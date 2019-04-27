IPL Live Score, RR vs SRH IPL Score: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl Against SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad: SRH defeated RR in the previous meeting.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 has reached a stage where foreign players have started leaving for national duties ahead of the World Cup 2019. IPL teams like Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have relied heavily on their foreign picks till now, would be forced to try out new combinations going into the most important part of the tournament which could either make or break their campaign. RR and SRH both will, for the first time, miss the services of their star players Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow respectively when they face each other on Saturday in Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur. Another key overseas player who will be unavailable for Steve Smith's side is all-rounder Jofra Archer, who has taken 11 wickets in as many games. For SRH the unavailability of Jonny Bairstow, who has impressed everyone in his debut IPL season, will be a huge blow as he and David Warner have scored 1,019 runs together and have been responsible for explosive start. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
- 19:39 (IST)Apr 27, 2019Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (w), Steven Smith (c), Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane ThomasSunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed
RR XI: A Rahane, S Samson (W), S Smith (C), R Parag, A Turner, L Livingstone, S Binny, S Gopal, J Unadkat, V Aaron, O Thomas #RRvSRH— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 27, 2019
SRH XI: D Warner, K Williamson (C), M Pandey, V Shankar, W Saha (W), S Al Hasan, D Hooda, R Khan, B Kumar, K Ahmed, S Kaul #RRvSRH— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 27, 2019
- 19:31 (IST)Apr 27, 2019Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith wins toss, opts to bowl against SunRisers Hyderabad.
The @rajasthanroyals win the toss and elect to bowl first against the @SunRisers.#RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/LdVxbTWEon— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2019