IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, KXIP vs RCB IPL Score: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel Off To Bright Start In Chase Of 174

Updated:13 April 2019 22:12 IST
IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kings XI Punjab: RCB have lost six matches on a trot.

Chris Gayle (99 not out) hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers to help Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) post 173/4 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. Asked to bat, KXIP off to a good start before KL Rahul (18) was sent back by Yuzvendra Chahal. However, Gayle continued the flow of runs as he struck eight boundaries and five hits over the fence. Mandeep Singh played an important cameo in the end to help KXIP post a competitive total. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
 


 

  • 22:12 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Parthiv Patel hits Sam Curran straight down the ground for four runs, RCB are off to a flyer in the chase. He has looked in good touch in the tournament. 
  • 22:10 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Virat Kohli hits Sam Curran through the covers for for runs, good length delivery from the Englishman gets its treatment. 
  • 22:08 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    15 runs from the Mohammed Shami over, RCB 21 for no loss after 2 overs. 
  • 22:05 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Virat Kohli hits Mohammed Shami straight down the ground for four runs, elegant, leans forward, makes it so good to watch. 
  • 22:03 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Six runs from the opening over by Sam Curran for Royal Challengers Bangalore. 
  • 22:01 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Parthiv Patel hits a boundary in the first ball off Sam Curran, RCB are off the mark in the chase in style! 
  • 22:00 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Parthiv Patel takes guard in front of the stumps, Virat Kohli is on the non-strikers end. Sam Curran to bowl the first over. 
  • 21:46 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Gayle hits a boundary of the final ball of the KXIP innings. The home franchise post 173/4 in their stipulated 20 overs, there's going to be some chasing for the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. 
  • 21:43 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    How many full-toss have been bowled to Chris Gayle? Well, one more here from Siraj and Gayle dispatches it for four runs. Siraj goes for 50, with two balls to go. 
  • 21:42 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Three runs from first three balls in the final over for KXIP. 
  • 21:39 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Chris Gayle dispatches a full toss from Umesh Yadav for a maximum. He moves into the 90s from 60 balls with that hit. 
  • 21:38 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Virat Kohli drops a sitter, Chris Gayle survives off Umesh Yadav.
  • 21:35 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    A juicy full toss from Umesh Yadav, Chris Gayle hits it to the gap for four runs. No margin for error here! 
  • 21:31 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Mandeep Singh pulls one off a good length delivery from Navdeep Saini for four runs, de Villiers makes a diving effort but can't reach it. 
  • 21:24 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Chris Gayle dispatches one off Mohammed Siraj for a maximum, well caught by a spectator in the crowd. Kohli surely unhappy with Siraj! 
  • 21:21 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Mandeep Singh hits it hard off Navdeep Saini but Pawan Negi makes a diving effort to stop a certain boundary towards square. 
  • 21:14 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Poor delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal, down the leg, Chris Gayle just tickles it fine for four runs. He moves to 65 off 45 with that boundary! 
  • 21:10 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Moeen Ali catches Sam Curran in front of the stumps, while his countryman tries to play a reverse sweep. KXIP 113 for four. 
  • 21:07 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Sam Curran promoted up the order, joins Chris Gayle at the crease. 
  • 21:04 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Mohammed Siraj bowls a short-ball, Sarfaraz Khan tries to pull it, takes a snick and hands an easy catch to Parthiv Patel behind the stumps. 
  • 21:03 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Sarfaraz Khan, down on his knees, scoops one off Mohammed Siraj for a maximum. The 17-year-old has got plenty up his sleeve hasn't he? 
  • 20:57 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    The home franchise reach the 100-run mark in 11.4 overs, with 8 wickets to spare. Can they score another 100 runs here? 
  • 20:54 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Sarfaraz Khan sweeps the delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal directed towards the leg side fine to get four runs, his first of the match. 
  • 20:46 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Yuzvendra Chahal deceives Mayank Agarwal with his spin as the ball goes on to hit the off stump. Kings XI Punjab lose their second wicket to Chahal. 
  • 20:45 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Mayank Agarwal stretches his arms to hit the delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal for a maximum. 
  • 20:44 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Gayle takes a single to reach his milestone in 28 balls. He has got the home franchise off to a flyer, can he convert it to a three figures here? 
  • 20:41 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Mayank Agarwal makes a deft touch and the ball from Moeen Ali will race away towards the fence towards fine leg. 
  • 20:40 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    AB de Villiers makes a diving effort to pluck a shot from Mayank Agarwal off Moeen Ali but fails to reach. Good effort, none the less there! 
  • 20:35 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    KL Rahul tries to dance down the wicket, fails to judge the delivery as it turns away from him. Throws away his wicket. Chahal gets the breakthrough! KXIP 66/1 in 6.2 overs. 
  • 20:34 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    KL Rahul steps up to hit Yuzvendra Chahal for a maximum over long on. 
  • 20:31 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Chris Gayle launches one into the crowd for a maximum, a boundary follows. KXIP are off to a brilliant start 60 for no loss after end of powerplay. No prize for guessing who has been doing most of the damage here! 
  • 20:28 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Three in three now! Just cuts it fine for a boundary! 
  • 20:27 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Two in two, back of a length delivery from Mohammed Siraj, Chris Gayle stands tall to dispatch it for a maximum. 34 from 19 already. 
  • 20:26 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Chris Gayle welcomes Mohammed Siraj with a boundary off his first ball, Virat Kohli has raced to him to have a word. 
  • 20:25 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    AB de Villiers makes a diving effort to grab the shot from KL Rahul off Umesh Yadav but just falls short. No runs taken. 
  • 20:22 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    One-handed shot from KL Rahul, comes from the middle of the bat to hit Umesh Yadav for consecutive boundaries. Mind you he is second in the highest runs getters list in IPL 2019, only behind David Warner. 
  • 20:21 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    KL Rahul works the delivery down the leg from Umesh Yadav to hit four runs. Poor delivery from the new-ball bowler here. 
  • 20:20 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Chris Gayle goes over mid-off to hit Navdeep Saini for four runs, third boundary of his innings. He has only faced 16 balls. 
  • 20:18 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    KL Rahul plays an lofted shot off Navdeep Saini, falls fraction short of Ali inside the circle. Bit too casual approach from the Indian opener early on.
  • 20:14 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    KXIP 21/0 after three overs. 14 runs from the over by Umesh Yadav. KL Rahul is looking silent on one end, Chris Gayle has been the aggressor. 
    Topics : Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 28 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
