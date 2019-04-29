IPL Live Score, SRH vs KXIP IPL Score: Wriddhiman Saha Departs, David Warner Continues To Fire For SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2019, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score: SunRisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab both have 10 points from 11 games.
David Warner made an impressive comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after having missed the entire 2018 season due to a year-long ban following the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The Australian batsman is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2019 with 611 runs in 11 matches. David Warner has scored a century and seven fifty-plus knocks for SunRisers Hyderabad this season. However, he will make his last appearance in IPL 2019 when SRH host KXIP at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. David Warner will leave for Australia's World Cup preparations along with Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis. With IPL's second highest scorer Jonny Bairstow (445) already back home, Sunrisers will face the problem in the last two games as they will dearly miss their high-flying opening pair. In all the five games that they have won this season, Warner-Bairstow combination worked wonders, and their defeats had been much about middle-order collapses and poor death bowling. Kings XI Punjab led by their mercurial skipper Ravichandran Ashwin will be aiming to be more consistent in winning key moments of the game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 20:19 (IST)Apr 29, 2019Saha ends the over with a four. SRH score the fastest team 50 of this season.
A solid 50-run partnership between the @SunRisers openers here in Hyderabad.#SRH 53/0 after 4 overs pic.twitter.com/I6Xr8QseIp— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2019
- 20:17 (IST)Apr 29, 2019SRH are off to a flier, Warner starts the over with three back to back boundaries. Mujeeb is missing his line. Warner is taking full advantage of the field restrictions.
What an over for us!— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 29, 2019
Both Saha and Warner look good out there #SRH - 53/0, 4 overs #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs #SRHvKXIP
- 19:44 (IST)Apr 29, 2019SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep SharmaKings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
- 19:31 (IST)Apr 29, 2019Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and opt to bowl against SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.
Ashwin calls it right at the toss and elects to bowl first against the @SunRisers.#SRHvKXIP pic.twitter.com/OvqvPTSMDJ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2019
Prabhsimran Singh receives his @lionsdenkxip cap here at Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/2jqFKWk6IL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2019
Make way for the Risers... #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs #SRHvKXIP pic.twitter.com/UsgBHaPPDn— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 29, 2019