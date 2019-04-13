IPL Live Score, MI vs RR IPL Score: Mumbai Indians Post 187/5 Against Rajasthan Royals In Mumbai
IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals: MI are third on the table while RR are seventh.
Put into bat first, Mumbai Indians have scored 187/5 in their 20 overs. Rohit Sharma (47) and Quinton de Kock (81) were the main run-getters. Hardik Pandya (28*) also came up with a valuable cameo at the end. Openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock got the home team off to a rollicking start and it looked as if they would cross 200. However, Jofra Archer (3/39) took some important wickets to peg the scering rate back. Shreyas Gopal (0/21) also put pressure on the home team with his tidy bowling. Mumbai Indians are locking horns with an out-of-sorts Rajasthan Royals in Saturday's first IPL 2019 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians, having won their last three matches, are third on the table with 8 points. Rajasthan Royals, seventh on the table, are still looking for only their second win of the season. RR's batting line-up, including skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler will need to pull up their socks to confront the MI bowlers. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 17:55 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
Oh, Jos you BEAUTY!
#HallaBol #RR #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/77t6mHnmPl
- 17:53 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
A formidable total at the Wankhede thanks to QDK's sublime 81
Let's defend this, boys
Let's defend this, boys#ESAday #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #ESA #MIvRR @ril_foundation @QuinnyDeKock69 pic.twitter.com/6BbNZHtM2S
- 17:15 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
End of the strategic timeout and we've got five big overs coming up at the Wankhede!
- 17:12 (IST)Apr 13, 2019Pollard was in all kinds of trouble in that over. Faced four dot ball to start off, with two googlies from Gopal absolutely bamboozling him. Only two runs off that over eventually. Shreyas Gopal finishes with figures of 0/21 in his four overs. No prizes for guessing who the most economical Rajasthan Royals bowler of the day has been. MI 126/2 after 15 overs.
- 17:04 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
WATCH: Footy skills that saved Rohit's wicket
https://t.co/4hqDnAtAtD #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/YFk95sc2b0
- 16:57 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
Seems like our fans enjoyed @craig_arch providing us a crucial breakthrough!
#HallaBol #RR #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/5k8qHGQuj1
- 16:53 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
Sensational from QDK!
A well compiled fifty from just 34 balls
A well compiled fifty from just 34 balls #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #MIvRR @ril_foundation @QuinnyDeKock69 pic.twitter.com/boGfiEWCjU
- 16:48 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
Out. Rohit Sharma was looking soooo good but he will have to depart. He's hit that straight to Buttler at long on. And he's gutted!
#MI - 96/1 (10.5)