The frailties in Delhi Capitals' (DC) batting line-up were exposed as they suffered a dramatic lower-order collapse against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Monday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer would be hoping to sort out the batting woes and strive for consistency when his team faces a galloping SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Thursday. A new-look Delhi Capitals, who look rock-solid on paper, made an impressive start to IPL 12 with a superb win over three-time former champions Mumbai Indians but since then their lower-order batsmen have struggled to finish the job. Delhi Capitals are currently fifth on the IPL points table with two wins and as many loses after four games. On the other hand, SunRisers Hyderabad have been on a roll with back-to-back wins. The marauding pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner smashed centuries as SunRisers Hyderabad inflicted a 118-run defeat on Royal Challengers Bangalore with a destructive display of batting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Moreover, Warner and Bairstow have been sharing century-plus opening stands in all their three matches so far. After a 118-run opening stand against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a losing cause, Warner and Bairstow continued their dominance up the order with 110-run and 185-run partnerships against Rajasthan and Royal Challengers Bangalore. (LIVE SCORECARD)