IPL Live Score, RCB vs KKR IPL Score: Virat Kohli's Fifty Lays A Solid Foundation For RCB

Updated: 05 April 2019 20:50 IST
IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: RCB sit rock bottom in the points table with four straight losses.

Virat Kohli is expected to make changes in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) line-up in search of their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. The hosts, who have so far failed to win a single IPL title, sit rock bottom in the points table with four straight losses in the ongoing season. Two-time champions KKR have made an impressive start to IPL 2019, winning two out of their three matches, with their only loss coming in the super over against Delhi Capitals. RCB's performance this IPL has been disappointing, both with the bat and ball, and a dejected captain Kohli has conceded that his struggling team is yet to get the right balance but will continue experimenting with its combinations. They lost their last game by seven wickets against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur and now they will be up against a balanced KKR side. Last time, the RCB beat KKR was in May 2016 at Eden Gardens and they have suffered defeats in their last three encounters against the Kolkata-based side at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (LIVE SCORECARD)

  • 21:06 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    AB de Villiers displaying the best of his power at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He hits Nitish Rana for a glorious six. 
  • 21:03 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Virat Kohli scores a boundary to become the leading run-scorer in the history of IPL. He surpassed Suresh Raina, who has 5,086 runs to his name.
  • 21:02 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    AB de Villiers concludes the 14th over by Andre Russell with a maximum. It takes Royal Challengers Bangalore to 124/1.
  • 21:00 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    That's huge! AB de Villiers smashes a huge six to complete a 50-run stand with Virat Kohli. Andre Russell would like to avenge such a maximum when he comes to bat in KKR's run-chase.
  • 20:55 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    AB de Villiers pulls it away comfortably towards the extra cover to get another boundary in the over by Sunil Narine. The spinner hasn't been much impressive in the match so far. The boundary takes Royal Challengers Bangalore to 107/1 in 12.5 overs.
  • 20:52 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    FOUR! 100 up for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 12.2 overs. AB de Villiers has started to contribute with some big shots.
  • 20:49 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    AB de Villiers dropped on 11. Lockie Ferguson is the culprit, though it wasn't an easy catch. Kudos to Kuldeep Yadav, who deceived De Villiers in two consecutive deliveries.
  • 20:47 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Virat Kohli scores his 35th half-century in IPL. He smashed seven boundaries to reach the 50-run mark in 31 deliveries. Royal Challengers are 88/1 in 10.4 overs.
  • 20:45 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Effortless! AB de Villiers plays a lofted shot over the extra cover to get a boundary for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
  • 20:41 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    A poor delivery by Kuldeep Yadav. And he gets punished by Virat Kohli. The boundary takes the RCB skipper to 45. He hasn't score a half-century in the IPL 2019 so far.
  • 20:38 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Five singles in the over. Kolkata Knight Riders won't mind such a shift in momentum. Royal Challengers Bangalore are 69/1 in nine overs.
  • 20:33 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Nitish Rana strikes, traps Parthiv Patel LBW for 25. It gives Kolkata Knight Riders a much needed breakthrough. Royal Challengers are 64/1 in 7.5 overs.
  • 20:29 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    A good over by Kuldeep Yadav. Just seven runs off it. Royal Challengers Bangalore are 60/0 with openers Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel in charge.
  • 20:22 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    50 up for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 5.1 overs. Parthiv Patel takes a quick single to take RCB past the 50-run mark.
  • 20:20 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Elegant shot! Parthiv Patel joins the party. He hits Piyush Chawla to backward square leg to get his third boundary.
  • 20:17 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Virat Kohli is on fire. This time, he hits it straight down the ground. Third boundary by the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper in the 4th over by Lockie Ferguson. It takes RCB to 40/0 in 3.5 overs.
  • 20:14 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Virat Kohli smashes it through the mid wicket to get his third boundary.
  • 20:08 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Good over by Piyush Chawla. Just seven runs from it. Virat Kohli has started on a high. Are we set for a special innings today?
  • 20:06 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Krishna's over went for 13. KKR need to ensure RCB don't carry on this blistering start. Singles off the first two balls.
  • 20:05 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
  • 20:04 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Another cover drive from Kohli. RCB in a hurry today. 13/0 after 1 over
  • 20:03 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Glorious cover drive from the India captain. That went to the fence before one could say 'World Cup'! 
  • 20:02 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Second ball of the over helped on to the fine leg boundary by Parthiv. No time wasted in getting the scoreboard ticking.
  • 20:01 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Parthiv Patel faces the first ball for RCB, Kohli on the non-striker's end. Prasidh Krishna the bowler for KKR.
  • 19:46 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    "Kohli is a class player, I don't want to sledge him as he will even play better than. We want to play in the right spirit of the game, I have always believed in that," says Dinesh Karthik after winning the toss.
  • 19:38 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath (w), Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj
  • 19:35 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna

  • 19:32 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
  • 19:09 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Royal Challengers Bangalore's Gurkeerat Singh has been a "big brother, mentor and a dear friend off the field" to Shubman Gill, claims Kolkata Knight Riders.
  • 18:55 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore have suffered four consecutive defeats in the IPL 2019. They are eager to claim their first victory.
  • 18:45 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
  • 18:37 (IST)Apr 05, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru.
    Comments
