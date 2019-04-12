 
IPL Live Score, KKR Vs DC IPL Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Revenge Against Delhi Capitals After Super Drama In Kotla

Updated:12 April 2019 18:14 IST

IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders VS Delhi Capitals Live Score: KKR are better placed in the IPL 2019 points table.

KKR vs DC IPL Score: Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match went to Super Over in Kotla. © BCCI/IPL

Sourav Ganguly might come as a visitor at his home ground Eden Gardens when his team Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match on Friday. Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly is currently acting as adviser for Delhi Capitals. The equation has drawn charges of conflict-of-interest against the former India captain with a few insiders at the state board claiming that its president Sourav Ganguly may have a say in the Eden wicket. "You will know about the nature of the wicket on the day of the match. Whatever it is, whichever team plays well will win, it's simple," Ganguly has said while responding on the allegations, even as the Eden Gardens is set to be divided in loyalty. Meanwhile, swashbuckling Andre Russell's big-hitting prowess will be pitted against Kagiso Rabada's inch-perfect yorkers for the second time in IPL 2019. (LIVE SCORECARD) 

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata
 

    Topics : Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Match 26 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
