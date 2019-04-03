 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK IPL Score: Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya Guide Mumbai Indians To 170/5

Updated: 03 April 2019 21:56 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க বাংলায় পড়ুন

IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: MI and CSK have recorded three IPL titles to their name.

IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK IPL Score: Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya Guide Mumbai Indians To 170/5
MI vs CSK IPL Score: Suryakumar Yadav scored 59 runs for Mumbai Indians. © BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) and skipper Rohit Sharma will look to put their best foot forward against MS Dhoni-led defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have been unbeaten in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 so far. The two IPL powerhouses, who have record three titles each to their name, will face off in the 15th match of the IPL 2019 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Having crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, CSK established a winning streak, while Mumbai lost two matches to Delhi and Kings XI Punjab and won one game against RCB in the ongoing season. Recent history in head-to-head clashes is in MI's favour, as the home team has beaten their rivals in four out of the last five contests. Overall too MI holds a 14-12 advantage over CSK, including once in the defunct Champions T20 League.  However, CSK seem to hold the edge this time around, especially with Dhoni rolling back the years with a typically robust 75 off 46 balls that lifted his team from 27 for three to 175 for five against Rajasthan Royals at home in their last match. With Dwayne Bravo holding off Rajasthan's charge at the end with the ball, CSK maintained their 100 per cent record. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

  • 21:57 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Pandya gets a four at deep cover.
  • 21:51 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Hardik Pandya smacks the ball over deep mid-wicket to hit his 2nd maximum. 
  • 21:50 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Pollard fails to get a boundary. But he will surely collect two runs in the fine-leg region. 
  • 21:48 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Bravo bowls one full toss over the waists of Pollard. Pollard smacks it over deep mid-wicket.
  • 21:45 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Bravo bowls one down the leg-side.
  • 21:43 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    MI are 141/5 after 19 overs. 16 runs were scored in Thakur's over.
  • 21:42 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Pollard hits his first maximum over deep mid-wicket.
  • 21:41 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
  • 21:41 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Thakur bowls one down the leg-side.
  • 21:40 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Thakur bowls one outside off.
  • 21:39 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Hardik hits his first maximum over deep mid-wicket.
  • 21:38 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Kieron Pollard is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 21:36 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Bravo strikes! Suryakumar fails to clear Ravindra Jadeja at long-on. He departs for 59 off 43. MI are 125/5 in 18 overs.
  • 21:35 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Suryakumar hits the ball straight back past Bravo. He collects his 8th four.
  • 21:29 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Suryakumar Yadav brings up his 6th IPL half-century. He clears the ball in the deep mid-wicket region. MI are 118/4 in 16.5 overs. He is joined by Hardik Pandya following the dismissal of his brother Krunal. 
  • 21:29 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Mohit strikes! Krunal mistimes the ball as Ravindra Jadeja runs forward from deep extra-cover to take a safe catch.
  • 21:27 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Back-to-back boundaries for Krunal as he clears the ball over extra cover fielder (Shane Watson).
  • 21:26 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Krunal edges the ball over short third man fielder (Kedar Jadhav). He puts in a dive but fails to stop the ball from reaching the boundary.
  • 21:23 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Krunal and Suryakumar take two runs. With this, MI reach 100/3 in 15.4 overs. The duo also complete a 50-run stand between them.
  • 21:20 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Suryakumar opens the face of the bat as he beats the short third man fielder. 
  • 21:15 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Krunal hits his first maximum towards long-on.
  • 21:11 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    After 14 overs, MI are 82/3. Suryakumar is batting on 39 while Krunal is unbeaten on 21.
  • 21:08 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    The umpire reverses the decision. Replay shows that Krunal got a faint edge before the ball hit his pads. So, he is NOT OUT.
  • 21:06 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Thakur traps Krunal in front of the wicket. The umpire has no hesitation in ruling him out. However, Krunal has gone for the review.
  • 21:02 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Mohit Sharma drops an easy catch at mid-off. Krunal Pandya survives at 17.
  • 21:00 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Dwayne Bravo has been introduced into the attack. He will be bowling the 13th over.
  • 20:59 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    MI are 74/3.
  • 20:58 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Back-to-back boundaries for Krunal. He hits the ball towards deep square-leg.
  • 20:57 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Krunal gets a boundary in the deep extra-cover region.
  • 20:54 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Mohit Sharma comes back to bowl his 2nd over. 
  • 20:51 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Suryakumar sweeps the ball towards backward square-leg.
  • 20:51 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    After 10 overs, MI are 57/3. Suryakumar is batting on 28 while Krunal is unbeaten on 6.
  • 20:50 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Krunal gets hits first boundary. He reverse sweeps the ball towards fine-leg. 
  • 20:46 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Krunal Pandya is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:44 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    The umpires have called for a drinks break.
  • 20:41 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Tahir strikes! He dismisses the veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh. The stylish left-hander wanted to go over long-on. But he has been caught by Ambati Rayudu. MI are 50/3 in 8.3 overs. Yuvraj departs for 4.
  • 20:40 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    MI are 48/2.
  • 20:38 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Yuvraj Singh is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:37 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Jadeja strikes! He gets the big wicket of Rohit Sharma as the MI captain edges the ball straight to the gloves of MS Dhoni. MI are 45/2 in 7.1 overs. Rohit departs for 13.
  • 20:34 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Ravindra Jadeja has been brought into the attack.
    Comments
    Topics : Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Dwayne Bravo Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 15 IPL 2019 Cricket Wankhede Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Hope To Stop Chennai Super Kings
    IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Hope To Stop Chennai Super Kings' Victory Juggernaut At Wankhede
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 116
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
    4 AustraliaAustralia 104
    5 EnglandEngland 104
    Last updated on: 29 March 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.