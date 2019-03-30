 
IPL Live Score, KXIP vs MI IPL Score: Mumbai Indians' Openers Off To A Flying Start In Mohali

Updated: 30 March 2019 16:11 IST
IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab Vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Both Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians have played two matches, winning one and losing one.

KXIP vs MI IPL Score:
KXIP vs MI IPL Score: Kings XI Punjab look for home advantage against Mumbai Indians © BCCI/IPL

After a last-ball win against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, Mumbai Indians will look to continue the winning momentum against controversy-hit Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Saturday. While Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the season due to an umpire's game-changing error on the final ball, KXIP rode on Ravichandran Ashwin's act of 'mankading' to secure a victory over Rajasthan Royals. A controversy-laden first two games at their back, Kings XI Punjab will look to exploit familiar conditions in the KXIP vs MI match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

  • 16:13 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    Hardus Viljoen to bowl the 4th over. 
  • 16:12 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    8 runs off that Ashwin over.
  • 16:11 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    De Kock slammed that Ashwin ball. Flew just out of Hardus Viljoen's grasp. 
  • 16:09 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
  • 16:08 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    13 runs off that over from Shami
  • 16:08 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    Rohit hits another boundary. Finds the gap through the cover region.
  • 16:06 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    Short ball pulled towards fine leg. Rohit's first four.
  • 16:05 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    Shami bowling to Rohit. World Cup spots to be sealed here as well, remember.
  • 16:04 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    De Kock cuts the last ball of the over to bring up the first boundary of the innings. Was a tidy first over from Ashwin otherwise.
  • 15:59 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    Rohit and De Kock walk out to the centre. Ashwin to bowl the first over!
  • 15:52 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    Yuvraj has scores of 53 and 23 in IPL 2019 so far. Can he continue his fine form on his return to Mohali?
  • 15:45 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
  • 15:41 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Lokesh Rahul (w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye
  • 15:40 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    Q de Kock, R Sharma, S Yadav, Y Singh, K Pollard, K Pandya, H Pandya, M McClenaghan, M Markande, J Bumrah, L Malinga
  • 15:38 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
  • 15:35 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    Rohit Sharma, who says he would have batted first if he had won the toss anyway, says his team is unchanged
  • 15:34 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    Murugan Ashwin will play in the KXIP XI in place of Varun Chakravarthy
  • 15:33 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    Mumbai Indians to bat first. Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin wins the toss and elects to bowl. 
  • 15:27 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    Mumbai Indians have lost 6 out of their last 7 tosses
  • 15:21 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
  • 15:18 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    Mumbai Indians have won against Kings XI Punjab the last four times this tie has been hosted by Mohali. In fact, the last time KXIP won against MI in Mohali was in 2011 
  • 15:10 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
  • 15:05 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    Welcome to our live coverage of the ninth match of IPL 2019. Kings XI Punjab take on Mumbai Indians in Mohali.
