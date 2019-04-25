 
IPL Live Score, KKR vs RR IPL Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Host Rajasthan Royals, Look To End 5-Match Losing Streak

Updated:4/25/2019 7:22:11 PM IST
IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: KKR are presently placed sixth on the points table while RR are placed eighth.

KKR Vs RR IPL Score: Kolkata Knight Riders have lost their previous 5 matches. © BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik would want to bring their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 campaign -- dented by five back-to-back losses -- back on track when they meet Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Kolkata on Thursday. For both teams, it will be no less than a do-or-die encounter, if they want to keep their playoffs chances alive. Since Steve Smith's appointment as captain, RR have played some decent cricket, winning and losing one each, and would want to up the ante even further. Karthik has faced a lot of criticism for his side's poor performances after they started their campaign strongly, winning four out of their first five matches. Chosen ahead of the young Rishabh Pant in the World Cup squad in a debatable decision, the Tamil Nadu veteran, who was KKR's leading run-getter last season, is struggling for runs with an average of 16.71 from nine outings. Facing a must-win situation ahead of the remaining four matches, head coach Jacques Kallis has backed the under-fire skipper to script a 2014-like turnaround when they won their second title with nine wins in a row. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

  • 19:22 (IST)Apr 25, 2019
  • 19:14 (IST)Apr 25, 2019
    Since 2018, KKR lead 4-0 against Rajasthan Royals. The last time KKR lost against RR was back in 2015. RR have won only once at the Eden Gardens in the history of IPL. 
  • 19:07 (IST)Apr 25, 2019
    KKR defeated RR by 8 wickets in Jaipur. They chased the target of 140 in 13.5 overs.
  • 19:01 (IST)Apr 25, 2019
    KKR and RR have played 19 matches in the IPL. KKR have won 10 times whereas RR have won on 9 occasions.
  • 18:39 (IST)Apr 25, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 43 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 that is to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Kolkata.
    Comments
    Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Dinesh Karthik Steven Smith Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 43 IPL 2019 Live Score Live Blogs Live Cricket Score Eden Gardens Cricket
