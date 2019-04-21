IPL Live Score, RCB vs CSK IPL Score: Ravindra Jadeja Removes AB De Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 Down
A much-improved Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by their flamboyant skipper Virat Kohli stand in the way of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they look to book a playoff berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The defending champions, in the absence of their regular skipper MS Dhoni registered a rare loss in the previous match and find themselves one win short of booking a place in the final four of the lucrative tournament. "Probably he (MS Dhoni) will play in the next game against RCB," stand-in skipper Suresh Raina had said after the loss to SRH. Following the tournament opener between CSK and RCB in Chennai, both teams have had contrasting campaigns. While CSK have lived up to their reputation again, RCB continue to under-perform. No doubt, RCB will be fired up after the win against KKR at Kolkata on Friday night when they finally managed to defend despite a brutal assault from Andre Russell and Nitish Rana. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 19:45 (IST)Apr 21, 2019RCB also have made two changes. AB de Villiers replaces Heinrich Klaasen while Umesh Yadav replaces Mohammed Siraj. Here is the playing XI for RCB.
RCB XI: P Patel (W), V Kohli (C), A de Villiers, M Ali, A Nath, M Stoinis, P Negi, D Steyn, U Yadav, Y Chahal, N Saini #RCBvCSK— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 21, 2019
- 19:44 (IST)Apr 21, 2019CSK have made two changes. MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo are back in the side. Whereas, Sam Billings and Karn Sharma miss out. Here is CSK's playing XI for the match.
CSK XI: S Watson, F du Plessis, S Raina, A Rayudu, M Dhoni (C) (W), K Jadhav, D Bravo, R Jadeja, S Thakur, I Tahir, D Chahar #RCBvCSK— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 21, 2019
- 19:44 (IST)Apr 21, 2019"We have won the last game convincingly. Lost the toss there as well. We would have loved to bowl as well. Dew is going to be a factor. The team that plays good cricket will win the game. That is exactly what we did in the last game. It is good that we had just a day's gap," Virat Kohli said at the toss.
- 19:31 (IST)Apr 21, 2019Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl.
MS Dhoni calls it right at the toss and elects to bowl first against the @RCBTweets.#RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/dqfJtpQQSm— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2019
Frames from the lions' grind with the willow and the cherry at the Chinnaswamy ahead of the #RCBvCSK clash tonight! #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/yZzjmeUzk7— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2019
Are you ready for this biggie in Bengaluru?— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2019
