Sourav Ganguly might come as a visitor at his home ground Eden Gardens when his team Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match on Friday. Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly is currently acting as adviser for Delhi Capitals. The equation has drawn charges of conflict-of-interest against the former India captain with a few insiders at the state board claiming that its president Sourav Ganguly may have a say in the Eden wicket. "You will know about the nature of the wicket on the day of the match. Whatever it is, whichever team plays well will win, it's simple," Ganguly has said while responding on the allegations, even as the Eden Gardens is set to be divided in loyalty. Meanwhile, swashbuckling Andre Russell's big-hitting prowess will be pitted against Kagiso Rabada's inch-perfect yorkers for the second time in IPL 2019. (LIVE SCORECARD)