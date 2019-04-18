 
IPL Live Score, DC vs MI IPL Score: Quinton De Kock Departs Due To Hesitant Running, Mumbai Indians 3 Down

Updated:4/18/2019 9:13:41 PM IST
IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Both DC and MI have won 5 out of 8 matches they have played so far.

DC vs MI IPL Score: Ben Cutting was dismissed for 2 by Axar Patel. © BCCI/IPL

The second spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) Points Table will be on the line when Delhi Capitals (DC) host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Thursday. Both teams are on 10 points from eight matches, with DC ahead on net run rate. With the final part of the IPL season approaching, the winners of Thursday's match will put themselves in a comfortable position to finish among the playoff spots. The loser, on the other hand, will have to fend with Kings XI Punjab (10 points from 9 matches) and Kolkata Knight Riders (8 points from 8 matches) breathing down their neck. Both teams will be coming into the game having registered convincing wins in their previous encounters. While Delhi Capitals have been on a roll in recent times and won their last three games -- against Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad -- Mumbai have been inconsistent as is the case with them in the first half of the season. In their last three games, MI won against KXIP, lost to Rajasthan Royals and won again in their last game against RCB. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, straight from Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

  • 21:13 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Rabada strikes! Suryakumar edges the ball to Rishabh Pant. Suryakumar departs for 26.  
  • 21:12 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    MI are 104/3. Suryakumar is batting on 26 whereas Krunal is unbeaten on 9.
  • 21:10 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Axar Patel comes in to bowl his final over.
  • 21:08 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    8 runs were scored in Rabada's over. scored Mumbai Indians are 100/3 in 13.5 overs.
  • 21:07 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Suryakumar plays the upper-cut to perfection as he guides the ball safely over the wicket-keeper. 
  • 21:04 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Just 4 singles were scored in Paul's over. MI are 92/3.
  • 21:02 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Keemo Paul has been brought back into the attack by Shreyas Iyer.
  • 21:00 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Mumbai Indians are 88/3. Suryakumar is batting on 16 whereas Krunal is unbeaten on 3.
  • 20:59 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Just 3 runs have been scored so far in Axar's 3rd over.
  • 20:57 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    9 runs were scored in Mishra's over. MI are 84/3.
  • 20:54 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Suryakumar scoops the ball over wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's head to get his 1st boundary.
  • 20:53 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Mumbai Indians are 75/3 after 10 overs.
  • 20:53 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Krunal Pandya is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:51 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Quinton de Kock has to go! There was a slight mix up between him and Suryakumar. De Kock continued to run from the runners-end but Suryakumar was never involved in taking the run. Rabada fielding at point threw the ball at one-go to Pant. Pant in return threw the ball to Axar, who does the rest. 
  • 20:50 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Four singles have been scored in four balls in the 10th over.
  • 20:48 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Axar Patel will be bowling the 10th over following the time-out.
  • 20:45 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    De Kock gets his 2nd boundary. He hits the loose delivery towards deep mid-wicket.
  • 20:44 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Mishra bowling the 9th over has given away just 3 runs in 5 balls.
  • 20:41 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Suryakumar Yadav is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:40 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Axar Patel strikes! He traps Ben Cutting in front of the wicket. Cutting departs for 2. Mumbai Indians are 62/2 in 7.5 overs.
  • 20:37 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Axar Patel will be bowling the 8th over. 
  • 20:36 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Just 2 runs were scored in Mishra's over. MI are 59/1.
  • 20:34 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Ben Cutting is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:33 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Mishra strikes! He cleans bowled Rohit Sharma, who fails to read the leg-break. This is Amit Mishra's 150th IPL wicket. MI are 57/1 in 6.1 overs.
  • 20:32 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Amit Mishra has been introduced into the attack by Iyer.
  • 20:32 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Rohit could manage just one run. 
  • 20:31 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Keemo Paul bowls it over the waists. Rohit makes full use of the ball and dispatches the ball towards deep square leg.  
  • 20:28 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    De Kock hits his 2nd maximum. He smacks the ball in the backward square leg region. MI are 55/0 in 5.5 overs.
  • 20:26 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Keemo Paul will be bowling the 6th over.
  • 20:25 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    MI are 41/0.
  • 20:22 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Rohit drives the ball between long-off and deep extra-cover. 
  • 20:21 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    MI are 32/0. De Kock is batting on 16 whereas Rohit is unbeaten on 15.
  • 20:20 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    De Kock pulls the ball between deep mid wicket and deep square leg.
  • 20:19 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    De Kock smacks the full toss straight down the ground.
  • 20:17 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Rohit inside-edges the ball towards fine-leg. In doing so, he reaches 8,000 T20 runs after Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli.
  • 20:16 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Chris Morris has been introduced into the attack by Iyer.
  • 20:14 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    MI are 16/0.
  • 20:14 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Rohit misses the ball. Ishant smiles at him. Rohit, in return, gives back a smile. 
  • 20:09 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Mumbai Indians
     are 12/0.
  • 20:08 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Rohit Sharma drives the ball towards deep extra cover. He hits the first boundary of MI's innings.
    Comments
    Topics : Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Shreyas Iyer Rohit Sharma Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 34 IPL 2019 Cricket Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
