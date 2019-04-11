IPL Live Score, RR vs CSK IPL Score: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu Take Charge Of Chase After Early Wickets
IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Rajasthan Royals scored 151/7 in 20 overs.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) scored 151/7 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 20 overs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Put to bat, captain Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler gave the hosts a brisk start. However, Rahane was dismissed LBW off Deepak Chahar via DRS review. The RR captain departed for 14. Buttler soon followed his captain as he top-edged a Shardul Thakur delivery. Buttler scored 23. Sanju Samson (6), Steve Smith (15) and Rahul Tripathi (10) failed to score big as CSK bowlers struck at regular intervals. Ben Stokes top-scored for RR with 28 runs off 26 balls (1 four). Debutant Riyan Parag scored 16 runs. However, Jofra Archer (13 not out) and Shreyas Gopal (19 not out) added 25 runs in 8 balls to take RR's total beyond 150-run mark. Gopal's innings included 2 fours and a six. Ravindra Jadeja was the most successful bowler for CSK as he picked 2/20 in 4 overs. In doing so, he picked 100 IPL wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
- 22:22 (IST)Apr 11, 2019Archer strikes! Ben Stokes dives to his left to take a flying catch. Jadhav departs. He fails to clear Stokes at point. CSK are 24/4 in 5.5 overs.
All of us after THAT @benstokes38 catch!
- 22:09 (IST)Apr 11, 2019Rahul Tripathi saved one run for his side. He made a full stretched dive at deep mid-wicket.
- 22:00 (IST)Apr 11, 2019Suresh Raina has been dismissed. He flicks the ball towards short fine-leg but before he could complete the run, Archer aimed the stumps in the runners-end successfully. CSK are 5/2 in 1.5 overs.
WATCH: @craig_arch hits the Bullseye
- 21:52 (IST)Apr 11, 2019Kulkarni strikes! He gets the key wicket of Shane Watson who misreads the ball and is clean bowled. CSK are 0/1 in 0.4 overs.
VIDEO: COOL-Karni's beauty to dismiss Watson
- 21:33 (IST)Apr 11, 2019Rajasthan Royals score 151/7 in 20 overs. 18 runs were scored in the final over.
18 runs off the final over and @rajasthanroyals post a total of 151/7 on board.
Will the @ChennaiIPL chase this down?