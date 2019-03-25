 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, RR vs KXIP IPL Score: Mayank Agarwal, Chirs Gayle Rebuild For Kings XI Punjab After KL Rahul's Departure

Updated: 25 March 2019 20:23 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন தமிழில் படிக்க

IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score: Rajasthan Royals will be playing their first match at home in IPL 2019.

IPL Live Score, RR vs KXIP IPL Score: Mayank Agarwal, Chirs Gayle Rebuild For Kings XI Punjab After KL Rahul
RR vs KXIP IPL Score: Chris Gayle and KL Rahul will open the batting for Kings XI Punjab. © AFP

IPL's inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) open their IPL 2019 campaign against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Monday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Buoyed by the comeback of Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals captained by Ajinkya Rahane will be up against Ravichandran Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab who finished seventh last season. Rajasthan Royals, who made a comeback to the IPL following a two-year suspension, made it to the IPL 2018 playoffs courtesy Jos Buttler. The England wicketkeeper-batsman was in prolific form last season as he accumulated 548 runs from 13 matches at an average of 54.80 with a strike-rate of 155.24, ending up as the sixth highest run-getter. Captain Rahane made 370 runs from 14 matches at an average of 28.46. Jaydev Unadkat was once again bought by the Royals this season for Rs 8.4 crore. There will be added pressure on the Saurashtra fast bowler to deliver this season. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

  • 20:27 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    End of the powerplay as Kings XI Punjab are 32/1. 
  • 20:22 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Gowtham denies Gayle a boundary as he saves two runs for the home side.
  • 20:20 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Ben Stokes' first ball has been hit for a boundary by Mayank Agarwal towards deep extra cover.
  • 20:19 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Kings XI Punjab are 22/1. Just one run was scored from Archer's over. 
  • 20:16 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Jofra Archer has been introduced into the attack.
  • 20:14 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Gayle takes a single and completes 4,000 IPL runs.
  • 20:13 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Kulkarni bounces one over Gayle's head.
  • 20:13 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Gayle punches Kulkarni for his first boundary towards deep extra cover. 
  • 20:09 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Kings XI Punjab are 14/1.
  • 20:08 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Mayank clears the ball over long-off to hit the first maximum of the match. 
  • 20:08 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Rahane introduces Krishnappa Gowtham into the attack in the second over.
  • 20:06 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Kulkarni bowls one down the leg-side.
  • 20:05 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Mayank Agarwal is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:04 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Kulkarni strikes! KL Rahul edges the ball as Jos Buttler dives to his right and takes a single-handed catch. KXIP are 4/1 after 0.4 overs.  


  • 20:02 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    KL Rahul scores the first runs for KXIP as he drives the ball towards deep extra cover.
  • 19:58 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    The Rajasthan Royals players have taken the field. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle will open the batting for Kings XI Punjab. Dhawal Kulkarni will open the bowling for Rajasthan Royals. KL Rahul will face the first ball.
  • 19:49 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Here we have the playing XI for Rajasthan Royals
  • 19:45 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Here we have the playing XI for Kings XI Punjab.




  • 19:42 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    "New recruits in the side, lots of young talent. New season, new hopes. Don't think the wicket will change much, but we were also looking to bowl first. Hopefully, with our bowling attack we can defend the score," Ravichandran Ashwin says.
  • 19:39 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    "It's important to start well, and the preparation that we have had has been fantastic. We need to start well, get some momentum, and stay in the moment," Ajinkya Rahane says after winning the toss.
  • 19:31 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and will bowl.
  • 19:30 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Steve Smith is all set to make a comeback to the Rajasthan Royals side. He is expected to be in the playing XI.
  • 19:27 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
  • 19:22 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    T20 veteran Chris Gayle who has scored 3,994 runs in 111 innings needs just 6 runs to become the fastest batsman to score 4,000 runs in IPL.
  • 19:18 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
  • 19:08 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have played 17 times against each other. RR have won on 10 occasions whereas KXIP have won 7 times. The Royals have never lost against Kings XI at their fortress i.e. the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
  • 18:34 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth match of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur.
    Comments
    Topics : Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Ajinkya Rahane Ravichandran Ashwin Steven Smith Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 4 IPL 2019 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    IPL 2019: Steve Smith Returns To IPL After Missing 2018 Season Due To Ban
    IPL 2019: Steve Smith Returns To IPL After Missing 2018 Season Due To Ban
    IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019, Preview: Steve Smith In Focus As Rajasthan Royals Host Kings XI Punjab
    IPL 2019, Preview: Steve Smith In Focus As Rajasthan Royals Host Kings XI Punjab
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 116
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
    4 AustraliaAustralia 104
    5 EnglandEngland 104
    Last updated on: 19 March 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.