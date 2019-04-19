IPL Live Score, KKR vs RCB IPL Score: KKR Bowlers Keep RCB Openers Under Check In Kolkata
IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: KKR are better placed in the IPL 2019 points table.
All eyes will be on Andre Russell's availability when Kolkata Knight Riders host Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens in Kolkata for an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Friday. Russell was hit by a bouncer on his left shoulder during net practice on Wednesday, the same which got hit by a Harshal Patel bouncer earlier this season. Whether the hard-hitting Jamaican is available will be of paramount importance for KKR as the home team look to break their three-match losing streak. Russell was seen writhing in pain when he got hit by a ball bowled by a net bowler and KKR support staff were seen rushing to the ground. Team sources said there has not been any major fracture or dislocation but it remains to be seen whether he is fit for Friday's clash. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata
- 19:37 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
RCB XI: P Patel (W), V Kohli (C), H Klaasen, M Ali, M Stoinis, A Nath, P Negi, D Steyn, M Siraj, Y Chahal, N Saini #KKRvRCB— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 19, 2019
KKR XI: C Lynn, S Narine, N Rana, R Uthappa, D Karthik (C) (W), A Russell, S Gill, P Chawla, K Yadav, P Krishna, H Gurney #KKRvRCB— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 19, 2019
- 19:33 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
Ain't no fuss when it's Dre Russ against #RCB @Russell12A #KKRvRCB #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/EnV2bxtwJb— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 19, 2019
- 18:51 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
Looks like our openers have a common favorite opponent#KKRvRCB #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/huaf7XTqxS— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 19, 2019
- 18:30 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
.@DaleSteyn62 speaks about the upcoming KKR match. Fresh thoughts after his first training session. #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/dHv95uyEjn— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 19, 2019