 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, MI vs KKR IPL Score: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Updated:5/5/2019 7:32:53 PM IST

IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: KKR defeated Mumbai Indians by 34 runs in their previous match.

IPL Live Score, MI vs KKR IPL Score: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against Kolkata Knight Riders
MI vs KKR IPL Score: Kolkata Knight Riders are ranked 5th on the IPL 2019 points table. © BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pummeled Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by seven wickets in their previous match and will be hoping for a repeat of their clinical performance against Mumbai Indians (MI) to keep their playoffs hopes alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Sunday. KKR's chances of qualifying for the playoffs depends on SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) final match. If SRH manage to beat RCB on Saturday, it might take a herculean effort in terms of improving the net run-rate. Placed fourth, SRH have a net run-rate of +0.653, which is comparatively better than fifth-placed KKR's +0.173. In case, SRH lose to RCB, it will be like a quarter-final for KKR as a win will do the job. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will look to make best the possible finish, after already booking a place in the final four. With Chris Lynn and Shubhman Gill coming good and the marauding Andre Russell to follow at No 4, skipper Dinesh Karthik would fancy his chances at the batting-friendly Wankhede. Gill's confidence would have boosted after his back-to-back half-centuries against Mumbai Indians (at home) and Kings XI Punjab. His unbeaten 65 off 49 balls steered KKR to a seven-wicket victory against KXIP in Mohali on Friday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

  • 19:31 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl.
  • 19:26 (IST)May 05, 2019
  • 19:03 (IST)May 05, 2019
    KKR captain Dinesh Karthik is 2 catches away from taking 150 catches in T20s. Whereas all-rounder Andre Russell is 34 runs away from completing 5,000 runs in T20s. 
  • 18:59 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Rohit Sharma, who will be playing his 150th match for Mumbai Indians is four hits away from registering 100 sixes in IPL as captain.
  • 18:46 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Mumbai Indians have won 7 out of their 8 matches they played against Kolkata Knight Riders at home.
  • 18:42 (IST)May 05, 2019
    KKR snapped their 6-match losing streak against Mumbai Indians when they defeated the Rohit Sharma-led side by 34 runs at the Eden Gardens. Andre Russell's 80 off 40 propelled KKR to 232/2 which stands as the season's highest team total. Hardik Pandya scored a quickfire 91 off 34 balls.
  • 18:36 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have played 24 times against each other in the IPL. Mumbai Indians have won 18 times whereas KKR have won just 6 times.
  • 18:32 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 56 (final match of the league stage) of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 that is to be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai.
    Comments
    Topics : Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik Shubman Gill Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 56 IPL 2019 Wankhede Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    IPL 2019, MI vs KKR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019, MI vs KKR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019 Preview: Must Win For KKR, Mumbai Indians Eye Top-Two Finish
    IPL 2019 Preview: Must Win For KKR, Mumbai Indians Eye Top-Two Finish
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 03 May 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.