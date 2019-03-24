For the second match of IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders cross swords with SunRisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in the first of two matches to be played on Sunday. It was at this venue that SRH knocked KKR out from the IPL last season, going on to lose in the final. KKR enjoy a slight advantage over SRH in the overall head-to-head between these two teams. Both teams are favourites to go through to the playoffs at the end of the season, and so a lot will be on the line. Dinesh Karthik continues to lead the home team, while the visitors will probably be captained by Kane Williamson, who has just arrived to join the SRH camp. There has been some speculation, mostly drawing from a pre-tournament photoshoot with the captains of all the IPL teams, that Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Williamson's deputy, would be leading the side this season. (LIVE SCORECARD)