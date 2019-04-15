 
IPL Live Score, MI vs RCB IPL Score: Rohit Sharma, Quinton De Kock Off To Confident Start As Mumbai Indians Chase 172

Updated:15 April 2019 22:25 IST
IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: MI are ranked 4th in the points table whereas RCB are still at the bottom.

MI vs RCB IPL Score: Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave Mumbai Indians a flying start. © BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scored 171/7 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, the visitors lost captain Virat Kohli early for just 8 runs. Parthiv Patel soon joined him back in the pavilion after scoring 28 off 20 balls. His innings included 4 fours and a six. AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali then put together 95 runs for the 4th wicket. Ali notched up his 2nd IPL half-century but was dismissed off the very next ball. He scored 50 off 32 balls. His innings included 1 four and 5 eye-catching sixes. De Villiers was the top-scorer for RCB. The South African scored 75 off 51 balls. His innings included 6 fours and 4 sixes. This was his 32nd IPL half-century. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

  • 22:25 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Rohit plays a fluent drives towards the deep extra cover region. 
  • 22:23 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    MI are 54/0. They need 118 runs to win in 90 balls.
  • 22:22 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    De Kock gets another boundary in the deep square leg region.
  • 22:21 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    De Kock and Rohit take 2 runs as MI reach the 50-run mark in 4.1 overs. 
  • 22:19 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Yuzvendra Chahal has been introduced into the attack by Virat Kohli.
  • 22:18 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Rohit Sharma finishes the over with a boundary. He drives the ball towards deep extra cover. MI are 48/0 after 4 overs.
  • 22:17 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Rohit Sharma plays the upper cut to perfection as he cuts the ball through deep point.
  • 22:14 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Mohammad Siraj has been introduced into the attack.
  • 22:13 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    16 runs were scored in Umesh Yadav's over. MI are 36/0.
  • 22:12 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    De Kock smacks the ball towards deep backward square leg.
  • 22:11 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    De Kock outside-edges the ball through the slip region to get the 2nd boundary of the over.
  • 22:09 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    De Kock drives the ball towards deep extra cover region.
  • 22:08 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    11 runs were scored in Saini's over. MI are 20/0.
  • 22:05 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Rohit hits his 1st maximum off the first ball. He pulls the ball towards fine-leg. 
  • 22:03 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Saini bowls one down the leg-side.
  • 22:03 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Navdeep Saini will be bowling the 2nd over.
  • 22:03 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    MI are 9/0.
  • 22:02 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Back-to-back boundaries for De Kock as he sends the ball in the fine-leg region.
     
  • 22:01 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    De Kock hits the 1st boundary for MI towards long-on.
  • 21:58 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Umesh bowls the first ball down the leg-side.
  • 21:57 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    The RCB players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock will open the batting for MI. Umesh Yadav will be bowling the 1st over.
  • 21:47 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Royal Challengers Bangalore score 171/7 in 20 overs.
     
  • 21:46 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Umesh Yadav and Siraj take 2 runs via byes in the final ball.
  • 21:45 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Mohammad Siraj is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 21:44 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Looking to go big, Pawan Negi top-edges the ball and De Kock takes another catch. 
  • 21:42 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Umesh Yadav is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 21:42 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Malinga strikes! Akshdeep Nath top-edges the ball as De Kock takes an easy catch.
  • 21:40 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Pawan Negi is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 21:40 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    AB de Villiers has to go! Kieron Pollard from long on hits the wickets in the runners-end. 
  • 21:37 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    De Villiers smacks the full toss in the deep mid-wicket region.
  • 21:36 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    RCB are 162/4 after 19 overs.
  • 21:35 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Bumrah bowls a short one as De Villiers gets hit on the helmet as he was trying to pull the ball. 
  • 21:33 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Back-to-back boundaries for De Villiers. He gets the boundary again in the deep extra cover region.
  • 21:32 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    De Villiers gets a boundary in the deep extra cover region.
  • 21:30 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Akshdeep Nath is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 21:30 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    RCB are 152/4.
  • 21:29 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Malinga strikes again! He gets the wicket of Marcus Stoinis who edges the ball to Rohit Sharma at short extra cover. RCB are 151/4 in 17.5 overs. 
  • 21:26 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    De Villiers smakcs the ball through fine-leg to get his 3rd maximum.
  • 21:25 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Marcus Stoinis is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 21:24 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Malinga strikes! He gets the wicket of Moeen Ali. The Englishman fails to clear the ball over deep mid-wicket.
    Topics : Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah AB de Villiers Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 31 IPL 2019 Cricket Wankhede
