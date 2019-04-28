 
IPL Live Score, KKR vs MI IPL Score: Shubman Gill Falls On 76, Kolkata Knight Riders Well-Placed

Updated:4/28/2019 9:21:41 PM IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians are ranked second while KKR are ranked seventh on the points table.

KKR vs MI IPL Score: Chris Lynn brought up his 10th IPL half-century. © BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians will be eyeing top spot in the IPL 2019 Points Table when they travel to Kolkata to take on a Kolkata Knight Riders side, which is in freefall. Eden Gardens will play hosts to the KKR vs MI IPL 2019 clash on Sunday night. The two teams have had contrasting fortunes in the league this season. While KKR started IPL 2019 with a bang, winning four of their first five matches, Mumbai Indians made a slow start, losing two of their first three games. However, while Mumbai Indians have seen a an upsurge in results that has seen them climb to second spot in the table, KKR have lost six matches in a row that has seen them drop to sixth place, joint on points with 7th placed Rajasthan Royals and bottom of the pile Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). A win will all but assure a place in the playoffs for Mumbai Indians and also take them to the top of the table. Currently, Mumbai Indians have 14 points from 11 games, two behind Chennai Super Kings, who have 16 points from 12 matches. Mumbai Indians boast of a better run-rate than MS Dhoni's CSK and two points will be enough to see them leapfrog the Chennai outfit into pole position. Incidentally, Mumbai will play KKR twice in the space of one week. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

  • 21:21 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Russell plays the upper cut to perfection as he gets another boundary at third man.
  • 21:19 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Dinesh Karthik is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 21:17 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Pandya strikes! He gets the wicket of Shubman Gill. He departs for 76. KKR are 158/2 in 15.2 overs.
  • 21:16 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Hardik Pandya comes into bowl his 2nd over.
  • 21:14 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    KKR are 157/1. Gill is batting on 76 while Russell is unbeaten on 23. The duo have added 61 runs for the 2nd wicket.
  • 21:13 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Russell cuts the ball towards third man.
  • 21:11 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Back-to-back boundaries for Gill. He flicks the ball towards the fine-leg region.
  • 21:10 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Gill hits the ball straight down the ground.
  • 21:10 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Lasith Malinga has been brought back into the attack. He will be bowling his 3rd over.
  • 21:08 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    The umpires have signalled a drinks break.
  • 21:06 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Back-to-back maximums to finish the over. Russell dispatches the ball over deep mid-wicket region. KKR are 143/1 after 14 overs.
  • 21:06 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Russell smacks the ball in the deep mid-wicket region. 
  • 21:04 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Gill hits his 4th maximum between long-on and deep mid-wicket.
  • 21:04 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Rahul Chahar coming in to bowl the 14th over bowls one down the leg-side.
  • 21:03 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    KKR are 123/1. 
  • 21:02 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Pandya bowls the 3rd extra of the over in the same region i.e. outside off.
  • 21:01 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Pandya bowls the 2nd extra of the over. He bowls another one outside off.
  • 20:59 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Pandya bowls one outside off.
  • 20:57 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Hardik Pandya has been introduced into the attack by Rohit Sharma.
  • 20:56 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    KKR are 119/1. Gill is batting on 59 while Russell is unbeaten on 6.
  • 20:56 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Gill dispatches the ball straight down the ground. This is his 3rd maximum.
  • 20:54 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Russell smacks his 1st boundary. Evin Lewis makes a full stretched dive at deep mid-wicket but flounders the catch.
  • 20:53 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Rahul Chahar comes in to bowl his 3rd over.
  • 20:51 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    9 runs were scored in Bumrah's over. KKR are 106/1 after 11 overs.
  • 20:49 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Shubman Gill brings up his 3rd IPL half-century in 32 balls.
  • 20:47 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Gill welcomes Bumrah with a boundary. He drives the ball towards deep extra cover. KKR are 101/1 in 10.1 overs.
  • 20:45 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Kolkata Knight Riders are 97/1 after 10 overs. Gill is batting on 43 while Russell (0 not out) has just joined him. 
  • 20:45 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Andre Russell comes in to bat at number 3 for KKR.
  • 20:43 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Chahar strikes! He dismisses Chris Lynn. The Australian fails to clear the ball over wide long-on.
  • 20:41 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Gill smacks the ball over long-off. He moves into 40's.
  • 20:39 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Lynn finishes the over with another boundary. He smacks the ball towards long-on. 
  • 20:37 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Chris Lynn brings up his 10th IPL half-century. KKR are 82/0 in 8.4 overs.
  • 20:37 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Lynn flicks the wrists to clear the ball between long-off and deep extra-cover. 
  • 20:35 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Barinder Sran comes in to bowl the 9th over.
  • 20:34 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    KKR are 76/0. 13 runs were scored in Krunal's over.
  • 20:33 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Runs continue to flow. Lynn hits his 2nd maximum. He smacks the ball in the long-on region.
  • 20:32 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Lynn's onslaught continues. He strikes the ball in the deep extra cover region.
  • 20:31 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Krunal Pandya comes in to bowl his 3rd over. 
  • 20:30 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    KKR are 63/0.
  • 20:30 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Lynn hits his 1st maximum in the deep mid-wicket region. 
