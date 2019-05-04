SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), after registering a loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Super Over, would look to come back stronger to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and remain in playoffs contention, when the two franchises cross swords at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. SRH would be eyeing to shrug off their Super Over defeat and add two points to take their tally to 14 points. Despite their defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Hyderabad's net run rate is +0.653, which is superior to others in contention for the playoffs. Even if the Hyderabad franchise lose their last match, they can still reach playoffs if Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab don't win more than one of their last two matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)