 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, KXIP vs CSK IPL Score: Sam Curran Removes Shane Watson Early In Mohali

Updated:5/5/2019 4:35:12 PM IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: CSK are placed at the top of the points table, while KXIP are bottom.

IPL Live Score, KXIP vs CSK IPL Score: Sam Curran Removes Shane Watson Early In Mohali
KXIP vs CSK IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings defeated Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs in the home leg © BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have already booked their berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, will look to cement their grip on the top spot in the IPL Points Table when they take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday. If CSK lose their last league match, they might be pushed down to second if Mumbai Indians (MI) win later in the day against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KXIP, who have plummeted down to seventh spot after a disappointing showing in the later half of the season, have an improbable task. For them to have any chance qualifying for the playoffs, they need to beat CSK by a huge margin and hope that KKR lose by a similarly big margin. CSK thrashed DC by 80 runs in their last match at MA Chidambaram Stadium and now have 18 points. They would be buoyed by the fact that their skipper MS Dhoni is in tremendous form in the ongoing season and has scored valuable runs towards the end. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from PCA  IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

  • 16:30 (IST)May 05, 2019
    First six of the day. Suresh Raina dances down the track to Harpreet Brar and lofts it into the stands straight down the ground. CSK 49/1 after 7 overs
  • 16:27 (IST)May 05, 2019
    R Ashwin bowling for KXIP. Bowls one short ball and Raina pulls for four. CSK 42/1 after 6 overs.
  • 16:25 (IST)May 05, 2019
  • 16:25 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Action replay of the four in Curran's previous over. Hit through the line and down the ground. Suresh Raina has joined Du Plessis for CSK. CSK 36/1 after 5 overs.
  • 16:20 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Never looked comfortable today. Had no idea about that. Miles between bat and ball. CSK lose their first wicket. Watson's disappointing season continues. 
  • 16:19 (IST)May 05, 2019
    CSK 29/0 after 4 overs. Du Plessis moves to 21. Watson still struggling to get into double figures. Has been struck awkwardly on the body twice already.
  • 16:17 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Both batsmen looking to give Shami the charge but the bowler having the better off them at the moment.
  • 16:13 (IST)May 05, 2019
    KXIP have placed a fielder for the pull shot. Nevertheless, Watson and Du Plessis both content to hit the ball in the area for singles. CSK 23/0 after 3 overs
  • 16:10 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Sam Curran into the attack and first ball hit down the ground by the South African.
  • 16:09 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Watson and Du Plessis setting their eyes in. CSK's openers have not had the best season. Time for them to make a mark in a big way?
  • 16:04 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Du Plessis joins the party early as well. Short ball by Shami flicked off his waist on the leg side. 
  • 16:03 (IST)May 05, 2019
    First four of the day comes off Watson's bat. Found the gap on the off side. Good timing on that and it races to the fence. CSK get 7 runs off the first over.
  • 15:59 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Harpreet Brar with his left arm orthodox spin to bowl the first over for KXIP. Du Plessis and Watson are in the middle for CSK.
  • 15:59 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Pitch report from Pommie Mbangwa suggests there will be very little help on offer for spinners. CSK have three spinners and two seamers - Deepak Chahar and Bravo. KXIP's seam attack have more dimensions - Curran, Tye, Shami. How will CSK's bowlers adapt to this pitch? Did they miss a trick by not playing another seamer today?
  • 15:40 (IST)May 05, 2019
  • 15:39 (IST)May 05, 2019
  • 15:35 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Dhoni says at the toss CSK go into the final league match with no changes looking to "sort out things" before the important playoff stage. CSK's batting order has been inconsistent, to say the least. Another chance for some, like Kedar Jadhav, to come up with a solid knock.
  • 15:33 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Harpreet Brar comes in place of Arshdeep Singh for KXIP. CSK go into their final league match with an unchanged XI.
  • 15:31 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Ravi Ashwin says KXIP will bowl first. CSK to bat.
  • 15:26 (IST)May 05, 2019
  • 14:48 (IST)May 05, 2019
  • 14:47 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Imran Tahir (21 wickets) needs four more wickets to draw alongside current Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada's 25 wickets.
  • 14:45 (IST)May 05, 2019
  • 14:33 (IST)May 05, 2019
  • 14:27 (IST)May 05, 2019
  • 14:25 (IST)May 05, 2019
    With little other than pride to play for for the home team, KXIP might decide to rest some of their World Cup-bound players as well. KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami are two definite contenders. Chris Gayle might also be given a breather.
    KXIP have been rotating their playing XI throughout the season. Ashwin said at the post-match presentation ceremony last day that there is a lot of "young energy" in their ranks. We could see some more of the young energy given a chance to run wild today.
  • 14:18 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Stephen Fleming says in the pre-match press conference: "At this stage of the tournament, there are a lot of players dealing with fatigue." Goes on to talk about how MS Dhoni has returned well from the flu he contracted.
    With their place in Qualifier 1 ensured, will CSK opt to rest some of their battle-weary campaigners?
    Those with limited opportunities who could be given a look-in today: Murali Vijay, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma
  • 14:10 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Kings XI Punjab have a near-impossible task in front of them. For them to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs, they need two things to happen. 1. KKR must lose to MI later today, which is possible. 2. They need to make up a huge deficit in the net run rate column to rise above SRH, which looks impossible. SRH have a NRR of +0.577, KXIP have a NRR of -0.351.
  • 14:07 (IST)May 05, 2019
    CSK have already ensured that they will finish the league stage in the top two. If they lose today, they might be leapfrogged by Mumbai Indians for the top spot later today. What is already ensured, however, is that they will play the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday and that they will get another chance to qualify for the IPL final on Friday even if they lose on Tuesday.
      
  • 14:03 (IST)May 05, 2019
    Welcome to our live coverage of the last day of league matches of IPL 2019. After 54 matches and 43 days, this is where we have reached. CSK (1st position) take on KXIP (8th position) in the first match at Mohali, while Mumbai Indians (3rd position) and Kolkata Knight Riders (5th position) take on each other in Mumbai later today. 
    Comments
    Topics : Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab Ravichandran Ashwin MS Dhoni IPL 2019 Cricket Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 55 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    IPL 2019 Preview: CSK Look To Cement Top Spot In Last League Match Against KXIP
    IPL 2019 Preview: CSK Look To Cement Top Spot In Last League Match Against KXIP
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 03 May 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.