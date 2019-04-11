 
IPL Live Score, RR vs CSK IPL Score: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu Take Charge Of Chase After Early Wickets

Updated:11 April 2019 22:53 IST
RR vs CSK IPL Score: Dhawal Kulkarni dismissed Shane Watson in the 1st over. © BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) scored 151/7 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 20 overs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Put to bat, captain Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler gave the hosts a brisk start. However, Rahane was dismissed LBW off Deepak Chahar via DRS review. The RR captain departed for 14. Buttler soon followed his captain as he top-edged a Shardul Thakur delivery. Buttler scored 23. Sanju Samson (6), Steve Smith (15) and Rahul Tripathi (10) failed to score big as CSK bowlers struck at regular intervals. Ben Stokes top-scored for RR with 28 runs off 26 balls (1 four). Debutant Riyan Parag scored 16 runs. However, Jofra Archer (13 not out) and Shreyas Gopal (19 not out) added 25 runs in 8 balls to take RR's total beyond 150-run mark. Gopal's innings included 2 fours and a six. Ravindra Jadeja was the most successful bowler for CSK as he picked 2/20 in 4 overs. In doing so, he picked 100 IPL wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

  • 22:53 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Dhoni hits his 3rd maximum! He dispatches the ball over deep mid-wicket.
  • 22:50 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Just 4 runs were scored in Jofra Archer's over. CSK are 68/4 after 12 overs. They need 84 more runs to win from 48 balls at 10.50 runs per over.
  • 22:47 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    CSK are 64/4. They need 88 more runs to win from 54 balls.
  • 22:45 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Rayudu hits the ball straight down the ground. He finishes the over with a boundary as 14 runs were scored in Parag's over.
  • 22:43 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Dhoni hits a flat six at deep mid-wicket. This was his 2nd maximum of the match.
  • 22:42 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Debutant Riyan Parag will be bowling the 11th over.
  • 22:41 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    11 runs were scored off Gopal's over. CSK are 50/4 after 10 overs.
  • 22:39 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Dhoni dances down the track and smacks the ball over long-on. 
  • 22:39 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Shreyas Gopal will be bowling the 10th over.
  • 22:36 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    9 overs have been bowled. CSK are 39/4. The umpires have signalled a drinks break.
  • 22:35 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Parag bowling his 2nd over hasn't been hit for a boundary yet.
  • 22:32 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    CSK are 32/4. Rayudu is batting on 16 while Dhoni is unbeaten on 4.
  • 22:30 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Gopal has gone for just 3 runs in 4 balls.
  • 22:29 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Shreyas Gopal has been introduced into the attack by Rahane.
  • 22:27 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Dhoni gets off the mark. CSK are 27/4 after 7 overs.
  • 22:26 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Riyan Parag will be bowling the 7th over.
  • 22:24 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Chennai Super Kings are 24/4 after 6 overs.
  • 22:23 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    MS Dhoni comes out to bat at number 5 for CSK.
  • 22:22 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Archer strikes! Ben Stokes dives to his left to take a flying catch. Jadhav departs. He fails to clear Stokes at point. CSK are 24/4 in 5.5 overs.
  • 22:19 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Archer appeals for an outside-edge. Rahane wasn't quite sure but Steve Smith convinced him to take the review. Replay shows there wasn't any edge. Jadhav is NOT OUT.
  • 22:18 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Jofra Archer has been introduced into the attack by Ajinkya Rahane.
  • 22:17 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    CSK are 24/3.
  • 22:16 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Rayudu steps out and clears the ball over long-off.
  • 22:14 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Kedar Jadhav is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 22:13 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    CSK need 137 runs to win from 16 overs.
  • 22:11 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Unadkat strikes! Faf du Plessis fails to clear the boundary at deep mid-wicket as Rahul Tripathi takes a nice catch. After 4 overs CSK are 15/3.
  • 22:09 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Rahul Tripathi saved one run for his side. He made a full stretched dive at deep mid-wicket. 
  • 22:04 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Kulkarni bowling the 3rd over has gone for 5 runs in 4 balls so far.
  • 22:01 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Ambati Rayudu is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 22:00 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Suresh Raina has been dismissed. He flicks the ball towards short fine-leg but before he could complete the run, Archer aimed the stumps in the runners-end successfully. CSK are 5/2 in 1.5 overs.
  • 21:59 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Raina hits the 1st boundary for CSK. He goes inside-out and hits the ball towards the sweeper cover region.
  • 21:58 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Du Plessis taps the ball towards fine-leg and CSK get their first run. 
  • 21:56 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Jaydev Unadkat will be bowling the 2nd over.
  • 21:55 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Maiden-wicket to start the proceedings for Rajasthan Royals. CSK are 0/1.
  • 21:54 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Suresh Raina is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 21:52 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Kulkarni strikes! He gets the key wicket of Shane Watson who misreads the ball and is clean bowled. CSK are 0/1 in 0.4 overs.
  • 21:49 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    The Rajasthan Royals players led by Ajinkya Rahane are out in the middle. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis will open the batting for CSK. Dhawal Kulkarni will bowl the 1st over.
  • 21:33 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Rajasthan Royals score 151/7 in 20 overs. 18 runs were scored in the final over.
  • 21:32 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Archer gets a boundary in the fine-leg region. 150 comes up for RR.
  • 21:31 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Gopal gets his first maximum of the match as he smacks the ball over long-off.
    Comments
    Topics : Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Ajinkya Rahane MS Dhoni Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 25 IPL 2019 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
