IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, KXIP vs DC IPL Score: Kings XI Punjab Host Delhi Capitals, Look To Continue Winning Streak At Home

Updated: 01 April 2019 18:43 IST

IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Both DC and KXIP have won two out of the three matches they have played so far.

KXIP vs DC IPL Score: Kings XI Punjab are ranked fifth in the points table. © BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to carry on their winning momentum when they lock horns in an IPL 2019 clash in Mohali on Monday. Both teams find themselves at the middle of the table after having won two of their three matches. On Saturday, Kings XI Punjab returned to winning ways with an eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians, with KL Rahul playing a controlled innings to perfection. Rahul was unbeaten on 71 off 57 balls and KXIP chased the 177-run target set by Mumbai Indians in 18.4 overs. Delhi Capitals, playing the later match on the same day, overcame Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) with a thrilling Super Over victory. Chasing 186, Delhi Capitals finished on 185/6 to take the match to a Super Over late on Saturday night. Batting first in the Super Over, Delhi managed just 10/1 but then South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada underlined his class with a perfect yorker to get rid of the dangerous Andre Russell. He followed it up with a few perfect deliveries to defend the total and win the game for Delhi. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

  • 18:49 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    The home side have won on previous four occasions against the visiting DC in Mohali. KXIP also lead 3-2 in their last five meetings.
  • 18:43 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have played 22 times against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL). KXIP have won 13 times. While DC have won on 9 occasions.
  • 18:35 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 13 of IPL 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.
    Comments
    Topics : Kings XI Punjab Delhi Capitals Ravichandran Ashwin Kagiso Rabada Rishabh Pant Shreyas Iyer Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, Match 13 IPL 2019 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
