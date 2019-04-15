Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scored 171/7 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, the visitors lost captain Virat Kohli early for just 8 runs. Parthiv Patel soon joined him back in the pavilion after scoring 28 off 20 balls. His innings included 4 fours and a six. AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali then put together 95 runs for the 4th wicket. Ali notched up his 2nd IPL half-century but was dismissed off the very next ball. He scored 50 off 32 balls. His innings included 1 four and 5 eye-catching sixes. De Villiers was the top-scorer for RCB. The South African scored 75 off 51 balls. His innings included 6 fours and 4 sixes. This was his 32nd IPL half-century. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.