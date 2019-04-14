 
IPL Live Score, KKR vs CSK IPL Score: KKR Hope To Halt CSK Juggernaut At Eden Gardens

IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: CSK are currently comfortably placed at the top of the table with 6 wins in 7 matches.

KKR vs CSK IPL Score: KKR might miss services of Windies powerhitter Andre Russell. © BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings will be looking to continue their rampage when they travel to the Eden Gardens to take on Kolkata Knight Riders for the first of two IPL 2019 matches on Sunday. CSK are currently comfortably placed at the top of the table, with a 4-point gap having already opened up with the rest of the teams. As for KKR, they will be looking to arrest their slide after having succumbed to successive defeats, against CSK in Chennai and then against Delhi Capitals at home. A significant worry for KKR will be the availability of Andre Russell, who was seen walking off the field with a wrist injury in the later stages of the match against Delhi Capitals on Friday. Both of KKR's defeats exposed their over-reliance on Andre Russell, who looked ominous, but the opponents figured out a way to strangulate the Windies powerhitter to restrict the team to below-par totals. The Jamaican is a doubtful starter after aggravating his wrist injury that he had sustained in Chennai. He never looked at ease during his 21-ball 45 against Delhi. He also could not finish his quota of four overs while bowling and limped off the ground. He was not seen during the post-match presentation ceremony too. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

