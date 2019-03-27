 
IPL Live Score, KKR vs KXIP IPL Score: KKR Welcome KXIP At Eden Gardens After Ravichandran Ashwin's Mankad Drama

Updated: 27 March 2019 18:56 IST

IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab opened their campaign with victories.

KKR vs KXIP IPL Score: Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing their second match at the Eden Gardens. © BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday after the visiting franchise skipper Ravichandran Ashwin took the centre-stage for 'mankading' Jos Buttler during the match with Rajasthan Royals (RR). It was Ravichandran Ashwin's 'mankading' of Buttler that had triggered a dramatic collapse with KXIP restricting RR to 170 for nine to notch up a 14-run win on Monday. KKR also won their opening match of the season but KXIP are in a better position in the points table due to superior net run rate. KXIP's biggest star Chris Gayle scored a 47-ball 79 and his Jamaican rivalry with compatriot Andre Russell, who also looked in blistering touch for KKR, will be one of the sub-plots of the clash in Kolkata. Gayle, who will retire from ODIs after the 2019 World Cup, has been in sensational form, smashing 39 sixes in the five-match ODI series against England and set the record for most sixes by a batsman in international cricket. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

  • 18:52 (IST)Mar 27, 2019
    The Kolkata Knight Riders' players sweat it out at the Eden Gardens ahead of the match.
  • 18:47 (IST)Mar 27, 2019
    KKR and KXIP have met 23 times in the IPL. KKR have won on 15 occasions while KXIP have won 8 times. At the Eden Gardens, KKR have won 7 times while KXIP have won only thrice.
  • 18:42 (IST)Mar 27, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 6th match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab in Kolkata.
    Comments
    Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab Ravichandran Ashwin Dinesh Karthik Chris Gayle Andre Russell Eden Gardens Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 6 IPL 2019
