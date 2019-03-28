 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, RCB vs MI IPL Score: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock Take Mumbai Indians Off To Brisk Start

Updated: 28 March 2019 20:12 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন தமிழில் படிக்க

IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Both RCB and MI lost their opening matches.

IPL Live Score, RCB vs MI IPL Score: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock Take Mumbai Indians Off To Brisk Start
RCB vs MI IPL Score: Rohit Sharma gave Mumbai Indians a fluent start. © BCCI/IPL

Premier Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will face each other in the clash of the titans as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. The savouring sub-plot of contest is the world's best ODI batsman Virat Kohli taking guard against the world's best ODI bowler Jasprit Bumrah in a format notorious for its unpredictability. Bumrah's shoulder injury scare was a cause of concern for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians but India's premier pacer seems to have recovered in time to be back in the fold. Both teams will be eager to register their first win of the IPL and the onus will be on Kohli and Rohit, both of who failed with the bat in their respective opening matches. Mumbai Indians will also be boosted by the availability of Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga. The Mumbai franchise will also heave a sigh of relief as Bumrah joined practice Wednesday during which he ran for 20 minutes and participated in catching drills. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, straight from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

  • 20:13 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    Mumbai Indians are 25/0.
  • 20:13 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    De Kock drives the ball towards long-on to get his first boundary.
  • 20:10 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    Rohit drives the ball towards deep extra cover.
  • 20:07 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    Clueless Rohit inside-edges the ball towards fine leg.
  • 20:05 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    Navdeep Saini will be bowling the second over.
  • 20:04 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    Mumbai Indians are 9/0.
  • 20:04 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    Sharma brings his strong wrists to play as he guides the ball towards deep square leg.
  • 20:02 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    Rohit Sharma hits the first boundary of the match. He helps the widish ball towards fine leg.
  • 19:58 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    The Royal Challengers Bangalore players are out in the middle. Captain Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock will be opening the batting for Mumbai Indians. Umesh Yadav will be opening the bowling.
  • 19:41 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    Mumbai Indians have made two changes. Lasith Malinga and Mayank Markande are back in the playing XI. They replace Ben Cutting and Rasikh Salam. Here is the playing XI for Mumbai Indians.


  • 19:40 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    Here is the playing XI for RCB. They are playing an unchanged team that played Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener.
  • 19:39 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    "We have come here and played some cricket. That is confidence that we will take. We have to be good at that particular day as well. We will try and assess the conditions. Try and set a good target," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.
  • 19:37 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    "We are gonna have a bowl first. We played here against Australia and it got easier in the second half. We have not made any changes. For us, continuity is very important for us in this tournament," Virat Kohli said at the toss.
  • 19:33 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss, opt to bowl.


  • 19:28 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
  • 19:25 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    Captain Virat Kohli has hit three IPL centuries at his home venue.


  • 18:57 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh top-scored for Mumbai Indians in their opening match. That was also his debut match for MI.


  • 18:54 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    AB de Villiers scored 4 half-centuries in 5 matches for RCB at the Chinnaswamy last season.
  • 18:48 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    RCB and MI have played 23 times against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have won on 14 occasions whereas Virat Kohli's side have won 9 times. MI dominate RCB at the Chinnaswamy where they have won 7 out of 9 times.
  • 18:41 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be hosting its first match of IPL 2019.


  • 18:37 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 7th match of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru.
    Comments
    Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match 7 IPL 2019 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Preview: Virat Kohli Up Against Jasprit Bumrah
    Preview: Virat Kohli Up Against Jasprit Bumrah's Pace As Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Mumbai Indians
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 116
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
    4 AustraliaAustralia 104
    5 EnglandEngland 104
    Last updated on: 19 March 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.