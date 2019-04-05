IPL Live Score, RCB vs KKR IPL Score: Virat Kohli's Fifty Lays A Solid Foundation For RCB
IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: RCB sit rock bottom in the points table with four straight losses.
Virat Kohli is expected to make changes in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) line-up in search of their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. The hosts, who have so far failed to win a single IPL title, sit rock bottom in the points table with four straight losses in the ongoing season. Two-time champions KKR have made an impressive start to IPL 2019, winning two out of their three matches, with their only loss coming in the super over against Delhi Capitals. RCB's performance this IPL has been disappointing, both with the bat and ball, and a dejected captain Kohli has conceded that his struggling team is yet to get the right balance but will continue experimenting with its combinations. They lost their last game by seven wickets against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur and now they will be up against a balanced KKR side. Last time, the RCB beat KKR was in May 2016 at Eden Gardens and they have suffered defeats in their last three encounters against the Kolkata-based side at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 20:05 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
- 19:38 (IST)Apr 05, 2019Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath (w), Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj
- 19:35 (IST)Apr 05, 2019Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna
- 19:32 (IST)Apr 05, 2019Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
- 19:09 (IST)Apr 05, 2019Royal Challengers Bangalore's Gurkeerat Singh has been a "big brother, mentor and a dear friend off the field" to Shubman Gill, claims Kolkata Knight Riders.
- 18:55 (IST)Apr 05, 2019Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore have suffered four consecutive defeats in the IPL 2019. They are eager to claim their first victory.
- 18:45 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
