IPL Live Score, DC vs SRH IPL Score: Mohammad Nabi's Double Strikes Puts Delhi Capitals On Backfoot

Updated: 04 April 2019 20:55 IST
IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live Score: DC have won two out of four matches whereas SRH have won two out of three matches.

The frailties in Delhi Capitals' (DC) batting line-up were exposed as they suffered a dramatic lower-order collapse against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Monday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer would be hoping to sort out the batting woes and strive for consistency when his team faces a galloping SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Thursday. A new-look Delhi Capitals, who look rock-solid on paper, made an impressive start to IPL 12 with a superb win over three-time former champions Mumbai Indians but since then their lower-order batsmen have struggled to finish the job. Delhi Capitals are currently fifth on the IPL points table with two wins and as many loses after four games. On the other hand, SunRisers Hyderabad have been on a roll with back-to-back wins. The marauding pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner smashed centuries as SunRisers Hyderabad inflicted a 118-run defeat on Royal Challengers Bangalore with a destructive display of batting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Moreover, Warner and Bairstow have been sharing century-plus opening stands in all their three matches so far. After a 118-run opening stand against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a losing cause, Warner and Bairstow continued their dominance up the order with 110-run and 185-run partnerships against Rajasthan and Royal Challengers Bangalore. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, straight from Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

  • 21:15 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    DC are 85/5. Captain Shreyas Iyer is unbeaten on 38 while Morris is batting on 5.
  • 21:15 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Iyer smacks the ball straight back past the bowler.
  • 21:13 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Rashid Khan appeals for LBW! The umpire is unmoved. SRH take the review. Replay shows that the ball was "missing" the wickets. Morris survives. SRH lose their review.
  • 21:10 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Morris gets off the mark with a boundary as he clears the ball towards deep cover. 
  • 21:09 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Chris Morris is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 21:07 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    The umpires have called for a drinks break.
  • 21:07 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Kaul strikes! Ingram fails to clear the ball through backward point as Manish Pandey takes a blinder. DC are 75/5 in 13.3 overs. Ingram departs for 5.  
  • 21:05 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Kaul bowls one outside off.
  • 21:00 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Iyer gets his 2nd boundary in the deep mid-wicket region.
  • 20:58 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    DC are 65/4. Iyer is batting on 28 whereas Ingram is unbeaten on 2.
  • 20:56 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Colin Ingram is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:53 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Sandeep Sharma strikes! Tewatia fails to read the knuckleball as he top-edges the ball to Mohammad Nabi at cover. DC are 61/4 in 10.5 overs. Tewatia departs for 5.
  • 20:51 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Tewatia punches the ball between long-off and deep extra cover.
  • 20:50 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    DC are 56/3 after 10 overs.
  • 20:48 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Nabi appeals for LBW! The umpire isn't interested. Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes for the review. Replay shows that the ball was kissing the leg-stump. So it's "umpire's call" and Tewatia survives. He is not out.
  • 20:45 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Rahul Tewatia is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:44 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Nabi strikes! Pant mistimes the ball as Deepak Hooda at deep cover. Pant departs for 5. DC are 52/3 in 9.1 overs. 
  • 20:40 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    DC are 52/2 after 9 overs. Iyer is batting on 23 while Pant is unbeaten on 5. 
  • 20:38 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    DC are 50/2 in 8.3 overs.
  • 20:36 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Sandeep Sharma has been introduced into the attack.
  • 20:35 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    DC are 47/2. Six runs were scored from Rashid's first over.
  • 20:34 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Iyer drives the full toss bowled by Rashid towards deep extra-cover.
  • 20:32 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Rashid Khan has been introduced into the attack.
  • 20:28 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Rishabh Pant is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:25 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Nabi strikes! He gets the key wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Trying to sweep, Dhawan top-edges the ball to Sandeep Sharma at short fine leg. DC are 36/2 after 6 overs. Dhawan departs for 12.
  • 20:24 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Dhawan sweeps the ball towards deep backward square leg.
  • 20:20 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Iyer hits the first maximum of the match. He cleared the boundary wide of long-on.
  • 20:20 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Siddarth Kaul has been introduced into the attack by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 
  • 20:17 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    DC are 19/1.
  • 20:11 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    DC captain Shreyas Iyer is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:10 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Bhuvneshwar strikes! Shaw misreads the ball and is clean bowled. He departs for 11. DC are 14/1 in 2.2 overs.
  • 20:08 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    DC are 14/0. Six singles were scored from Nabi's over.
  • 20:05 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Mohammad Nabi will be bowling the 2nd over.
  • 20:04 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    DC are 8/0.
  • 20:03 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Shaw outside-edges the ball through second slip towards the third-man region.
  • 20:00 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Shaw starts the match with a boundary. He drives the ball towards deep extra cover.
  • 19:58 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    The SunRisers Hyderabad players led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar have taken the field. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will be opening the batting for DC. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the bowling. Shaw to take strike.
  • 19:41 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    Delhi Capitals have made three changes. Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Rahul Tewatia have made it to the playing XI. Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan miss out.
  • 19:40 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    SunRisers Hyderabad are going with an unchanged XI. Here is their playing XI.


  • 19:34 (IST)Apr 04, 2019
    "We would have bowled first as well, irrespective of what happened the other night. Looks a dry surface and it might spin more in the second half. So, banking on that," Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.
    Comments
