IPL Live Score, MI vs RR IPL Score: Mumbai Indians Post 187/5 Against Rajasthan Royals In Mumbai

Updated:13 April 2019 17:59 IST
IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals: MI are third on the table while RR are seventh.

MI vs RR IPL Score: Jofra Archer took the big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard © BCCI/IPL

Put into bat first, Mumbai Indians have scored 187/5 in their 20 overs. Rohit Sharma (47) and Quinton de Kock (81) were the main run-getters. Hardik Pandya (28*) also came up with a valuable cameo at the end. Openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock got the home team off to a rollicking start and it looked as if they would cross 200. However, Jofra Archer (3/39) took some important wickets to peg the scering rate back. Shreyas Gopal (0/21) also put pressure on the home team with his tidy bowling. Mumbai Indians are locking horns with an out-of-sorts Rajasthan Royals in Saturday's first IPL 2019 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians, having won their last three matches, are third on the table with 8 points. Rajasthan Royals, seventh on the table, are still looking for only their second win of the season. RR's batting line-up, including skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler will need to pull up their socks to confront the MI bowlers. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  • 17:59 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Moment of panic for Rahane though. Rohit Sharma, at mid-off, should have done better. Must go down as a missed catch. First runs on the board for the Royals then.
  • 17:57 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler out in the middle for Rajasthan Royals. Jason Behrendorff to bowl the first over for the home team. 188 to chase. Can the Royals do it?
  • 17:55 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
  • 17:53 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
  • 17:43 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Mumbai Indians finish at 187/5 in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma the main run-getters. What a valuable cameo from Hardik Pandya at the end though. 28* off 11 balls.
  • 17:42 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Jos Buttler can only stare at that sail well over his head. 
  • 17:40 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Steve Smith just fails to cut off the boundary. Last two balls left. Nine of this over already.
  • 17:38 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Hit that one straight to long on. Jos Buttler the catcher again. Very importantly, the batsmen cross and so Hardik Pandya will be on strike. MI 175/5 after 19.2 overs.
  • 17:37 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    The No.6 gets in on the act as well. Strong shot for four!
  • 17:36 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Definitely a touch of the helicopter shot about that one! Smashed for six above deep midwicket. MI 171/4 after 19 overs.
  • 17:34 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    9 balls left in this innings. 
  • 17:33 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    The Mumbai opener is out for 81. Good knock from him. Archer gets another wicket. Brilliant diving catch after making lots of ground by Buttler at long on. MI 163/4 after 18.3 overs.
  • 17:33 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Makes room, reads Archer's slower ball and smashes it to extra cover.
  • 17:32 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Have to say, Rajasthan Royals bowlers have done really well to bring the scoring rate down. At one stage, Mumbai Indian looked headed for a 200+ total.
  • 17:30 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Quinton de Kock survives. That ball went up in the air. Archer misjudged it and took a few steps back. Then realized the ball was not carrying to him. Dove forward, but just missed the catch. MI 158/3 after 18 overs. 
  • 17:28 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Dhawal Kulkarni is bowling his last over. Hardik Pandya hits his first big shot of the day. 
  • 17:24 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Played that off the pads. Quinton de Kock moves on to 72. At the end of 17 overs, MI are 145/3.
  • 17:23 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    200 looking further and further away for the home team. Jofra Archer has been putting in another great shift. MI 139/3 after 16.3 overs.
  • 17:22 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Kieron Pollard cannot follow up on last day's heroics with another big score. Jofra Archer gets the big wicket! Mistimed shot went high up in the air but not very far. Caught by Gopal. MI 136/3 after 16.2 overs.
  • 17:19 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Unadkat keeping it tight. Pollard and De Kock will be looking to make the most of these last 4 overs.
  • 17:15 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Edge flies over the keeper's head for four runs. Unlucky for Unadkat.
  • 17:15 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
  • 17:12 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Pollard was in all kinds of trouble in that over. Faced four dot ball to start off, with two googlies from Gopal absolutely bamboozling him. Only two runs off that over eventually. Shreyas Gopal finishes with figures of 0/21 in his four overs. No prizes for guessing who the most economical Rajasthan Royals bowler of the day has been. MI 126/2 after 15 overs.
  • 17:07 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Tidy over from Kulkarni again, seven runs off it. Some crucial overs coming up. Archer and Unadkat have two overs left. Kulkarni has one. Gopal also has one.
  • 17:05 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Quinton de Kock slashes Dhawal Kulkarni for four. Kieron Pollard has joined him in the middle.
  • 17:04 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
  • 17:02 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Dhawal Kulkarni re-introduced into the attack and what a start for him. Off cutter swings back in ever so slightly and dislodges one of SKY's bails. Mumbai Indians lose their second wicket. 117/2 after 13.1 overs.
  • 17:00 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    We are getting to the final few overs now. How much can the home team put up? 200 will be on their mind.
  • 16:59 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Shreyas Gopal has conceded a boundary for the first time today. Was faultless so far, maybe strayed a little too full that time. Welcome boundary for Mumbai Indians.
  • 16:57 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
  • 16:55 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Seven runs off Unadkat's over.
  • 16:53 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
  • 16:50 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    SKY joins QDK for Mumbai. Can Rajasthan turn the tide of this innings? Unadkat back into the attack.
  • 16:48 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
  • 16:47 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Jofra Archer gets the breakthrough! Jos Buttler takes the catch at long on. Mumbai lose their skipper. What a much-needed wicket for the visitors! MI 96/1 after 10.5 overs.
  • 16:44 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Gowtham leaks 16 runs from that over. Importantly, Rajasthan Royals might have gotten through four overs from their fifth bowling option. Gowtham has already bowled three overs, going for 39 runs, and Livingstone has bowled one, going for 13 runs.
  • 16:43 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Cut for four by Rohit! This is already another BIG over.
  • 16:42 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Rohit launches into that. "Hitman!" screams the giant board. A voice must be screaming the same inside Gowtham's head as well.
  • 16:40 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Went for 18 runs in his last over. Just that one over for debutant Livingstone.
  • 16:39 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Keeps it down to 4 runs in that over. Gopal has conceded  six runs in his 2 overs. MI 76/0 after 9 overs.
    Topics : Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Rohit Sharma Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 27
