IPL Highlights, DC vs RCB IPL Highlights: Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore, Seal Playoff Berth
IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: DC have climbed to the top of the table with this win against RCB.
Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 16 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. With this result, DC have climbed to the top of the IPL Points Table for now. For RCB, this defeat spells the end of their chances of completing a fairy tale late-season charge for the top four spots. Batting first, Delhi Capitals had put up a score of 187/5 in their 20 overs. Winning the toss, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer had opted to bat first. Prithvi Shaw (18 off 10 balls) started off on a positive note but was then dismissed by Umesh Yadav. Shreyas Iyer (52 off 37 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (50 off 37 balls) then came together to put on a stable partnership, both eventually bringing up their respective fifties. Royal Challengers Bangalore were struggling to find a breakthrough, until Yuzvendra Chahal decided to have his say. He got Dhawan out by producing a thick top edge off his bat. Soon, he also got Shreyas Iyer to hole out in the deep. However, just as it looked like RCB would limit DC to a modest total, there was a last-minute carnage unleashed by Sherfane Rutherford (28* off 13 balls) to take the score beyond 180. Parthiv Patel (39 off 20 balls) and Virat Kohli (23 off 17 balls) got RCB off to a lightning start, but once their wickets fell, DC were all over them. There were contributions from Shivam Dube (24 off 16 balls), Gurkeerat Singh (27 off 19) and Marcus Stoinis (32* off 24 balls), but they were not enough as RCB finished at 171/7 in their 20 overs. (SCORECARD)
IPL 2019 Highlights Between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi
