IPL Live Score, KXIP vs MI IPL Score: Mumbai Indians' Openers Off To A Flying Start In Mohali

After a last-ball win against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, Mumbai Indians will look to continue the winning momentum against controversy-hit Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Saturday. While Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the season due to an umpire's game-changing error on the final ball, KXIP rode on Ravichandran Ashwin's act of 'mankading' to secure a victory over Rajasthan Royals. A controversy-laden first two games at their back, Kings XI Punjab will look to exploit familiar conditions in the KXIP vs MI match. (LIVE SCORECARD)