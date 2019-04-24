 
IPL Live Score, RCB vs KXIP IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye Desperate Win Against Kings XI Punjab To Keep Playoffs Hope Alive

Updated:4/24/2019 7:02:37 PM IST

IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score: With 5 wins from 10 matches, KXIP are ranked 5th on the IPL 2019 points table.

RCB vs KXIP IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore are ranked 8th on the points table.. © BCCI/IPL

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have revived hopes to remain alive in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 with two straight wins and will be looking to maintain the same with a win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. A win for RCB will bring them on level terms with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with eight points. But a negative result can rule them out from the race for the playoffs. RCB must be all fired up after posting a one-run win over the formidable Chennai Super Kings and would be desperate to keep momentum. Having survived a brutal assault at the hands of MS Dhoni in the last game, they should have gained some confidence. Come tomorrow, Virat Kohli-led RCB would not like to look back. Although AB de Villiers and Kohli did not click with the bat but the failures would prompt them to score runs and put up a big total for RCB. RCB might draw some inspiration from their match-winning knocks of an unbeaten 59 by de Villiers and 67 by Kohli, against Punjab when they met in the first leg. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

  • 19:02 (IST)Apr 24, 2019
  • 19:01 (IST)Apr 24, 2019
  • 19:00 (IST)Apr 24, 2019
    RCB's Navdeep Saini has the best dot-ball percentage (45.8) in the death overs in the ongoing IPL 2019.

  • 18:58 (IST)Apr 24, 2019
    RCB defeated KXIP by 8 wickets in Mohali to win their first match of IPL 2019.
  • 18:50 (IST)Apr 24, 2019
    RCB and KXIP have played 23 times against each other in the IPL. KXIP have won 12 times whereas RCB have won on 11 occasions. The Virat Kohli-led RCB have won on last three occasions.
  • 18:50 (IST)Apr 24, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 42 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 that is to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Bengaluru.
