Delhi Capitals (DC) will be playing on their home turf but there is a possibility that the conditions may turn out to be favourable for the visiting Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when the two teams clash in an IPL match at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. KKR, playing their first two matches at the Eden Gardens, have gotten off to a rollicking start to IPL 2019. This match will be their first away match this season. DC beat Mumbai Indians in their first match but then lost to Chennai Super Kings. CSK exploited the slow conditions at Kotla better than the home side with their spinners taking full advantage of the track on which batting became challenging as the game wore on. KKR also have a world-class spin bowling attack led by India's premier bowler Kuldeep Yadav. The wily Sunil Narine, along with Piyush Chawla, makes it a very potent attack. Both Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant have been in good form but it remains to be seen if the Feroz Shah Kotla track and the KKR spin trio allow them to free their arms. (LIVE SCORECARD)