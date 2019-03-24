 
IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL Score: Mumbai Indians Eye Winning Start Against Delhi Capitals At Home

Updated: 24 March 2019 18:29 IST

IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals: Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title thrice.

MI vs DC IPL Score: Mumbai Indians will look to begin IPL 2019 with a win. © AFP

Mumbai Indians, the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, will look to start their 2019 season on a positive note when they host a rejigged Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians won the IPL in 2013, 2015 and 2017, while Delhi Capitals have never played a final with their best being qualifying for IPL playoffs in 2012. However, the underdogs have made quite a few changes, including their name, for the 12th season of the IPL. Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, are led by Shreyas Iyer who took the reigns of the team last year after Gautam Gambhir stepped down as the skipper in the middle of the season. Australia's batting legend Ricky Ponting will continue to coach the side, with support of assistant coach Mohammad Kaif and adviser Sourav Ganguly. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

