Rajasthan Royals (RR) scored 151/7 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 20 overs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Put to bat, captain Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler gave the hosts a brisk start. However, Rahane was dismissed LBW off Deepak Chahar via DRS review. The RR captain departed for 14. Buttler soon followed his captain as he top-edged a Shardul Thakur delivery. Buttler scored 23. Sanju Samson (6), Steve Smith (15) and Rahul Tripathi (10) failed to score big as CSK bowlers struck at regular intervals. Ben Stokes top-scored for RR with 28 runs off 26 balls (1 four). Debutant Riyan Parag scored 16 runs. However, Jofra Archer (13 not out) and Shreyas Gopal (19 not out) added 25 runs in 8 balls to take RR's total beyond 150-run mark. Gopal's innings included 2 fours and a six. Ravindra Jadeja was the most successful bowler for CSK as he picked 2/20 in 4 overs. In doing so, he picked 100 IPL wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)