buttler Early In Hyderabad

Updated: 29 March 2019 20:19 IST
IPL 2019, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Rajasthan's campaign started on a controversial note as Jos Buttler was 'mankaded'.

SRH vs RR IPL Score: SRH's death bowling performance spoiled their chances against KKR. © AFP

Rajasthan Royals (RR) would look to resurrect their fortunes when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who would also be aiming to put behind a disappointing first-day show. Rajasthan Royals' campaign started on a controversial note when Jos Buttler became the first cricketer in the IPL to be 'mankaded', the practice of running out non-strikers, who back up early, by bowlers on their delivery stride. The incident raked up a storm but Rajasthan Royals will have to get over the episode to ensure that their campaign remains on track. Buttler looked in great touch in their opener but he would look for more support from the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes in the batting department. Dhawal Kulkarni and spinner Krishnappa Gowtham were brilliant upfront with the ball against Kings XI Punjab, but Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat leaked runs. Just like Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad too didn't have a dream start to their campaign, losing by six wickets to Kolkata Knight Riders. While the David Warner-led SRH's batting looked solid, the death bowling performance spoiled their chances against KKR. Warner, who is in imperious form after returning to competitive cricket following the one-year ban for ball-tampering, played true to his reputation, smashing 85 off 53 balls against KKR the other day. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, straight from Hyderabad.

  • 20:41 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    Smart batting by Sanju Samson. He plays a paddled sweep to get his second boundary. It takes Rajasthan Royals to 61/1 in 8.3 overs.
  • 20:37 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    Sanju Samson is on fire. He smashes it over the deep mid wicket to score another maximum for Rajasthan Royals. With this, Rajasthan surpass the 50-run mark.
  • 20:34 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    What a shot! Sanju Samson gets on his knees and lofts the ball confidently to get his first boundary. Rajasthan Royals are 45/1 inn 6.5 overs.
  • 20:25 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    An excellent shot by Ajinkya Rahane. He times the ball perfectly to continue leading his team's charge after a huge dismissal. Rajasthan Royals reach 29/1 in 4.4 overs.
  • 20:20 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    Sanju Samson edged but gets bonus runs for Rajasthan Royals. Rashid Khan deceives the batsman completely with his spin but the lucky man survives. It takes Rajasthan Royals to 19/1 in 3.3 overs.
  • 20:18 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    Rashid Khan gives SunRisers Hyderabad an early breakthrough as he castles Jos Buttler for 5. A big wicket for the home team. Rajasthan Royals are 15/1 in 3.2 overs.
  • 20:14 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    Jos Buttler finds the gap as he plays a beautiful cover drive to get his first boundary. Rajasthan Royals are 14/0 in 2.4 overs.
  • 20:09 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    Ajinkya Rahane takes a quick single to keep the strike and conclude the second over. Rajasthan Royals are eight without loss in two overs.
  • 20:04 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    A good start for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Rajasthan Royals gets off to the mark with three runs in the first over.
  • 19:59 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler are out in the middle to start Rajasthan Royals' proceedings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the attack for SunRisers Hyderabad.
  • 19:42 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    SunRisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
  • 19:40 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni
  • 19:32 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad.
  • 19:30 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
    Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals David Warner Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2019 Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 8 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    key events
