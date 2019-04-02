 
IPL Live Score, RR vs RCB IPL Score: Marcus Stoinis Set For Royal Challengers Bangalore Debut As Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl

Updated: 02 April 2019 19:47 IST
IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Both RR and RCB have lost three matches so far in the IPL.

RR vs RCB IPL Score: Virat Kohli's side lost their previous match by 118 runs. © BCCI

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, with three consecutive defeats to their name, will look to end their losing streak when they face off in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Tuesday. While Rajasthan Royals (RR) started their IPL 2019 campaign with "mankading" controversy to lose to Kings XI Punjab, Virat Kohli-led RCB were unfortunate to take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings on a poor wicket in the season opener. Later, inaugural edition champions Rajasthan Royals suffered defeats to SunRisers Hyderabad and CSK. RCB, who have never won IPL, were thrashed by SRH and Mumbai Indians in last two matches. RR have failed to tighten the screws when it mattered the most. In Chennai on Sunday, Royals had CSK reeling at 27 for three before skipper MS Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls to bail the hosts out of trouble and eventually win the game by eight runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

  • 19:43 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    RCB have made three changes. Akshdeep Nath replaces Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini is in for Prayas Ray Barman and Marcus Stoinis makes his RCB debut. He replaces Colin de Grandhomme. Here is Royal Challengers Bangalore's playing XI.

  • 19:42 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    The home side have made two changes. Sanju Samson makes way for Stuart Binny whereas Jaydev Unadkat is replaced by Varun Aaron. Here is the playing XI for Rajasthan Royals.
  • 19:40 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    "It's never nice to start without a win, but we are excited about this game. It's a long tournament, if you get on a roll, you can win plenty. We wanted to bat first if the pitch gets scruffed up, we might have a good chance," Kohli said at the toss.
  • 19:40 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    "We have had three close games, should have closed it. But this is another opportunity and we are looking forward to it. We will bowl first, looks like a dry wicket, there might be some dew later on as well," Ajinkya Rahane said at the toss. 
  • 19:33 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl.
  • 19:31 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
  • 19:08 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Virat Kohli needs 40 runs to score 8,000 T20 runs.
  • 19:06 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Both RR and RCB are boosted by the arrival of Australians in their respective teams. While Ashton Turner joins RR, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile join RCB.
  • 19:00 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    RCB captain Virat Kohli will be captaining his side for the 100th time in the IPL. He has the poorest win percentage (45.45) among captains who have lead in 50+ matches.
  • 18:53 (IST)Apr 02, 2019

  • 18:43 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    RR and RCB have played 19 times against each other in the IPL. While RR have won 9 times, RCB have won on 8 occasions. 1 match yielded no result. 

    At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, both sides have played 6 times. RR and RCB have won three each.
  • 18:36 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 14 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Jaipur.
    Topics : Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 14 IPL 2019 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
