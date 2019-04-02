Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, with three consecutive defeats to their name, will look to end their losing streak when they face off in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Tuesday. While Rajasthan Royals (RR) started their IPL 2019 campaign with "mankading" controversy to lose to Kings XI Punjab, Virat Kohli-led RCB were unfortunate to take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings on a poor wicket in the season opener. Later, inaugural edition champions Rajasthan Royals suffered defeats to SunRisers Hyderabad and CSK. RCB, who have never won IPL, were thrashed by SRH and Mumbai Indians in last two matches. RR have failed to tighten the screws when it mattered the most. In Chennai on Sunday, Royals had CSK reeling at 27 for three before skipper MS Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls to bail the hosts out of trouble and eventually win the game by eight runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)