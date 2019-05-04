Rajasthan Royals have scored 115/9 in their 20 overs against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Saturday. Winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane decided his team would bat first. Ishant Sharma (3/38) got the home team off to a perfect start, capturing the wickets of openers Rahane (2) and Liam Livingstone (14) in successive overs. Sanju Samson (5) was run out after a mix-up with his partner Mahipal Lomror (8) as wickets kept falling. Amit Mishra (3/17) then came up with a killer blow, taking two wickets in consecutive balls - Shreyas Gopal (12) and Stuart Binny (0) falling to him in successive balls. He could have captured a hat-trick as well, which would have been his third in IPL history, but Trent Boult missed an easy catch. Young Riyan Parag (50) anchored the RR innings, even taking 18 runs off Ishant's last over. He never had any partners sticking with him for long enough though, as only Livingstone and Shreyas Gopal managed to reach double figures. He hit Trent Boult for two sixes in the 20th over to bring up his fifty, thus becoming the youngest player in IPL history to score a fifty. The home team has enjoyed a great season, and will be aiming for a finish within the top two places of the IPL Points Table with a win. RR, on the other hand, will need to win their last match and also hope results go their way in other matches to stand any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. (LIVE SCORECARD)