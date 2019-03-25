IPL Live Score, RR vs KXIP IPL Score: Mayank Agarwal, Chirs Gayle Rebuild For Kings XI Punjab After KL Rahul's Departure
IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score: Rajasthan Royals will be playing their first match at home in IPL 2019.
IPL's inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) open their IPL 2019 campaign against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Monday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Buoyed by the comeback of Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals captained by Ajinkya Rahane will be up against Ravichandran Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab who finished seventh last season. Rajasthan Royals, who made a comeback to the IPL following a two-year suspension, made it to the IPL 2018 playoffs courtesy Jos Buttler. The England wicketkeeper-batsman was in prolific form last season as he accumulated 548 runs from 13 matches at an average of 54.80 with a strike-rate of 155.24, ending up as the sixth highest run-getter. Captain Rahane made 370 runs from 14 matches at an average of 28.46. Jaydev Unadkat was once again bought by the Royals this season for Rs 8.4 crore. There will be added pressure on the Saurashtra fast bowler to deliver this season. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
- 20:04 (IST)Mar 25, 2019Kulkarni strikes! KL Rahul edges the ball as Jos Buttler dives to his right and takes a single-handed catch. KXIP are 4/1 after 0.4 overs.
That moment when you get a big wicket in your very first over pic.twitter.com/A073e80XAd— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 25, 2019
- 19:49 (IST)Mar 25, 2019Here we have the playing XI for Rajasthan Royals
RR XI: A Rahane (C), J Buttler (W), S Smith, S Samson, B Stokes, R Tripathi, K Gowtham, S Gopal, J Archer, J Unadkat, D Kulkarni #RRvKXIP— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) March 25, 2019
- 19:45 (IST)Mar 25, 2019Here we have the playing XI for Kings XI Punjab.
KXIP XI: C Gayle, L Rahul (W), M Agarwal, S Khan, N Pooran, M Singh, S Curran, R Ashwin (C), M Shami, M Ur Rahman, A Rajpoot #RRvKXIP— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) March 25, 2019
- 19:31 (IST)Mar 25, 2019Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and will bowl.
.@ajinkyarahane88 wins the toss and elects to bowl first against @lionsdenkxip #VIVOIPL #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/BDIEvDkL1c— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 25, 2019
- 19:27 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
The fans are entering our fortress, and let's just say, the josh is very high! #HallaBol #RRvKXIP #RR pic.twitter.com/eKwj66CxAT— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 25, 2019
- 19:18 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
The Sawai Mansingh stadium in all readiness to host their first home game of the season.#RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/IyKoMAdbIx— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 25, 2019