IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK IPL Score: Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya Guide Mumbai Indians To 170/5
IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: MI and CSK have recorded three IPL titles to their name.
Mumbai Indians (MI) and skipper Rohit Sharma will look to put their best foot forward against MS Dhoni-led defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have been unbeaten in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 so far. The two IPL powerhouses, who have record three titles each to their name, will face off in the 15th match of the IPL 2019 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Having crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, CSK established a winning streak, while Mumbai lost two matches to Delhi and Kings XI Punjab and won one game against RCB in the ongoing season. Recent history in head-to-head clashes is in MI's favour, as the home team has beaten their rivals in four out of the last five contests. Overall too MI holds a 14-12 advantage over CSK, including once in the defunct Champions T20 League. However, CSK seem to hold the edge this time around, especially with Dhoni rolling back the years with a typically robust 75 off 46 balls that lifted his team from 27 for three to 175 for five against Rajasthan Royals at home in their last match. With Dwayne Bravo holding off Rajasthan's charge at the end with the ball, CSK maintained their 100 per cent record. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
- 21:41 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
Fly high #Yellove! #WankheDen #WhistlePodu #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/dQ60LRkdFg— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 3, 2019
- 21:23 (IST)Apr 03, 2019Krunal and Suryakumar take two runs. With this, MI reach 100/3 in 15.4 overs. The duo also complete a 50-run stand between them.
That's a 50-run partnership between @surya_14kumar & @krunalpandya24 @mipaltan 101/3 https://t.co/a5RCCbig2r #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/LbctlVQwaz— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2019
- 21:11 (IST)Apr 03, 2019After 14 overs, MI are 82/3. Suryakumar is batting on 39 while Krunal is unbeaten on 21.
Surya keeps one end tight as we break for a strategic timeout. Crucial six overs coming up!— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 3, 2019
LIVE updates: https://t.co/KlTkIRIILC#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #MIvCSK @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/57thJ2enqD
- 20:37 (IST)Apr 03, 2019Jadeja strikes! He gets the big wicket of Rohit Sharma as the MI captain edges the ball straight to the gloves of MS Dhoni. MI are 45/2 in 7.1 overs. Rohit departs for 13.
SIR into the attack and strikes gold first ball, after a few dhak dhak seconds! SIR for a reason! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/mAmQuIwBW5— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 3, 2019