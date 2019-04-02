IPL Live Score, RR vs RCB IPL Score: Marcus Stoinis Set For Royal Challengers Bangalore Debut As Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl
IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Both RR and RCB have lost three matches so far in the IPL.
Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, with three consecutive defeats to their name, will look to end their losing streak when they face off in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Tuesday. While Rajasthan Royals (RR) started their IPL 2019 campaign with "mankading" controversy to lose to Kings XI Punjab, Virat Kohli-led RCB were unfortunate to take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings on a poor wicket in the season opener. Later, inaugural edition champions Rajasthan Royals suffered defeats to SunRisers Hyderabad and CSK. RCB, who have never won IPL, were thrashed by SRH and Mumbai Indians in last two matches. RR have failed to tighten the screws when it mattered the most. In Chennai on Sunday, Royals had CSK reeling at 27 for three before skipper MS Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls to bail the hosts out of trouble and eventually win the game by eight runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 19:43 (IST)Apr 02, 2019RCB have made three changes. Akshdeep Nath replaces Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini is in for Prayas Ray Barman and Marcus Stoinis makes his RCB debut. He replaces Colin de Grandhomme. Here is Royal Challengers Bangalore's playing XI.
RCB XI: P Patel (W), M Ali, V Kohli (C), A de Villiers, S Hetmyer, M Stoinis, A Nath, U Yadav, N Saini, Y Chahal, M Siraj #RRvRCB— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 2, 2019
- 19:42 (IST)Apr 02, 2019The home side have made two changes. Sanju Samson makes way for Stuart Binny whereas Jaydev Unadkat is replaced by Varun Aaron. Here is the playing XI for Rajasthan Royals.
RR XI: A Rahane (C), J Buttler (W), R Tripathi, S Smith, B Stokes, S Binny, K Gowtham, J Archer, S Gopal, V Aaron, D Kulkarni #RRvRCB— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 2, 2019
- 19:33 (IST)Apr 02, 2019Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl.
.@rajasthanroyals Captain Ajinkya Rahane wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the @RCBTweets.#RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/APTvmZXu7o— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2019
Marcus Stoinis receives his @RCBTweets cap from the Skipper @imVkohli #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/oNvZtHYu9N— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2019
The SMS Stadium in all its glory.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 2, 2019
See you in just a few hours, Royals! #HallaBol #RRvRCB #RR pic.twitter.com/qWxw9WfAv7