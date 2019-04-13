IPL Live Score, KXIP vs RCB IPL Score: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel Off To Bright Start In Chase Of 174
Updated:13 April 2019 22:12 IST
IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kings XI Punjab: RCB have lost six matches on a trot.
RCB vs KXIP IPL Score: Chris Gayle made a fierce start. © BCCI/IPL
Chris Gayle (99 not out) hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers to help Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) post 173/4 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. Asked to bat, KXIP off to a good start before KL Rahul (18) was sent back by Yuzvendra Chahal. However, Gayle continued the flow of runs as he struck eight boundaries and five hits over the fence. Mandeep Singh played an important cameo in the end to help KXIP post a competitive total. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Live Score
Comments
Topics : Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 28 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.