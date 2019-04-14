 
IPL Live Score, SRH vs DC IPL Score: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant Steady Delhi Capitals In Hyderabad

Updated:14 April 2019 21:14 IST
IPL 2019, SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals: DC have won four matches in seven outings while SRH have won three matches in six outings.

IPL Live Score, SRH vs DC IPL Score: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant Steady Delhi Capitals In Hyderabad
SRH vs DC IPL Score: Delhi Capitals lost their opening batsmen in quick succession. © BCCI/IPL

Shikhar Dhawan rode on his luck in the previous match after surviving an early scare to register his best-ever T20 score and will look to hit the purple patch when Delhi Capitals (DC) face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Dhawan's unbeaten knock of 97 runs, helped Delhi Capitals take fourth spot in the IPL points table with two consecutive victories over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while hosts SRH are placed sixth. However, the hosts will be better placed in the table if they could get better off the capital outfit. Besides Dhawan and Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have also been among the runs and the Delhi batsmen would be looking to fire in unison against Hyderabad. Even Delhi's bowling unit comprising Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Ishant Sharma did well to restrict KKR on a good batting track. In contrast, SunRisers Hyderabad have suffered defeats in their previous two games and would be desperate to get back to winning ways. SRH will draw confidence from the fact that they had thrashed Delhi when the two teams met last time in Feroz Shah Kotla. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

  • 21:14 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Bhuvneshwar Kumar is brought back into the attack.
  • 21:12 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    DC are 121/3 after 15 overs.
  • 21:11 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Iyer and Pant have now put together an unbeaten 52-run stand for the 4th wicket.
  • 21:10 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Sandeep Sharma has not been hit for a boundary in his 3rd over. Just 4 runs have been scored so far in this over.
  • 21:07 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Sandeep Sharma bowls one down the leg-side.
  • 21:06 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    DC are 114/3. Iyer is batting on 39 whereas Pant is unbeaten on 20.
  • 21:01 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Pant plays a fine square-cut through point. He gets his 3rd boundary.
  • 20:58 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Sandeep Sharma will be bowling the 13th over.
  • 20:57 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    After 12 overs DC are 102/3. Iyer is batting on 35 whereas Pant is unbeaten on 13.
  • 20:54 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Pant gets an outside-edge to get his 2nd boundary in the third man region.
  • 20:53 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Vijay Shankar bowling the 11th over has gone for 6 runs in 5 balls.
  • 20:50 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    10 overs have been bowled. Delhi Capitals are 87/3.
  • 20:49 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Iyer gets an outside-edge through the slip region.
  • 20:47 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Pant welcomes Rashid with a boundary. He drives the ball in the deep square leg region. 
  • 20:46 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Rashid Khan has been introduced into the attack by Williamson.
  • 20:44 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    After 9 overs, DC are 77/3. Iyer is batting on 22 whereas Pant is unbeaten on 2.
  • 20:43 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Pant drives the ball through mid-off but Williamson dives to his left to deny any run. 
  • 20:42 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Iyer drives the ball towards the deep extra-cover region.
  • 20:40 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Vijay Shankar has been brought into the attack. He will be bowling the 9th over.
  • 20:40 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Rishabh Pant is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:39 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Abhishek Sharma strikes in his 1st over! Munro edges the ball as Bairstow does the rest. The New Zealander departs for 40 off 24 balls. DC are 69/3 after 8 overs.
  • 20:37 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Munro hits his 3rd maximum. He smacks the ball over long-on.
  • 20:36 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Abhishek Sharma has been introduced into the attack by Williamson. 
  • 20:35 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
  • 20:34 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    DC are 59/2.
  • 20:33 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Iyer smacks the ball through backward point to get his 2nd boundary.
  • 20:32 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Deepak Hooda has been introduced into the attack by Kane Williamson.
  • 20:31 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Delhi Capitals are 51/2. Colin Munro is batting on 30 off 17 whereas Shreyas Iyer is batting on 8.
  • 20:30 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Munro guides the ball towards the fine leg region.
  • 20:27 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Munro dances down the track and smacks the ball over over long-on.
  • 20:26 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Iyer outside-edges the ball through 2nd slip. After 5 overs, DC are 39/2.
  • 20:24 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Bhuvneshwar bounces the ball over Munro's head as the square-leg umpire signals for an extra.
  • 20:21 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    DC are 30/2.
  • 20:21 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Munro hits his 1st maximum over backward square leg region.
  • 20:19 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Munro drives the ball to the sweeper cover region.
  • 20:18 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Shreyas Iyer is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:17 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Ahmed strikes again! He gets the key wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. The DC opener top-edges the ball towards fine leg where Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes the catch.
  • 20:16 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    DC are 20/1. 
  • 20:15 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Munro hits his 2nd boundary. This time, he clears the through the fielder at point. Rashid Khan chasing the ball at sweeper cover fails to stop the ball.
  • 20:12 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
    Dhawan outside-edges the ball through the slip region.
    Comments
    Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shikhar Dhawan Shreyas Iyer David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Match 30 IPL 2019 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
