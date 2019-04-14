IPL Live Score, SRH vs DC IPL Score: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant Steady Delhi Capitals In Hyderabad
IPL 2019, SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals: DC have won four matches in seven outings while SRH have won three matches in six outings.
Shikhar Dhawan rode on his luck in the previous match after surviving an early scare to register his best-ever T20 score and will look to hit the purple patch when Delhi Capitals (DC) face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Dhawan's unbeaten knock of 97 runs, helped Delhi Capitals take fourth spot in the IPL points table with two consecutive victories over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while hosts SRH are placed sixth. However, the hosts will be better placed in the table if they could get better off the capital outfit. Besides Dhawan and Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have also been among the runs and the Delhi batsmen would be looking to fire in unison against Hyderabad. Even Delhi's bowling unit comprising Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Ishant Sharma did well to restrict KKR on a good batting track. In contrast, SunRisers Hyderabad have suffered defeats in their previous two games and would be desperate to get back to winning ways. SRH will draw confidence from the fact that they had thrashed Delhi when the two teams met last time in Feroz Shah Kotla. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
- 21:11 (IST)Apr 14, 2019Iyer and Pant have now put together an unbeaten 52-run stand for the 4th wicket.
That's a 50-run partnership between @Shreyasiyer_41 & @RishabPant777 #DC 121/3 after 15 overs pic.twitter.com/2fp7R9fQNn— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2019
- 20:35 (IST)Apr 14, 2019
It's our 100th game!! We can't keep calm and the fans can't either!!— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 14, 2019
#OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs #SRHvDC #SRH100 pic.twitter.com/5hMXdcNRhK
- 20:31 (IST)Apr 14, 2019Delhi Capitals are 51/2. Colin Munro is batting on 30 off 17 whereas Shreyas Iyer is batting on 8.
That powerplay belonged to @manuz05 #SRHvDC #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals #IPL #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/etWep06Dh6— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 14, 2019
- 20:17 (IST)Apr 14, 2019Ahmed strikes again! He gets the key wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. The DC opener top-edges the ball towards fine leg where Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes the catch.
Khaleel Ahmed picks up his second wicket. The Delhi Capitals openers are back in hut.#DC 20/2 after 3.2 overs pic.twitter.com/zPrqCX2O2j— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2019