IPL Live Score, DC vs CSK IPL Score: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs Chennai Super Kings

Updated: 26 March 2019 19:36 IST
IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings opened their campaign with victories.

DC vs CSK IPL Score: MS Dhoni-led CSK opened their IPL 2019 campaign with a win. © BCCI/IPL

Rishabh Pant's power-hitting against Mumbai Indians (MI) raised the bar and he will again be in focus when Delhi Capitals (DC) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Tuesday. If Rishabh Pant has the firepower, veteran skipper MS Dhoni is known for his calm demeanour and when the two sides cross swords, one of them will likely register their first loss of the ongoing edition. Defending champions CSK outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while Delhi Capitals thrashed Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in their respective opening clashes. The nature of the Kotla track makes CSK favourites with their spin troika of Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir having already hit the straps in the low-scoring opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. A look at Pant's track record indicates that he has had problems against slow bowlers and Dhoni, who has seen enough of the youngster, will love to exploit the chinks in his armoury. The Kotla pitch, which gets slower with the passage of play, might force Dhoni to start with his pacers and keep Harbhajan and Tahir for the overs when Pant is expected to be in action. (LIVE SCORECARD)

  • 19:33 (IST)Mar 26, 2019
    Delhi Capitals win the toss, opt to bat.
  • 19:24 (IST)Mar 26, 2019
    Both Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals opened their campaign with wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians respectively.
  • 19:21 (IST)Mar 26, 2019
    Chennai Super Kings garner massive support wherever they play.
  • 19:16 (IST)Mar 26, 2019
    Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra needs 1 wicket to take 50 IPL wickets at the Kotla.
  • 19:14 (IST)Mar 26, 2019
    The Delhi Capitals have a 27-35 win-loss record at home.
  • 18:42 (IST)Mar 26, 2019
    The Feroz Shah Kotla is all set to host its first home game of the season.
  • 18:39 (IST)Mar 26, 2019
    CSK and DC have played 18 times against each other in the IPL. Dhoni's side have won on 12 occasions while Delhi Capitals have won just 6 times.
  • 18:19 (IST)Mar 26, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 5th match of IPL 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Delhi.
    Comments
