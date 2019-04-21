 
IPL Live Score, RCB vs CSK IPL Score: Ravindra Jadeja Removes AB De Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 Down

Updated:4/21/2019 8:39:46 PM IST
IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: CSK defeated RCB in their previous match by 7 wickets.

RCB vs CSK IPL Score: Deepak Chahar dismissed Virat Kohli early. © BCCI/IPL

A much-improved Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by their flamboyant skipper Virat Kohli stand in the way of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they look to book a playoff berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The defending champions, in the absence of their regular skipper MS Dhoni registered a rare loss in the previous match and find themselves one win short of booking a place in the final four of the lucrative tournament. "Probably he (MS Dhoni) will play in the next game against RCB," stand-in skipper Suresh Raina had said after the loss to SRH. Following the tournament opener between CSK and RCB in Chennai, both teams have had contrasting campaigns. While CSK have lived up to their reputation again, RCB continue to under-perform. No doubt, RCB will be fired up after the win against KKR at Kolkata on Friday night when they finally managed to defend despite a brutal assault from Andre Russell and Nitish Rana. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

  • 20:39 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Nath hits his first boundary. He drives the ball towards long-off.
  • 20:36 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Dwayne Bravo has been introduced into the attack by Dhoni.
  • 20:35 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Akshdeep Nath is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:33 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Jadeja strikes! De Villiers has been dismissed. He fails to clear the ball over long-off as Du Plessis takes the catch at the edge of the boundary. De Villiers departs for 25 off 19. RCB are 58/2 in 6.5 overs.
  • 20:32 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Parthiv hits his 3rd maximum. He smacks the ball over deep mid-wicket.
  • 20:31 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    MS Dhoni introduces spin. Ravindra Jadeja will be bowling the 7th over.
  • 20:31 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Royal Challengers Bangalore are 49/1 after 6 overs.
  • 20:30 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Back-to-back boundaries for De Villiers. He smacks the ball towards long-on.
  • 20:29 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    De Villiers drives the ball towards deep mid-wicket.
  • 20:27 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Parthiv hits his second maximum. He gets the maximum in the fine-leg region.
  • 20:26 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    De Villiers has been dropped by Faf du Plessis at mid-off.
  • 20:25 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Shardul Thakur comes in to bowl the 6th over.
  • 20:25 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    RCB are 33/1.
  • 20:23 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Chahar bounces one over De Villiers' head. The square leg umpire immediately signals a wide.
  • 20:23 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    De Villiers hits his first maximum. He dispatches the ball towards deep square leg region.
  • 20:20 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Deepak Chahar will continue with his spell. He will be bowling his 3rd over.
  • 20:19 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Parthiv pulls the ball towards backward square-leg region. RCB are 25/1 after 4 overs.
  • 20:17 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    De Villiers smacks the ball towards long-on. He hits his first boundary.
  • 20:16 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Shardul Thakur bowling the 4th over, starts the over with two dot balls.
  • 20:14 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    RCB are 11/1.
  • 20:13 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    AB de Villiers is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:11 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Chahar strikes! Virat Kohli has been dismissed. The RCB captain edges the ball as Dhoni takes an easy catch behind the stumps. RCB are 11/1 in 2.3 overs.
  • 20:11 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Kohli gets an outside-edge over the slip region towards third man.
  • 20:09 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    RCB are 7/0.
  • 20:06 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Shardul Thakur will be bowling the second over.
  • 20:06 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    RCB are 5/0.
  • 20:05 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Kohli hits the first boundary of the match. He flicks the ball in the square leg region.
  • 20:01 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Two dot balls to start the over.
  • 19:58 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    The CSK players led by MS Dhoni have taken the field. Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel will open the batting for RCB. Deepak Chahar will be bowling the first over.
  • 19:45 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    RCB also have made two changes. AB de Villiers replaces Heinrich Klaasen while Umesh Yadav replaces Mohammed Siraj. Here is the playing XI for RCB.
  • 19:44 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    CSK have made two changes. MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo are back in the side. Whereas, Sam Billings and Karn Sharma miss out. Here is CSK's playing XI for the match.
  • 19:44 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    "We have won the last game convincingly. Lost the toss there as well. We would have loved to bowl as well. Dew is going to be a factor. The team that plays good cricket will win the game. That is exactly what we did in the last game. It is good that we had just a day's gap," Virat Kohli said at the toss.
  • 19:41 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    "We will bowl first. Difficult wicket to defend and also the dew factor. It is already a bit wet. The dew will intensify as the game progresses. They are quite a few areas as I have said in the past. The last game was not up to the mark," MS Dhoni said at the toss.
  • 19:31 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl.
  • 19:23 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    CSK chased 205 runs in 19.4 overs to win by 5 wickets. Captain MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 34-ball 70 in CSK's run-chase. His innings included 7 sixes.
  • 19:21 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
  • 19:18 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    CSK beat RCB by 7 wickets in IPL 2019's opening match. RCB were bowled out for a paltry 70 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
  • 19:17 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
  • 18:59 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    CSK have defeated RCB seven times in their previous 7 matches. This is the most by any side against Virat Kohli-led RCB.

    CSK have not lost 2 successive matches since their comeback in IPL 2018.
  • 18:55 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    RCB and CSK have played 23 times against each other in the IPL. CSK have won 15 times whereas RCB have won on 7 occasions. One match has resulted in no result. 
