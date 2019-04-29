David Warner made an impressive comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after having missed the entire 2018 season due to a year-long ban following the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The Australian batsman is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2019 with 611 runs in 11 matches. David Warner has scored a century and seven fifty-plus knocks for SunRisers Hyderabad this season. However, he will make his last appearance in IPL 2019 when SRH host KXIP at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. David Warner will leave for Australia's World Cup preparations along with Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis. With IPL's second highest scorer Jonny Bairstow (445) already back home, Sunrisers will face the problem in the last two games as they will dearly miss their high-flying opening pair. In all the five games that they have won this season, Warner-Bairstow combination worked wonders, and their defeats had been much about middle-order collapses and poor death bowling. Kings XI Punjab led by their mercurial skipper Ravichandran Ashwin will be aiming to be more consistent in winning key moments of the game. (LIVE SCORECARD)