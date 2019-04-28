 
IPL Highlights, DC vs RCB IPL Highlights: Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore, Seal Playoff Berth

Updated:4/28/2019 8:09:04 PM IST
IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: DC have climbed to the top of the table with this win against RCB.

DC vs RCB IPL Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore have been eliminated after this defeat © BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 16 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. With this result, DC have climbed to the top of the IPL Points Table for now. For RCB, this defeat spells the end of their chances of completing a fairy tale late-season charge for the top four spots. Batting first, Delhi Capitals had put up a score of 187/5 in their 20 overs. Winning the toss, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer had opted to bat first. Prithvi Shaw (18 off 10 balls) started off on a positive note but was then dismissed by Umesh Yadav. Shreyas Iyer (52 off 37 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (50 off 37 balls) then came together to put on a stable partnership, both eventually bringing up their respective fifties. Royal Challengers Bangalore were struggling to find a breakthrough, until Yuzvendra Chahal decided to have his say. He got Dhawan out by producing a thick top edge off his bat. Soon, he also got Shreyas Iyer to hole out in the deep. However, just as it looked like RCB would limit DC to a modest total, there was a last-minute carnage unleashed by Sherfane Rutherford (28* off 13 balls) to take the score beyond 180. Parthiv Patel (39 off 20 balls) and Virat Kohli (23 off 17 balls) got RCB off to a lightning start, but once their wickets fell, DC were all over them. There were contributions from Shivam Dube (24 off 16 balls), Gurkeerat Singh (27 off 19) and Marcus Stoinis (32* off 24 balls), but they were not enough as RCB finished at 171/7 in their 20 overs. (SCORECARD)

  • 19:34 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Mumbai Indians can overtake Delhi Capitals to get to top position in the points table today itself. You can now head over to our coverage of the IPL match between MI and Kolkata Knight Riders, today's second match. Thank you for joining us.
  • 19:32 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Delhi Capitals also qualify for the playoffs. For now, they are also in first position. RCB now don't even stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs numerically. 
  • 19:31 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Inconsequential though. RCB need 18 more runs. 2 balls left. DC can see the top spot in the IPL points table now.
  • 19:30 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    RCB lose their seventh wicket. Need 24 runs in the last 4 balls. Looks like this is the end of RCB's hopes of completing a fairy tale late-season surge.
  • 19:27 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    RCB need 26 runs. Rabada to bowl. Stoinis on strike. Rabada starts off with a wide.
  • 19:25 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Amazing catch by Rishabh Pant to dismiss Gurkeerat Singh. RCB now up against it. Need 28 runs in 8 balls. Washington Sundar to join Stoinis.
  • 19:24 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    No boundaries off the first three balls in Ishant's over. Exactly what DC needed. 29 needed off 9 balls.
  • 19:22 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    RCB need 30 to win in the last two overs. Getting Rabada away will be the big challenge for RCB and they will know it. So they will look to go after Ishant in the 19th over. Match might be decided in this over.
  • 19:21 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Batsmen can't get Rabada away. No boundaries in this over yet. 30 needed to win off 13 balls.
  • 19:17 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Gurkeerat a little lucky this time. End of Ishant's over. 16 runs off it. RCB need 36 more runs. Three over left. Rabada to bowl the 18th.
  • 19:15 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Smashed for a maximum. Gurkeerat is giving Ishant the charge. RCB need 40 more off 20.
  • 19:12 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Rabada and Ishant have two overs left each. Ishant bowling the 17th over.
  • 19:09 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
  • 19:08 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
  • 19:06 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Stoinis has something to say about how Delhi Capitals are dominating this match. Turning out to be a forgettable day for Lamichhane.
  • 19:05 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    63 runs needed in the last 5 overs. Stoinis and Gurkeerat still in the middle. Stoinis looks pretty relaxed though. 
  • 19:04 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Goes down on his knee and sends it past the bowler. Some relief for RCB.
  • 19:01 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Gurkeerat and Stoinis look to lay a platform from where they can mount RCB's last stand. RCB need 73 runs in the last 6 overs. Not much batting to come after this.
  • 18:57 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Dube is out for 24. Not a bad show from him though. Not the best day for him to showcase his skills. RCB lose their fifth wicket and their playoff hopes look further than ever.
  • 18:55 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Required rate just above 10 now but this match is getting out of RCB's grasp. They still have Stoinis and Sundar to come though.
  • 18:53 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Disaster for RCB! Klaasen has found the most bizarre way of getting himself out. Tried the ramp shot, hit it on to his helmet. Ball bounced off helmet and stayed in the air for a while, long enough for keeper Pant to get around and get his hands under it. RCB 108/4. 
  • 18:52 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
  • 18:51 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    His first chance to bat this season and RCB need him to play a responsible innings. Need 81 runs in the last 8 overs.
  • 18:48 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    RCB lose their third wicket and this is a big one. RCB 103/3 after 11.3 overs. Rutherford the bowler, Axar Patel the catcher in the deep. This Rutherford-Axar Patel combination has been the Jai-Veeru combination for Delhi Capitals today.
  • 18:46 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Dube is coming up with the goods to warm the cockles of RCB fans' hearts. Another big shot in the same region as his last six. RCB bring up their 100. Need 87 off the last 9 overs.
  • 18:42 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
  • 18:41 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Big shot! Dube finally connects with one. Already his best score this season. RCB 90/2 after 10 overs.
  • 18:38 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
  • 18:37 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Some positive signs for RCB as we go into a Timeout. AB de Villiers smashes it into the backward point region for six. RCB 82/2 after 9 overs.
  • 18:36 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Ball goes very high in the air and Rahul Tewatia drops it. Could have easily been RCB three down then.
  • 18:32 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Kohli and Parthiv have given RCB a good start but there's a lot that's left to be done. RCB would be hoping ABD can anchor the rest of the chase.
  • 18:30 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    No reprieve this time. Axar gets the wicket. Kohli is caught in the deep by Rutherford. What a huge wicket for the home team. RCB need to rebuild their innings now.
  • 18:29 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Amit Mishra concedes three runs off his first over. Gives ample trouble to AB de Villiers, the new man. RCB 67/1 after 7 overs
  • 18:25 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
  • 18:23 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    RCB lose their first wicket. Rabada the bowler with the wicket. His 24th wicket of the season. RCB 63/1. Finally some relief for DC.
  • 18:22 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Through the covers.
  • 18:22 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Rabada hits Kohli flush on the body with two consecutive balls. Kohli has something to say to Rabada. Rabada only smiles.
  • 18:19 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Very silly from Delhi Capitals in the field. Rabada, trying to pick the ball up early in trying to go for a run out attempt, misses it completely and the ball runs away for four. Pressure telling on the home team. RCB 56/0 after 5 overs.
  • 18:16 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Kohli stamps his authority on this match with that shot. Might be the best six of the day. RCB bring their fifty up. 
  • 18:14 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    What a reprieve for Kohli! Looked like he was out! Replays show the ball had just dropped in front of Pant's gloves though. More drama! Kohli has something to say to Pant. Maybe for being so sure in his appeals.
    Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Rishabh Pant Shreyas Iyer Virat Kohli IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 46
