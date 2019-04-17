 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, SRH vs CSK IPL Score: Faf Du Plessis, Shane Watson Watchful Against SunRisers Hyderabad

Updated:4/17/2019 8:19:34 PM IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

IPL 2019, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: A win over SRH can make CSK the first franchise to book an IPL 2019 play-off spot.

IPL Live Score, SRH vs CSK IPL Score: Faf Du Plessis, Shane Watson Watchful Against SunRisers Hyderabad
SRH vs CSK IPL Score: SunRisers Hyderabad have won 3 matches in 7 outings. © BCCI/IPL

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made an almost inch-perfect start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 campaign and will further look to book a play-off berth with a win over SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Thrice IPL winning skipper Dhoni led his troops to seven wins from eight matches and a victory over the Hyderabad outfit can make them the first franchise to book an IPL 2019 play-off spot. Ambati Rayudu, who faced a World Cup snub, is the only downer for CSK. The Hyderabad right-hander had found some form with a half-century against Rajasthan Royals and the flamboyant batsman may just channelise the disappointment against a faltering SunRisers Hyderabad. While CSK sit pretty on top of the table with 14 points from eight games, SRH have suddenly gone off the boil with a hat-trick of defeats, including an inexplicable batting collapse against Delhi Capitals in their last game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

  • 20:19 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    Du Plessis flicks the ball through short fine leg.
  • 20:18 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    Sandeep Sharma has been introduced into the attack by Williamson.
  • 20:16 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    CSK are 15/0. Du Plessis is batting on 6 while Watson is unbeaten on 8.
  • 20:14 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    Du Plessis smacks the ball straight down the ground.
  • 20:13 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    CSK are 10/0.
  • 20:11 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    First boundary for Watson. He gets a healthy outside-edge wide of David Warner at first slip. Warner dives to his right but failed to reach the ball as Watson gets the boundary in the third man region.
  • 20:09 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    Sedate start made by the CSK openers. They are 4/0.
  • 20:08 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    Just three runs have been scored from 5 balls in Khaleel's over.
  • 20:07 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    SRH captain Kane Williamson at mid-off, dives to his right to save a certain boundary. 
  • 20:05 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    Khaleel Ahmed will be bowling the second over.
  • 20:04 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    CSK are 1/0.
  • 20:03 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    Khaleel Ahmed cuts down the boundary in the square third man region. First runs on board for CSK as Watson and Du Plessis take a single.
  • 20:01 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    Dot ball to start the over.
  • 19:59 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    The SRH players led by Kane Williamson, are out in the middle. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis will open the batting for CSK. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be bowling the first over.
  • 19:46 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    SunRisers Hyderabad also have made two changes in their XI. Yusuf Pathan and Shahbaz Nadeem are in. Ricky Bhui and Abhishek Sharma miss out. Here is SRH's playing XI.
  • 19:45 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    Chennai Super Kings have made two changes. Captain MS Dhoni (rested) and Mitchell Santner are out. Sam Billings and Karn Sharma are in the XI. Here is CSK's playing XI.
  • 19:44 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    "Good decision Suresh. We were going to bat first as well. It's imporant to bowl first up and do the job. The top two have been outstanding. It's a tough format, but the guys need to go out with freedom and express themselves. The guys are looking forward to tonight's game," Williamson said at the toss.
  • 19:43 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    "We are going to bat first. I think batting first is a good option on this wicket. I think we need to be good in the powerplay. It's all about executing our plans. Dhoni wanted to take some rest, he'll be back in the next game," Suresh Raina said at the toss.
  • 19:31 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bat.
  • 19:31 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    Suresh Raina will be captaining CSK in MS Dhoni's absence. With an eye on the World Cup, MS Dhoni has been rested. CSK without Dhoni have won 1 and lost 2 matches. 
  • 19:26 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    CSK became the first team to register 4 wins against SRH in IPL 2018. First, they defeated SRH twice during the league stage. Then, they went on to defeat SRH in Qualifier-1 followed by the final.
  • 19:00 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    SRH and CSK met in the final of IPL 2018 where MS Dhoni-led CSK defeated Kane Williamson-led SRH by 8 wickets. Shane Watson remained unbeaten on 117 and was the "Man of the Match". 
  • 18:45 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
  • 18:42 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    CSK and SRH have played against each other 10 times in the IPL. The MS Dhoni-led outfit have won 8 times whereas, SRH have won only twice.
  • 18:40 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 33 of Indian Premier League (IPL) to be played between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Hyderabad.
    Comments
    Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Kane Williamson MS Dhoni Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 33 IPL 2019 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Preview: Chennai Super Kings Target Play-Off Berth As They Face SunRisers Hyderabad
    Preview: Chennai Super Kings Target Play-Off Berth As They Face SunRisers Hyderabad
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 116
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
    4 AustraliaAustralia 104
    5 EnglandEngland 104
    Last updated on: 29 March 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.