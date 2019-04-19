All eyes will be on Andre Russell's availability when Kolkata Knight Riders host Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens in Kolkata for an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Friday. Russell was hit by a bouncer on his left shoulder during net practice on Wednesday, the same which got hit by a Harshal Patel bouncer earlier this season. Whether the hard-hitting Jamaican is available will be of paramount importance for KKR as the home team look to break their three-match losing streak. Russell was seen writhing in pain when he got hit by a ball bowled by a net bowler and KKR support staff were seen rushing to the ground. Team sources said there has not been any major fracture or dislocation but it remains to be seen whether he is fit for Friday's clash. (LIVE SCORECARD)