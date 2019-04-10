 
IPL Live Score, MI vs KXIP IPL Score: Mumbai Indians Look To Avenge Mohali Humiliation Against Kings XI Punjab

Updated: 10 April 2019 18:37 IST

IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score: With four wins from six matches, KXIP are placed third in the points table.

MI vs KXIP IPL Score: Mumbai Indians are placed fifth in the points table. © BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians had just one win after their first three matches in IPL 2019 but back-to-back wins have put the three-time IPL winners back on track. Mumbai Indians defeated two strong teams in Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous two matches and that will stand them in good stead when they host an upbeat Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Kings XI Punjab will head to Mumbai in buoyant mood, having defeated SunRisers Hyderabad at home in their last match. The Punjab outfit have won four of their six matches in IPL 2019 so far and sit in third spot in the IPL Points Table -- joint on points with the top two teams, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. The previous encounter between the two teams in Mohali had ended in a comprehensive eight-wicket win for Kings XI Punjab, but home conditions at the Wankhede Stadium are expected to favour Mumbai Indians. Mumbai's wins over CSK and SRH came mostly because of their all-round bowling strength as the bowlers defended totals successfully. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

  • 19:08 (IST)Apr 10, 2019
    Mumbai Indians defeated Kings XI Punjab by 3 runs at the Wankhede. KL Rahul's magnificent 94 off 60 went in vain.
  • 19:03 (IST)Apr 10, 2019
    Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in Mohali (9th match of IPL 2019). KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 71 off 57 balls.
  • 18:47 (IST)Apr 10, 2019
  • 18:45 (IST)Apr 10, 2019
    MI and KXIP have played 23 times against each other in the IPL. Mumbai Indians have won 12 times whereas the Kings XI Punjab have won on 11 occasions.
  • 18:38 (IST)Apr 10, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of 24th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Mumbai.
