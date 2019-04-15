IPL Live Score, MI vs RCB IPL Score: Rohit Sharma, Quinton De Kock Off To Confident Start As Mumbai Indians Chase 172
IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: MI are ranked 4th in the points table whereas RCB are still at the bottom.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scored 171/7 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, the visitors lost captain Virat Kohli early for just 8 runs. Parthiv Patel soon joined him back in the pavilion after scoring 28 off 20 balls. His innings included 4 fours and a six. AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali then put together 95 runs for the 4th wicket. Ali notched up his 2nd IPL half-century but was dismissed off the very next ball. He scored 50 off 32 balls. His innings included 1 four and 5 eye-catching sixes. De Villiers was the top-scorer for RCB. The South African scored 75 off 51 balls. His innings included 6 fours and 4 sixes. This was his 32nd IPL half-century. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
- 21:47 (IST)Apr 15, 2019Royal Challengers Bangalore score 171/7 in 20 overs.
Innings Break!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2019
Three wickets in the final over for Malinga as the @RCBTweets post a total of 171/7 on board.#MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/M6yrebWwL0