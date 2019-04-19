 
IPL Live Score, KKR vs RCB IPL Score: KKR Bowlers Keep RCB Openers Under Check In Kolkata

Updated:4/19/2019 8:15:10 PM IST
IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: KKR are better placed in the IPL 2019 points table.

KKR vs RCB IPL Score: Virat Kohli got RCB off to a slow start against KKR. © BCCI/IPL

All eyes will be on Andre Russell's availability when Kolkata Knight Riders host Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens in Kolkata for an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Friday. Russell was hit by a bouncer on his left shoulder during net practice on Wednesday, the same which got hit by a Harshal Patel bouncer earlier this season. Whether the hard-hitting Jamaican is available will be of paramount importance for KKR as the home team look to break their three-match losing streak. Russell was seen writhing in pain when he got hit by a ball bowled by a net bowler and KKR support staff were seen rushing to the ground. Team sources said there has not been any major fracture or dislocation but it remains to be seen whether he is fit for Friday's clash. (LIVE SCORECARD)


IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  • 20:12 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
    Parthiv Patel gets an inside edge off Prasidh Krishna's yorker bowled at 144kmph and the ball will race away to the boundary! 
  • 20:10 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
    RCB are off to a poor start, 7 for no loss after 2 overs. 
  • 20:08 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
    Ball tracker shows the delivery pitched in-line, impact in-line and wickets missing. KKR lose their solitary review early. 
  • 20:07 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
    Sunil Narine appeals for an lbw, reckons has caught Virat Kohli plumb in front of the stumps. Umpire thinks otherwise. KKR opt for a review. 
  • 20:05 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
    Harry Gurney concedes just three runs of the first over, a couple of chance created in the over as well. 
  • 20:04 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
    Virat Kohli edges one off Harry Gurney, just falls short off the first slip. The RCB survives an early scare. 
  • 20:02 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
    Harry Gurney bowls one down the leg side to Parthiv Patel and RCB are off the mark, courtesy of a wide ball. 
  • 20:01 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
    Royal Challengers Bangalore openers Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli are out in the centre. Patel takes guard in front of the stumps, Kohli is on the non-strikers end. Harry Gurney has the new ball for Kolkata Knight Riders. 
  • 19:37 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
  • 19:33 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
  • 19:31 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
    Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik wins toss, opts to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata. 
  • 19:25 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
    Expect a run fest here, with the average score for the team batting first - 168. 
  • 19:24 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
    The official broadcasters suggest the South African has taken a blow on his head and has been ruled out for the clash with KKR. 
  • 19:17 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) need to clinch a win here to stay alive in the competition. We have seen franchises qualifying for the play-offs with 14 points in the past. Can RCB break shackles from here with the odds stacked against them.  
  • 18:51 (IST)Apr 19, 2019

  • 18:30 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
  • 18:12 (IST)Apr 19, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). 
    Comments
    Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 35 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
