MS Dhoni-led defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will eye to top the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 points table with a win over Andre Russell-powered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when the two franchises cross swords at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. KKR currently hold the summit spot due to superior net run-rate. Both the teams have registered four wins each from their five outings so far and have been in pretty impressive form. In a clash between two franchises with a battery of quality spinners, a batsman of Russell's calibre may just prove to be the difference between the two sides. CSK who beat Kings XI Punjab in Chennai on Saturday rather convincingly, will be wary of the Dinesh Karthik's KKR. KKR are also coming off an all-round clinical win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday night. With two teams having an array of top-notch spinners, the onus would be on the batsmen to counter them, given the nature of the pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 19:53 (IST)Apr 09, 2019
There might be a sea of yellow, but purple will always be present! #CSKvKKR #VIVOIPL #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/kt8AmmmW8H— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2019
- 19:40 (IST)Apr 09, 2019All eyes will be on the big-hitting Andre Russell.
The big man Dre Russ in the house #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/V4NLxp45at— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2019
- 19:38 (IST)Apr 09, 2019KKR are also going with an unchanged team. Here is their playing XI.
KKR XI: C Lynn, S Narine, R Uthappa, N Rana, D Karthik (C) (W), A Russell, S Gill, P Chawla, K Yadav, H Gurney, P Krishna #CSKvKKR— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 9, 2019
- 19:37 (IST)Apr 09, 2019CSK are going with an unchanged team. Here is their playing XI.
CSK XI: S Watson, F du Plessis, S Raina, M Dhoni (C) (W), A Rayudu, K Jadhav, S Kuggeleijn, R Jadeja, H Singh, D Chahar, I Tahir #CSKvKKR— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 9, 2019
- 19:31 (IST)Apr 09, 2019Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl.
MS Dhoni wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the @KKRiders #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/2cYE5T0bDW— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2019
- 19:07 (IST)Apr 09, 2019
#AnbuDen, ready to host the Knights! #CSKvsKKR #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/6dHMKmTFnN— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 9, 2019
- 19:02 (IST)Apr 09, 2019CSK and KKR have played 18 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK have won 11 times whereas KKR have won on 7 occasions.
The @ChennaiIPL will take on @KKRiders tonight at the Chepauk Stadium.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2019
Which colour will shine bright today? #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/8f5TmVsu6t