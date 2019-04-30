IPL Live Score, RCB vs RR IPL Score: Rain Delays Start After Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl
Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will be desperate to register a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were forced out of contention for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 playoffs by Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The two teams will face-off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. With Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals already qualified for the IPL 2019 playoffs, Rajasthan Royals' chances will rest on victories in both their remaining matches or one win and hope CSK, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals win over their respective opponents. Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes' absence will add to Rajasthan's pressure, more so when Archer's 12-ball 27 for a winning cause against Kolkata Knight Riders is taken into account. Jos Buttler, who had 311 runs and three fifties in eight innings, had also returned to England for World Cup preparations. The change in captaincy - replacing Ajnkya Rahane with Steve Smith - helped Rajasthan bring their campaign back on track by beating Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. RR's last win at the Eden Gardens could galvanise their players to believe in themselves, after Ryan Parag led a dramatic late comeback. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 20:44 (IST)Apr 30, 2019Revised playing conditions:We will have a full 20 over game, if the match starts by 09:15 pm.Post 09:15 pm, we will start losing overs, approximately one over for every four minutes.The play can only be extended by an hour, which means the match can go on till 12:20 pm as the official closing time for a regular game is 11:20 pm.For a five overs each match, the game has to start by 11:30 pm for it to finish by 12:20 pm.
- 20:16 (IST)Apr 30, 2019It is raining heavily in Bengaluru and we will have deductions in overs post 09:00 pm.
- 19:57 (IST)Apr 30, 2019Not so good news from the centre. The covers are on. Looks like we will have a delayed start.
- 19:41 (IST)Apr 30, 2019Just one change in RR lineup, Mahipal Lomror comes in place of Ashton Turner.
RR XI: A Rahane, L Livingstone, S Samson (W), S Smith (C), R Parag, S Binny, M Lomror, S Gopal, J Unadkat, V Aaron, O Thomas #RCBvRR— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 30, 2019
- 19:39 (IST)Apr 30, 2019Two changes for RCB. Kulwant Khejroliya replaces Shivam Dube. Pawan Negi also comes into the playing XI.
RCB XI: P Patel (W), V Kohli (C), A de Villiers, M Stoinis, H Klaasen, G Singh Mann, P Negi, K Khejroliya, U Yadav, Y Chahal, N Saini— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 30, 2019
- 19:31 (IST)Apr 30, 2019Rajasthan Royals skipper Steven Smith wins the toss and decides to bowl first.
- 19:30 (IST)Apr 30, 2019Royal Challengers Bangalore will play for pride as they are already out of the tournament. Will Virat Kohli's men gift their bowling coach Ashish Nehra a win on his birthday?
- 19:20 (IST)Apr 30, 2019
