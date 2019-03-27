Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday after the visiting franchise skipper Ravichandran Ashwin took the centre-stage for 'mankading' Jos Buttler during the match with Rajasthan Royals (RR). It was Ravichandran Ashwin's 'mankading' of Buttler that had triggered a dramatic collapse with KXIP restricting RR to 170 for nine to notch up a 14-run win on Monday. KKR also won their opening match of the season but KXIP are in a better position in the points table due to superior net run rate. KXIP's biggest star Chris Gayle scored a 47-ball 79 and his Jamaican rivalry with compatriot Andre Russell, who also looked in blistering touch for KKR, will be one of the sub-plots of the clash in Kolkata. Gayle, who will retire from ODIs after the 2019 World Cup, has been in sensational form, smashing 39 sixes in the five-match ODI series against England and set the record for most sixes by a batsman in international cricket. (LIVE SCORECARD)