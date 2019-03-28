IPL Live Score, RCB vs MI IPL Score: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock Take Mumbai Indians Off To Brisk Start
IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Both RCB and MI lost their opening matches.
Premier Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will face each other in the clash of the titans as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. The savouring sub-plot of contest is the world's best ODI batsman Virat Kohli taking guard against the world's best ODI bowler Jasprit Bumrah in a format notorious for its unpredictability. Bumrah's shoulder injury scare was a cause of concern for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians but India's premier pacer seems to have recovered in time to be back in the fold. Both teams will be eager to register their first win of the IPL and the onus will be on Kohli and Rohit, both of who failed with the bat in their respective opening matches. Mumbai Indians will also be boosted by the availability of Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga. The Mumbai franchise will also heave a sigh of relief as Bumrah joined practice Wednesday during which he ran for 20 minutes and participated in catching drills. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, straight from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
- 19:41 (IST)Mar 28, 2019Mumbai Indians have made two changes. Lasith Malinga and Mayank Markande are back in the playing XI. They replace Ben Cutting and Rasikh Salam. Here is the playing XI for Mumbai Indians.
MI XI: R Sharma (C), Q de Kock (W), S Yadav, Y Singh, K Pollard, H Pandya, K Pandya, M Markande, M McClenaghan, L Malinga, J Bumrah #RCBvMI— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) March 28, 2019
- 19:40 (IST)Mar 28, 2019Here is the playing XI for RCB. They are playing an unchanged team that played Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener.
RCB XI: V Kohli (C), P Patel (W), M Ali, A de Villiers, S Hetmyer, S Dubey, C de Grandhomme, N Saini, Y Chahal, U Yadav, M Siraj #RCBvMI— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) March 28, 2019
- 19:33 (IST)Mar 28, 2019Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss, opt to bowl.
#RCB Captain @imVkohli wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the @mipaltan #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/pMKIaVIyjw— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2019
- 19:28 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
Visuals from the Chinnaswamy minutes before the toss...#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #RCBvMI @ImRo45 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/PhshDWkpU7— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 28, 2019
- 19:25 (IST)Mar 28, 2019Captain Virat Kohli has hit three IPL centuries at his home venue.
First game at the home ground and Skipper @imVkohli is all smiles #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/XqnbcWXK5o— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2019
- 18:57 (IST)Mar 28, 2019Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh top-scored for Mumbai Indians in their opening match. That was also his debut match for MI.
The different moods of Yuvi Paa that we all love on a matchday #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #RCBvMI @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/PaVffqQn8O— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 28, 2019
- 18:41 (IST)Mar 28, 2019M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be hosting its first match of IPL 2019.
It's game day at the Chinnaswamy today. Bengaluru are you ready?#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/zH6sJnWcLr— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2019