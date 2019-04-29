 
IPL Live Score, SRH vs KXIP IPL Score: Wriddhiman Saha Departs, David Warner Continues To Fire For SunRisers Hyderabad

Updated:4/29/2019 8:46:44 PM IST
IPL 2019, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score: SunRisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab both have 10 points from 11 games.

IPL Live Score, SRH vs KXIP IPL Score: Wriddhiman Saha Departs, David Warner Continues To Fire For SunRisers Hyderabad
SRH vs KXIP IPL Score: SunRisers Hyderabad are off to a flier against Kings XI Punjab. © BCCI/IPL

David Warner made an impressive comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after having missed the entire 2018 season due to a year-long ban following the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The Australian batsman is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2019 with 611 runs in 11 matches. David Warner has scored a century and seven fifty-plus knocks for SunRisers Hyderabad this season. However, he will make his last appearance in IPL 2019 when SRH host KXIP at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. David Warner will leave for Australia's World Cup preparations along with Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis. With IPL's second highest scorer Jonny Bairstow (445) already back home, Sunrisers will face the problem in the last two games as they will dearly miss their high-flying opening pair. In all the five games that they have won this season, Warner-Bairstow combination worked wonders, and their defeats had been much about middle-order collapses and poor death bowling. Kings XI Punjab led by their mercurial skipper Ravichandran Ashwin will be aiming to be more consistent in winning key moments of the game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between SunRisers Hyderababd vs Kings XI Punjab, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

  • 20:46 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    Pandey reaches his crease in time. The throw to the keeper was wide. A direct hit would have got him. 
  • 20:45 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    To stop the run flow, KXIP have introduced spinners from both the ends.
  • 20:42 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    Warner dived at full length which saved him in the end.
  • 20:40 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    Manish Pandey goes inside out and hits it over the extra cover boundary for a four. 
  • 20:35 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    Manish Pandey is the next batsman in for SRH.
  • 20:34 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    KXIP get the breakthrough. Saha knicks it faintly to the keeper who takes a fine catch. Saha goes for 28 off 13 balls. SRH 78/1 after 6.2 overs.
  • 20:28 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    R Ashwin makes amends and concedes just five singles in next five balls
  • 20:25 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    Warner welcomes R Ashwin with a maximum. Ashwin forced to change his side.
  • 20:23 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    Saha is in full song. He hits Shami for a four and a six on last two deliveries. 
  • 20:20 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    M. Shami brought into the attack. KXIP need a wicket here if they want to stop the run flow.
  • 20:19 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    Saha ends the over with a four. SRH score the fastest team 50 of this season.
  • 20:17 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    SRH are off to a flier, Warner starts the over with three back to back boundaries. Mujeeb is missing his line. Warner is taking full advantage of the field restrictions. 
  • 20:15 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    Arshdeep Singh bowls a slower one which beats the Saha and the wicket keeper. SRH get free four which they won't mind.
  • 20:12 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    First real show of intent from Saha. He clears the mid off fielder for a boundary.
  • 20:10 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    SRH are off to a flier. Warner flicks it to the backward square leg boundary for a four.
  • 20:08 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    Warner comes to the front foot, clears the long off boundary for a maximum.
  • 20:06 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes into the attack. Starts off with a tight line. Cramped Warner for room, he played it defensively. 
  • 20:04 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    Warner gets a full-toss down leg and sends it to the fine leg boundary for a four. 
  • 20:00 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    Ball pitched outside leg stump. Warner glances it to the fine leg boundary for a four.
  • 20:00 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha will open the batting for SRH. For KXIP young Arshdeep Singh will open the bowling. 
  • 19:44 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

    Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
  • 19:31 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and opt to bowl against SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.


  • 19:30 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
  • 19:21 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
  • 19:18 (IST)Apr 29, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2019 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab live from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Both teams are at 10 points and will look edge past each other by winning this crucial encounter.


