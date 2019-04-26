Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to seal their spot within the top two places in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 Points Table to get an additional chance to make it to the IPL final when they host third-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. CSK, having already qualified for the play-offs with eight wins from 11 games and 16 points in their kitty, have won all five matches they have played at the Chepauk. MI are placed third with 12 points and are yet to consolidate their position in the top four and need at least two more wins to seal a play-off berth. The Rohit Sharma-led side however, had outclassed the yellow brigade by 37 runs when they last faced off in Mumbai. The sides have faced each other in 27 matches in IPL history and Mumbai have won 15 of those games, while Chennai have managed to win the remaining 12. (LIVE SCORECARD)