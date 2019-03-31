 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, SRH vs RCB IPL Score: Winless Royal Challengers Bangalore Aim To Get Off The Mark Against SunRisers Hyderabad

Updated: 31 March 2019 13:10 IST

IPL 2019, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: RCB have lost twice in the tournament while SRH have won once.

IPL Live Score, SRH vs RCB IPL Score: Winless Royal Challengers Bangalore Aim To Get Off The Mark Against SunRisers Hyderabad
SRH vs RCB IPL Score: SunRisers Hyderabad have a formidable side led by Kane Williamson. © BCCI/IPL

Having registered their first win of the season on Friday night, SunRisers Hyderabad will be high on confidence when they take on Virat Kohli's Royals Challengers Bangalore in Sunday's afternoon game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. RCB are yet to register a win after two games in IPL 2019 and the Bengaluru franchise will look to turn things around in Hyderabad. But it won't be very easy, because firstly, SRH will have the home support, and secondly, with the sun beating down on the wicket, it could be spin that comes into play and makes stroke-making difficult. Like David Warner pointed out after Friday's match that it wasn't the easiest of wickets to bat on and Sanju Samson's hundred showed how good a batsman he is. Though he was also quick to point out how things could be different on Sunday as it will be a 4 p.m. start. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad  

  • 14:21 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost both their matches so far. With 0 points, they are at the bottom of the table, alongside Rajasthan Royals.
  • 14:20 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    SunRisers Hyderabad will be looking to carry off from where they left off in their last match against Rajasthan Royals. Having played 2 matches and won 1, SRH are now 5th on the table. A win today will get them into the top four.
  • 14:16 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    Welcome to our live coverage of the eleventh match of IPL 2019, where SunRisers Hyderabad host Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad
    Comments
    Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Rashid Khan Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 11 IPL 2019 Cricket
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Aim To Register First Points, Face Upbeat SunRisers Hyderabad
    IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Aim To Register First Points, Face Upbeat SunRisers Hyderabad
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 116
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
    4 AustraliaAustralia 104
    5 EnglandEngland 104
    Last updated on: 29 March 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.