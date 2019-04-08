 
IPL Live Score, KXIP vs SRH IPL Score: Kings XI Punjab Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against SunRisers Hyderabad

Updated: 08 April 2019 19:35 IST
IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: Both KXIP and SRH have six points after three wins from five games.

KXIP vs SRH IPL Score: Kings XI Punjab are placed sixth on the IPL 2019 points table. © AFP

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to resolve their middle-order woes, following a batting collapse in their previous match, when they travel to Mohali to face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 clash on Monday. SRH, one of the favourites to win the tournament, have largely relied on their overseas openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow with their middle-order failing to rise to the occasion when required. Both SRH and KXIP have six points after three wins from five games but the Hyderabad outfit is placed second in the eight-team standings on account of a superior run-rate. But having suffered defeats in their previous games, both SRH and KXIP would be desperate to get back to winning ways. While SRH lost by 40 runs against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Saturday while chasing a below-par 136, KXIP were beaten by 22 runs by Chennai Super Kings. SRH have been threatening in their first three games when Warner and Bairstow stitched century-plus stands but once the duo got out cheaply, the Hyderabad team's middle-order looked in complete disarray. SRH middle-order has hardly been tested and when the opportunity came against Mumbai Indians, the likes of Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan fell flat. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

  • 20:02 (IST)Apr 08, 2019
    The umpire (Marais Erasmus) rules the first delivery as an extra. The ball was well within the tramline. But Erasmus felt it was bowled outside off.  
  • 19:58 (IST)Apr 08, 2019
    The home team led by Ravichandran Ashwin are out in the middle. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will be opening the batting for SRH. Ankit Rajpoot will be bowling the 1st over. Warner to take strike.
  • 19:40 (IST)Apr 08, 2019
    Here is the playing XI for SRH.
  • 19:39 (IST)Apr 08, 2019
    Here is the playing XI for Kings XI Punjab.
  • 19:38 (IST)Apr 08, 2019
    "We would have bowled first as well. This is a ground where dew is a big factor. Same team. It (middle-order) is one of the area we would like to improve. It is going good and I am enjoying it," Bhuvneshwar Kumar said at the toss.
  • 19:36 (IST)Apr 08, 2019
    "We will be bowling first. We have a couple of changes: Andrew Tye and Murugan Ashwin miss out. Mujeeb and Rajpoot come in," R Ashwin said at the toss.
  • 19:31 (IST)Apr 08, 2019
    Kings XI Punjab win toss, opt to bowl.
  • 19:29 (IST)Apr 08, 2019
    Chris Gayle has been dismissed four times by Sandeep Sharma in last 8 innings.
  • 19:26 (IST)Apr 08, 2019
  • 19:22 (IST)Apr 08, 2019
    SRH's middle-order have contributed less than half the runs scored by their top three batsmen since IPL 2018. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have scored 67% of SRH's total runs this season.

    KXIP have scored at 9.1 runs per over during the middle-overs i.e. 7 to 15. They have been the quickest scoring team during these overs. 
  • 19:04 (IST)Apr 08, 2019
  • 19:02 (IST)Apr 08, 2019
    KXIP defeated SRH by 15 runs in Mohali courtesy an unbeaten 104 by Chris Gayle that took the home side to 193/3. However, SRH beat KXIP by 13 runs in Hyderabad.
  • 18:51 (IST)Apr 08, 2019
    KXIP and SRH have met on 12 occasions in the IPL. SRH have won 9 times whereas KXIP have won only thrice. At Mohali, SRH have won 4 out of 5 matches.
  • 18:41 (IST)Apr 08, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of 22nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Mohali.
