IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, RR vs MI IPL Score: Struggling Rajasthan Royals Look To Salvage Season Against Rampaging Mumbai Indians

Updated:4/20/2019 3:33:48 PM IST
IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: RR have four points from eight matches. MI have twelve points from nine matches.

RR vs MI IPL Score: Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians in Mumbai earlier this season © BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) face a race against time to climb out of the bottom two in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Points Table when they host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur in the first of two IPL 2019 matches to be played on Saturday. MI, who climbed to second spot with their win against Delhi Capitals on Thursday, have won five of their last six matches, the only defeat having come against Rajasthan Royals. RR's victory in Mumbai last week is only one of two wins recorded by them this season. RR's dismal record at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium does not make pretty reading for home fans. Apart from their lone victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they have lost three matches at home. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, straight from Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur

  • 15:31 (IST)Apr 20, 2019
    Steve Smith wins the toss. Mumbai Indians to bat first.
  • 15:26 (IST)Apr 20, 2019
    Rajasthan Royals will be without opener Jos Buttler, who has reportedly flown back to England to be with his wife, with the couple expecting their first child.
  • 15:25 (IST)Apr 20, 2019
  • 15:24 (IST)Apr 20, 2019
  • 15:09 (IST)Apr 20, 2019
    Big news coming in. Steve Smith has replaced Ajinkya Rahane as Rajasthan Royals skipper for the rest of the season.
  • 14:33 (IST)Apr 20, 2019
    A win for Mumbai Indians today will get them to 14 points. CSK currently have 14 points but MI have a superior net run rate. If MI win today, they will claim top position in the IPL points table, at least until CSK's next match.
  • 14:20 (IST)Apr 20, 2019
    Rajasthan Royals have been struggling to register points and are now tied at the bottom of the table with RCB. They have managed to beat only two teams so far - RCB and MI. Can they complete a double against MI at home? 
  • 14:19 (IST)Apr 20, 2019
    Mumbai Indians, who are now 2nd on the IPL points table, have won five of their last six matches. The only defeat in this period came against Rajasthan Royals.
  • 14:16 (IST)Apr 20, 2019
    Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians from Jaipur, the 36th match of this season. 
    Comments
    Topics : Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 36 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
