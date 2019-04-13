Put into bat first, Mumbai Indians have scored 187/5 in their 20 overs. Rohit Sharma (47) and Quinton de Kock (81) were the main run-getters. Hardik Pandya (28*) also came up with a valuable cameo at the end. Openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock got the home team off to a rollicking start and it looked as if they would cross 200. However, Jofra Archer (3/39) took some important wickets to peg the scering rate back. Shreyas Gopal (0/21) also put pressure on the home team with his tidy bowling. Mumbai Indians are locking horns with an out-of-sorts Rajasthan Royals in Saturday's first IPL 2019 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians, having won their last three matches, are third on the table with 8 points. Rajasthan Royals, seventh on the table, are still looking for only their second win of the season. RR's batting line-up, including skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler will need to pull up their socks to confront the MI bowlers. (LIVE SCORECARD)