IPL Live Score, KXIP vs RR IPL Score: Ashton Turner Comes In As Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl vs Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: KXIP are better placed in the IPL 2019 points table.
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday. The Ravichandran Ashwin-led side have won 4 and lost 4 matches so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. KXIP have been inconsistent with their performance so far. They lost their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) which was their first loss at home (in 4 matches). On the other hand, RR have managed to win just 2 matches out of 7 outings. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side won their previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Opener Jos Buttler's 43-ball 89 was the cornerstone of Rajasthan's chase of 188 against Mumbai. He was supported well by Rahane's 37 and Sanju Samson's 31 to achieve the victory target. The only other match which Rajasthan won was against RCB, in which Buttler again played a key role, hitting 59 runs when his team was chasing a target of 159. If Buttler boosts Royals' batting, Kings XI have Chris Gayle, who smashed an unbeaten 99 to single-handedly anchor Punjab to 173 against RCB in the previous game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.
- 19:45 (IST)Apr 16, 2019
The customary welcome for the #UniverseBoss pic.twitter.com/xyXEnzoExQ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2019
- 19:43 (IST)Apr 16, 2019Here is the playing XI for Kings XI Punjab.
KXIP XI: L Rahul, C Gayle, M Agarwal, D Miller, N Pooran (W), M Singh, R Ashwin (C), M Ashwin, M Shami, M Ur Rahman, A Singh #KXIPvRR— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 16, 2019
- 19:43 (IST)Apr 16, 2019RR have made three changes. Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny and Ish Sodhi are in the playing XI. Steve Smith, Liam Livingstone and Krishnappa Gowtham miss out. Here is the playing XI for Rajasthan Royals.
RR XI: A Rahane (C), J Buttler, S Samson (W), S Binny, R Tripathi, A Turner, J Archer, J Unadkat, S Gopal, I Sodhi, D Kulkarni #KXIPvRR— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 16, 2019
- 19:31 (IST)Apr 16, 2019Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl.
The @rajasthanroyals win the toss and elect to bowl first against the @lionsdenkxip #KXIPvRR pic.twitter.com/LV9Bf0YkFX— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2019
- 18:58 (IST)Apr 16, 2019
Toli hai bhai toli hai, RR ki toli hai!— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 16, 2019
Our #RoyalArmy is ready to turn Mohali pink! Where are you watching the game from? #HallaBol #KXIPvRR #RR pic.twitter.com/uvS2n35rDB
- 18:49 (IST)Apr 16, 2019
We're privileged to help these bright souls and happy to have the young sparks from Samarth Foundation as our guests for #KXIPvRR #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/5NpgopGaGm— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 16, 2019
- 18:45 (IST)Apr 16, 2019Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals have played 18 times against each other in the IPL. RR have won 10 times whereas KXIP have won on 8 occasions.
It's Ashwin's @lionsdenkxip vs Ajinkya's @rajasthanroyals tonight in Mohali pic.twitter.com/7fJyIuf0i2— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2019