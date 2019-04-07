 
IPL Live Score, RCB vs DC IPL Score: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against RCB

Updated: 07 April 2019 15:51 IST
IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: DC have 4 points from 5 matches. RCB, also having played 5, have 0 points.

RCB vs DC IPL Score: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are aiming for their first win in IPL 2019 © BCCI/IPL

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the first of two IPL 2019 matches to be played on Sunday. The match is a must-win for both teams. DC have four points from five matches, with their only victory within 20 overs this season having come against Mumbai Indians, the other being a Super Over win. There is even more at stake for the home team, who are still on zero points from five matches. A win for Delhi Capitals will push them to the top half of the table again, while a win for RCB will get them off the mark on the points table. RCB have a solid 15-6 advantage in the head-to-head count between these two teams, but Delhi Capitals might hold the edge based on current form. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

  • 16:07 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    Chris Morris bowling the second over. First ball of the over draws a thick edge off Virat Kohli's bat. So lucky that did not carry to the fielder! Kohli gets four. Not his prettiest. 
  • 16:04 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    Fuller ball. Hit to the leg side with more conviction this time. Partiv is off! RCB 6/0 after 1 over.
  • 16:03 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    After three dot balls, Parthiv Patel pushes the ball to the leg side off his legs for two. Good pace and bounce from Ishant early on.
  • 16:00 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    All set. Ishant to Parthiv for the first ball.
  • 15:59 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    All set for live action. Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel are out in the middle for RCB. Kohli shares a laugh with Rishabh Pant. Parthiv Patel being told something funny by Axar Patel. Seeing the camaraderie between the sides, you wouldn't know how much is on the line.
  • 15:55 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    RCB have a solid 15-6 advantage in the head-to-head count between these two teams. As we all know though, all such records can be thrown out of the window after the first ball of the match is bowled.
  • 15:50 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    Just a reminder of what Andre Russell did last time a match was played here. Who will stand up to be the Andre Russell today?
  • 15:43 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Rahul Tewatia, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane
  • 15:39 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

  • 15:36 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    Both Kohli and Iyer say they approach this match without making any changes to their playing XIs. Which means Umesh Yadav continues to sit out for RCB. As do Washington Sundar, who many were tipping for a place in the XI, and Colin de Grandhomme. Similar for Trent Boult for DC, who also might have been given a look-in.
  • 15:32 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to bowl against RCB. Virat Kohli says he would have chosen to bowl first as well.
  • 15:31 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    They might be at the bottom of the IPL 2019 table, but there are two tables RCB are definitely topping. One does not make for pretty reading - they have dropped 13 catches this season, the most among teams. The other one is Yuzvendra Chahal, the current Purple Cap holder, topping the wickets column so far.
  • 15:29 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    "Lots of runs on offer on this pitch. RCB should bat first if they win the toss," says Laxman Sivaramakrishnan in his pitch analysis.
  • 15:16 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    The team fielding second today might struggle in the field. We have seen this happening to RCB at least once already this season. The obvious decision for whoever wins the toss might be to bowl first. Less than 15 minutes to the toss.
  • 15:13 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    Never before have RCB lost their first five matches in a row. As for DC, they are coming to this match having lost their previous two matches. Ricky Ponting had some strong words for the Kotla pitch curator after their last defeat, while Virat Kohli has not been holding back on criticism for his team either. A lot on the line then! Might come down to who wants to lose less.
  • 14:40 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    Welcome to our live coverage of Sunday's first IPL 2019 match. Live updates coming your way from Bengaluru, where home team Royal Challengers Bangalore (0 points from 5 matches) will be looking to get out of the losing rut they have found themselves in. They host Delhi Capitals today, who have 4 points from 5 matches.
    Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Match 20 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
