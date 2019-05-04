 
IPL Live Score, DC vs RR IPL Score: Shreyas Gopal Removes Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals Three Down

Updated:5/4/2019 6:37:07 PM IST

IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Riyan Parag has become the youngest player to score a fifty in IPL history.

DC vs RR IPL Score: Delhi Capitals need to score 116 in 10 overs to go to the top of the table © BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals have scored 115/9 in their 20 overs against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Saturday. Winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane decided his team would bat first. Ishant Sharma (3/38) got the home team off to a perfect start, capturing the wickets of openers Rahane (2) and Liam Livingstone (14) in successive overs. Sanju Samson (5) was run out after a mix-up with his partner Mahipal Lomror (8) as wickets kept falling. Amit Mishra (3/17) then came up with a killer blow, taking two wickets in consecutive balls - Shreyas Gopal (12) and Stuart Binny (0) falling to him in successive balls. He could have captured a hat-trick as well, which would have been his third in IPL history, but Trent Boult missed an easy catch. Young Riyan Parag (50) anchored the RR innings, even taking 18 runs off Ishant's last over. He never had any partners sticking with him for long enough though, as only Livingstone and Shreyas Gopal managed to reach double figures. He hit Trent Boult for two sixes in the 20th over to bring up his fifty, thus becoming the youngest player in IPL history to score a fifty. The home team has enjoyed a great season, and will be aiming for a finish within the top two places of the IPL Points Table with a win. RR, on the other hand, will need to win their last match and also hope results go their way in other matches to stand any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, straight from Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi

  • 18:35 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Shreyas gets Shreyas! Gopal gets Iyer out. DC 61/3. Could RR get their way back into the match from here on? Ingram's form has not been the best. Pant's wicket will be crucial.
  • 18:32 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Rishabh Pant punishing Parag in this over. That landed just outside the rope. 67 metres. That would have been a four in most grounds.
  • 18:31 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Pant gets down on his knees and slams Parag on to the leg side. Flat six.
  • 18:30 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Has shone with the bat as well as in the field today already. Can he do the trick with the ball in hand as well? A wicket here could really get RR back into the game.
  • 18:27 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Pant gets off the mark with a four. DC finally looking to shake off the shock Ish Sodhi inflicted on them with his double strike. 
  • 18:25 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Hits the very next ball even further. Almost in the same area. Iyer going for the kill!
  • 18:24 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Shreyas Iyer hits Ish Sodhi down the ground for a maximum. Cleanly hit.
  • 18:23 (IST)May 04, 2019
    One run off Gopal's over. Rishabh Pant has faced 9 balls without scoring. How often have we seen that!
  • 18:19 (IST)May 04, 2019
    DC stuck on 28/2. Pant watching the ball very closely and very suspiciously. This match could get interesting. When will Shreyas Gopal, the man in form, be introduced by Rahane?
  • 18:18 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Two almost-hat-tricks in this match, how often have we seen that! Amit Mishra in the first innings, Sodhi here. Pant defends the hat-trick ball safely. Pant and Iyer at the crease. DC need to re-evaluate their approach a bit.
  • 18:15 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Ish Sodhi is turning this match on its head! Another wicket! Two in two balls. DC 28/2 after 3.2 overs
  • 18:14 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Dhawan perishes in the attempt to hit another big shot. Riyan Parag with the catch (this boy seems to be everywhere!), Ish Sodhi with the wicket. DC lose their first wicket.
  • 18:12 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Three boundaries and one single in that Oshane Thomas over. DC are starting to look like they are chasing this down with the run rate factor in mind. 28/0 after 3 overs.
  • 18:10 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Beautiful shot for four. Dhawan is on song today. Oshane Thomas is bearing the brunt of his confident strokes.
  • 18:09 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Oshane Thomas into the attack and welcomed with open arms by Dhawan. Lofted over point for four.
  • 18:06 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Off Dhawan's pads. Runs past the keeper for four. DC 15/0 after 2 overs
  • 18:03 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Three runs each for Dhawan and Shaw. Varun Aaron bowling the second over.
  • 18:03 (IST)May 04, 2019
    If DC can chase down this target within 10 overs, they can leapfrog CSK and MI on net run rate. The race for the top two spots in the table is well and truly alive.
  • 17:59 (IST)May 04, 2019
  • 17:57 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan come out to the middle for DC. Krishnappa Gowtham bowling the first over.
  • 17:44 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Goes for a big shot off the last ball. Is caught in the deep. Rajasthan Royals score 115/9 in their 20 overs. Riyan Parag has brought some semblance of respectability to this total. Will DC chase this down easily or does skipper Rahane have a trick or two up his sleeve?
  • 17:41 (IST)May 04, 2019
    History! Riyan Parag, this 17-year-old from Assam, has just become the youngest player to score a fifty in the IPL.
  • 17:39 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Parag does what he had in mind. Boult got taken to the cleaners by MS Dhoni in the last over the other day. Will Riyan Parag follow up on Dhoni's act? Five balls to go.
  • 17:38 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Parag refuses the single off the last ball of the 19th over. Wants to take strike for the last over. On 37 now. Can he inch his own score close to 50 and consequently his team's score closer to 120?
  • 17:35 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Keemo Paul has to leave the field with an injury. Something wrong with his toe. Seen having problems landing on his feet. Word coming in that he has contracted cramps. Sherfane Rutherford to bowl the five remaining balls of the 19th over.
  • 17:33 (IST)May 04, 2019
  • 17:30 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Keemo Paul and Trent Boult to bowl the two final overs. How will Riyan Parag finish this innings? Has faced 41 balls now. His longest IPL innings already.
  • 17:28 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Gives the strike to Riyan Parag. The best thing for him to do at this point. Parag on 34.
  • 17:26 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Ish Sodhi is out. Great catch at covers by Amit Mishra. What a great day for him! Trent Boult with the wicket. RR 95/8 after 17.1 overs
  • 17:25 (IST)May 04, 2019
  • 17:22 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Hit well on the off side. Fifteen runs off this over now. Two balls left. Parag into his 30s. Has narrowly missed out on the record of being the youngest IPL half-centurion twice this season. Can he clinch it today?
  • 17:21 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Finally, a third boundary for Riyan Parag. Ishant Sharma's final over is turning out to be more expensive than we expected. 11 runs off it already, three balls to go.
  • 17:18 (IST)May 04, 2019
    3/20 in his three overs so far. Can he finish off with a flourish?
  • 17:14 (IST)May 04, 2019
    It's not much, but it's the best Rajasthan Royals have had to offer today. Riyan Parag has been their top scorer. The boundaries have been hard to come by for him as well though.
  • 17:12 (IST)May 04, 2019
    The spinners have finished their overs. 3/17 for Mishra. 0/16 for Axar Patel. Top work!
  • 17:09 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Six overs left. Can Riyan Parag take his team to a respectable total?
  • 17:06 (IST)May 04, 2019
    RR's lowest total in IPL history is 58. Scored vs RCB back in 2010. This is currently in line to be their second lowest total. Before this match, their second lowest total was 81. There have only been three sub-90 scores over the last two seasons - by RCB, MI and KXIP.
  • 17:04 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Solid shot but not solid enough. Straight down Ishant's throat at long off. Mishra gets his third wicket! RR sink lower down the hole they have dug for themselves. 65/7.
  • 17:02 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Krishnappa Gowtham is determined to make his chance count. Doesn't matter to him that his side are in a crisis, he will go for his shots. RR 64/6 after 13 overs.
  • 16:59 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Hat-trick missed. Mishra's disappointment will know no end. Gowtham, the new man in, hit a terrible shot and the ball looped up in the air. Trent Boult got around to the catch but misjudged it. Ball fell through his palms. Oh Mishi bhai! Could have been a third hat-trick in IPL history for him. Gowtham survives, Rajasthan's sorry innings drags on.
    Topics : Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 53 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
