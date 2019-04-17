IPL Live Score, SRH vs CSK IPL Score: Faf Du Plessis, Shane Watson Watchful Against SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2019, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: A win over SRH can make CSK the first franchise to book an IPL 2019 play-off spot.
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made an almost inch-perfect start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 campaign and will further look to book a play-off berth with a win over SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Thrice IPL winning skipper Dhoni led his troops to seven wins from eight matches and a victory over the Hyderabad outfit can make them the first franchise to book an IPL 2019 play-off spot. Ambati Rayudu, who faced a World Cup snub, is the only downer for CSK. The Hyderabad right-hander had found some form with a half-century against Rajasthan Royals and the flamboyant batsman may just channelise the disappointment against a faltering SunRisers Hyderabad. While CSK sit pretty on top of the table with 14 points from eight games, SRH have suddenly gone off the boil with a hat-trick of defeats, including an inexplicable batting collapse against Delhi Capitals in their last game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
- 19:46 (IST)Apr 17, 2019SunRisers Hyderabad also have made two changes in their XI. Yusuf Pathan and Shahbaz Nadeem are in. Ricky Bhui and Abhishek Sharma miss out. Here is SRH's playing XI.
SRH XI: D Warner, J Bairstow (W), K Williamson (C), Y Pathan, V Shankar, D Hooda, S Nadeem, R Khan, B Kumar, S Sharma, K Ahmed #SRHvCSK— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 17, 2019
- 19:45 (IST)Apr 17, 2019Chennai Super Kings have made two changes. Captain MS Dhoni (rested) and Mitchell Santner are out. Sam Billings and Karn Sharma are in the XI. Here is CSK's playing XI.
CSK XI: S Watson, F du Plessis, S Raina (C), A Rayudu, K Jadhav, S Billings (W), R Jadeja, K Sharma, D Chahar, S Thakur, I Tahir #SRHvCSK— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 17, 2019
- 19:44 (IST)Apr 17, 2019"Good decision Suresh. We were going to bat first as well. It's imporant to bowl first up and do the job. The top two have been outstanding. It's a tough format, but the guys need to go out with freedom and express themselves. The guys are looking forward to tonight's game," Williamson said at the toss.
- 19:31 (IST)Apr 17, 2019Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bat.
The @ChennaiIPL led by @ImRaina have opted to bat first against the @SunRisers.#SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/yTaeth0pYF— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2019
- 19:31 (IST)Apr 17, 2019Suresh Raina will be captaining CSK in MS Dhoni's absence. With an eye on the World Cup, MS Dhoni has been rested. CSK without Dhoni have won 1 and lost 2 matches.
#ChinnaThala will be bearing the captain duties in #Yellove for the 4th time! Roar loud whistles for a super performance from the lions! #WhistlePodu #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/yAt5NHnq9Z— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 17, 2019
- 18:45 (IST)Apr 17, 2019
The pride on wheels to meet the SRH at their home ground! Get set and cheer #Yellove! #WhistlePodu #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/aal21VDHKF— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 17, 2019