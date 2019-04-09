MS Dhoni-led defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will eye to top the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 points table with a win over Andre Russell-powered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when the two franchises cross swords at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. KKR currently hold the summit spot due to superior net run-rate. Both the teams have registered four wins each from their five outings so far and have been in pretty impressive form. In a clash between two franchises with a battery of quality spinners, a batsman of Russell's calibre may just prove to be the difference between the two sides. CSK who beat Kings XI Punjab in Chennai on Saturday rather convincingly, will be wary of the Dinesh Karthik's KKR. KKR are also coming off an all-round clinical win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday night. With two teams having an array of top-notch spinners, the onus would be on the batsmen to counter them, given the nature of the pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium. (LIVE SCORECARD)