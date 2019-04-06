 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, SRH vs MI IPL Score: Mumbai Indians Hope To Stop SRH Juggernaut In Hyderabad

Updated: 06 April 2019 18:31 IST

IPL 2019, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: SRH would not like to spare an inch against MI, lying at sixth place in the points table.

IPL Live Score, SRH vs MI IPL Score: Mumbai Indians Hope To Stop SRH Juggernaut In Hyderabad
SRH vs MI IPL Score: Mumbai Indians defeated defending champions CSK in their last match. © AFP

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bounced back from a defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders and registered a hat-trick of victories to top the points table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. The opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched together century stands in three successive matches to lead the Orange Army's run riot. Both of them will look to keep the SRH juggernaut rolling when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 19th match of the IPL 2019 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday. The confident SRH would not like to spare an inch against MI, lying at sixth place, with two wins and as many losses from four outings. However, Mumbai Indians will take heart from the fact that they defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings, their first loss in four games, in the last match. In contrast, SunRisers Hyderabad, after losing their opening game against KKR, went on the win against Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

  • 19:19 (IST)Apr 06, 2019
    For SunRisers Hyderabad, the marauding opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow has been in scintillating form this season, having shared three century-plus opening stands in four matches.
  • 19:09 (IST)Apr 06, 2019
    Mumbai Indians hope for "clear skies in Hyderabad".
  • 18:58 (IST)Apr 06, 2019
    In the bowling attack, Rashid Khan will be joined by compatriot Mohammad Nabi, who claimed six wickets in last two matches and scored an unbeaten knock of 17 against Delhi Capitals.
  • 18:48 (IST)Apr 06, 2019
    Rashid Khan was adjudged the Man Of The Match on both the occasions when SunRisers faced Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018. Can we expect another impressive show by the Afghan spinner?
  • 18:39 (IST)Apr 06, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 19th match of the IPL 2019 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.
    Comments
    Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rohit Sharma IPL 2019 Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Match 19 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    IPL 2019, SRH vs MI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019, SRH vs MI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019: SunRisers Hyderabad Look To Maintain Winning Momentum Against Mumbai Indians
    IPL 2019: SunRisers Hyderabad Look To Maintain Winning Momentum Against Mumbai Indians
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 116
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
    4 AustraliaAustralia 104
    5 EnglandEngland 104
    Last updated on: 29 March 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.