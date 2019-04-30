



Revised playing conditions:





We will have a full 20 over game, if the match starts by 09:15 pm.





Post 09:15 pm, we will start losing overs, approximately one over for every four minutes.





The play can only be extended by an hour, which means the match can go on till 12:20 pm as the official closing time for a regular game is 11:20 pm.





For a five overs each match, the game has to start by 11:30 pm for it to finish by 12:20 pm.