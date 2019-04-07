IPL Live Score, RCB vs DC IPL Score: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against RCB
IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: DC have 4 points from 5 matches. RCB, also having played 5, have 0 points.
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the first of two IPL 2019 matches to be played on Sunday. The match is a must-win for both teams. DC have four points from five matches, with their only victory within 20 overs this season having come against Mumbai Indians, the other being a Super Over win. There is even more at stake for the home team, who are still on zero points from five matches. A win for Delhi Capitals will push them to the top half of the table again, while a win for RCB will get them off the mark on the points table. RCB have a solid 15-6 advantage in the head-to-head count between these two teams, but Delhi Capitals might hold the edge based on current form. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
- 15:43 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
The two Captains sign the Green jersey, a part of @RCBTweets's #GoGreen initiative to raise awareness on recycling.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2019
The @RCBTweets team wears green jerseys made of recycled plastic. pic.twitter.com/ikprT6mkgv
- 15:42 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
Here's the Playing XI for #RCBvDC#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/tHChcboqPh— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2019
- 15:36 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
Say hello to our lensman @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/kdcFwMDrH0— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2019
- 15:33 (IST)Apr 07, 2019Both Kohli and Iyer say they approach this match without making any changes to their playing XIs. Which means Umesh Yadav continues to sit out for RCB. As do Washington Sundar, who many were tipping for a place in the XI, and Colin de Grandhomme. Similar for Trent Boult for DC, who also might have been given a look-in.
- 15:31 (IST)Apr 07, 2019They might be at the bottom of the IPL 2019 table, but there are two tables RCB are definitely topping. One does not make for pretty reading - they have dropped 13 catches this season, the most among teams. The other one is Yuzvendra Chahal, the current Purple Cap holder, topping the wickets column so far.
- 15:29 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
Mr. 360 in a newspaper column today: "As players, we are as disappointed and angry as our supporters, but we are ready for this fight and we will battle for every inch." Let's fight for every inch, foot, mile! No backing down today, Challengers! #playBold #RCBvsDC #VivoIPL2019— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2019
- 15:13 (IST)Apr 07, 2019Never before have RCB lost their first five matches in a row. As for DC, they are coming to this match having lost their previous two matches. Ricky Ponting had some strong words for the Kotla pitch curator after their last defeat, while Virat Kohli has not been holding back on criticism for his team either. A lot on the line then! Might come down to who wants to lose less.
- 14:40 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
#RCBvDC— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 7, 2019
LOADING:
Which player's performance are you looking forward to the most today? #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals #IPL #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/jR928sIuBC
- 14:38 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
Today we are green army!@RCBTweets 's most vital initiatives is #RCBGoGreen - a contribution to help move the present world to a greener, healthier state.— RCB Bold Brigade (@BoldBrigade) April 7, 2019
Let's do our bit and #BringBackTheGreen! pic.twitter.com/oc2EBOWGpO
- 14:34 (IST)Apr 07, 2019Welcome to our live coverage of Sunday's first IPL 2019 match. Live updates coming your way from Bengaluru, where home team Royal Challengers Bangalore (0 points from 5 matches) will be looking to get out of the losing rut they have found themselves in. They host Delhi Capitals today, who have 4 points from 5 matches.