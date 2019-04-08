IPL Live Score, KXIP vs SRH IPL Score: Kings XI Punjab Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: Both KXIP and SRH have six points after three wins from five games.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to resolve their middle-order woes, following a batting collapse in their previous match, when they travel to Mohali to face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 clash on Monday. SRH, one of the favourites to win the tournament, have largely relied on their overseas openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow with their middle-order failing to rise to the occasion when required. Both SRH and KXIP have six points after three wins from five games but the Hyderabad outfit is placed second in the eight-team standings on account of a superior run-rate. But having suffered defeats in their previous games, both SRH and KXIP would be desperate to get back to winning ways. While SRH lost by 40 runs against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Saturday while chasing a below-par 136, KXIP were beaten by 22 runs by Chennai Super Kings. SRH have been threatening in their first three games when Warner and Bairstow stitched century-plus stands but once the duo got out cheaply, the Hyderabad team's middle-order looked in complete disarray. SRH middle-order has hardly been tested and when the opportunity came against Mumbai Indians, the likes of Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan fell flat. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.
- 19:40 (IST)Apr 08, 2019Here is the playing XI for SRH.
SRH XI: D Warner, J Bairstow (W), V Shankar, M Pandey, D Hooda, Y Pathan, M Nabi, R Khan, B Kumar (C), S Kaul, S Sharma #KXIPvSRH— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 8, 2019
- 19:39 (IST)Apr 08, 2019Here is the playing XI for Kings XI Punjab.
KXIP XI: L Rahul (W), C Gayle, M Agarwal, S Khan, D Miller, M Singh, S Curran, R Ashwin (C), M Shami, A Rajpoot, M Ur Rahman #KXIPvSRH— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 8, 2019
- 19:31 (IST)Apr 08, 2019Kings XI Punjab win toss, opt to bowl.
- 19:26 (IST)Apr 08, 2019
- 19:22 (IST)Apr 08, 2019SRH's middle-order have contributed less than half the runs scored by their top three batsmen since IPL 2018. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have scored 67% of SRH's total runs this season.KXIP have scored at 9.1 runs per over during the middle-overs i.e. 7 to 15. They have been the quickest scoring team during these overs.
- 19:04 (IST)Apr 08, 2019
- 18:51 (IST)Apr 08, 2019KXIP and SRH have met on 12 occasions in the IPL. SRH have won 9 times whereas KXIP have won only thrice. At Mohali, SRH have won 4 out of 5 matches.
